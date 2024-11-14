iPhone 16 Pro Review

Performance and battery

Powered by the A18 Pro chip, the iPhone 16 Pro is all about top-end performance. The new chip enhances the iPhone 16 Pro’s power efficiency and delivers a performance boost that’s noticeable in intensive tasks like gaming, video editing, and multitasking. The 6-core CPU and 6-core GPU work seamlessly with iOS 18, delivering a buttery-smooth experience throughout.

iOS 18 introduces new AI-driven features exclusive to the Pro lineup, like enhanced on-device voice recognition and image editing tools. These upgrades make the 16 Pro feel like more than just a hardware upgrade, offering tangible software enhancements as well. And while, at the time of writing, most of the new Apple Intelligence features have yet to launch, the 16 Pro still feels extremely powerful and ready for the next generation of smartphone technology.

The iPhone 16 Pro features a 3,450mAh battery, and while this isn’t the largest capacity – that title belongs to the 16 Pro Max – Apple’s optimizations offer up to 23 hours of video playback on a single charge. With moderate use, the device easily lasts a full day, though more demanding users may notice battery drain sooner, especially with intensive 5G or GPS use.

Unfortunately, charging speeds haven’t received a significant upgrade, but with a 30W USB-C charger you can still achieve 50% charge in around 30 minutes. Wireless charging via MagSafe remains an option as well.

USB-C charging and connectivity

Like its predecessor, the iPhone 16 Pro has a USB-C charging point, which was a long overdue upgrade in the iPhone 15 series. USB-C connectivity makes the iPhone 16 Pro backwards compatible with existing accessories and also supports faster data transfer, making it ideal for those who transfer large files.

The phone also supports Wi-Fi 6E, offering faster connectivity on incompatible networks, and the 5G performance has seen incremental improvements as well.