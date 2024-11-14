iPhone 16 Pro Review

iPhone 16 Pro: pros and cons
Compact design with powerful A18 Pro chip
Exceptional 48MP camera with improved low-light performance
120Hz OLED display with 2,500 nits peak brightness
Longer battery life than previous Pro models
USB-C connectivity
Battery life could be better in high-usage scenarios
No notable upgrades in charging speeds
As the most powerful device in Apple’s iPhone 16 range, the iPhone 16 Pro – along with its larger-sized counterpart, the iPhone 16 Pro Max – comes with plenty of enhanced hardware and innovative software features.
While smaller than its Pro Max sibling, the iPhone 16 Pro is perfect for users who want flagship performance without a larger footprint. Here’s how the iPhone 16 Pro stacks up with its cutting-edge A18 Pro chip, camera upgrades, and some exclusive iOS 18 features.
iPhone 16 Pro specifications
- Display: 6.1-inch OLED, 120Hz ProMotion, 2,500 nits peak brightness
- Processor: A18 Pro chip with 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU
- Storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
- Camera: 48MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom
- Battery: 3,450mAh (estimated), up to 23 hours of video playback
- Connectivity: USB-C, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E
- Colours: Silver, Space Black, Gold, Dark Blue
- Starting Price: £1,099
Design and build
The iPhone 16 Pro's design isn’t dramatically different from recent iPhone Pro models. It has refined edges and slightly reduced bezels, with a surgical-grade stainless steel frame that feels durable. A textured matte glass back provides a secure, fingerprint-resistant grip. The iPhone 16 Pro’s 6.1-inch display is compact but immersive, delivering an optimal mix of portability and screen space.
The iPhone 16 Pro’s 6.1-inch OLED display delivers Apple’s best-in-class ProMotion technology, supporting an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz for smoother visuals.
The display is incredibly bright, reaching a peak of 2,500 nits, which makes it easy to use even in bright sunlight and makes HDR content seem clear and crisp with excellent contrast.
One of the big upgrades in design for the iPhone 16 Pro is the inclusion of spatial audio support, providing a clear, immersive sound profile. Although small, the dual speakers deliver impressive depth and volume, with noticeable improvements in bass response.
Performance and battery
Powered by the A18 Pro chip, the iPhone 16 Pro is all about top-end performance. The new chip enhances the iPhone 16 Pro’s power efficiency and delivers a performance boost that’s noticeable in intensive tasks like gaming, video editing, and multitasking. The 6-core CPU and 6-core GPU work seamlessly with iOS 18, delivering a buttery-smooth experience throughout.
iOS 18 introduces new AI-driven features exclusive to the Pro lineup, like enhanced on-device voice recognition and image editing tools. These upgrades make the 16 Pro feel like more than just a hardware upgrade, offering tangible software enhancements as well. And while, at the time of writing, most of the new Apple Intelligence features have yet to launch, the 16 Pro still feels extremely powerful and ready for the next generation of smartphone technology.
The iPhone 16 Pro features a 3,450mAh battery, and while this isn’t the largest capacity – that title belongs to the 16 Pro Max – Apple’s optimizations offer up to 23 hours of video playback on a single charge. With moderate use, the device easily lasts a full day, though more demanding users may notice battery drain sooner, especially with intensive 5G or GPS use.
Unfortunately, charging speeds haven’t received a significant upgrade, but with a 30W USB-C charger you can still achieve 50% charge in around 30 minutes. Wireless charging via MagSafe remains an option as well.
USB-C charging and connectivity
Like its predecessor, the iPhone 16 Pro has a USB-C charging point, which was a long overdue upgrade in the iPhone 15 series. USB-C connectivity makes the iPhone 16 Pro backwards compatible with existing accessories and also supports faster data transfer, making it ideal for those who transfer large files.
The phone also supports Wi-Fi 6E, offering faster connectivity on incompatible networks, and the 5G performance has seen incremental improvements as well.
iPhone 16 Pro camera
The iPhone 16 Pro’s camera system is a standout feature. With a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens, the phone captures stunning images across a variety of scenarios. New AI-driven enhancements improve low-light performance, while Smart HDR 6 brings more lifelike colours and smoother skin tones.
In daylight, photos are rich in colour and detail, capturing vibrant images with impressive clarity. At night, the Night Mode has improved, yielding sharper, more balanced photos even in challenging lighting. The telephoto lens offers up to 3x optical zoom—though the Pro Max’s 5x periscope zoom remains a distinguishing feature.
iPhone 16 Pro video
The iPhone 16 Pro supports ProRes and Dolby Vision HDR recording, ensuring top-tier quality for content creators. Action Mode continues to excel, stabilizing videos even in dynamic settings.
iPhone 16 Pro AI features
At the time of our review, only a handful of Apple Intelligence features, including email summary and AI photo editing tools, had been released.
The main tool I've been using is the magic eraser function in the photo editing app. It does a great job of removing distracting items from photos, such as cables or signs. Its generative fill function is easier to use than Adobe Photoshop and actually has better results in most cases.
I took a simple snapshot of a church in East London, and with a few swipes, Apple Intelligence removed cranes, signs and poles.
The full suite of AI features is due to launch in December and will include an improved Siri (with ChatGPT integrated), photo searches and live transcription.
iPhone 16 Pro vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max
The iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max share most core features, including the A18 Pro chip, 48MP camera, and 120Hz OLED display. However, the Pro Max offers a larger 6.7-inch screen, a 5x optical zoom periscope lens, and a slightly longer battery life thanks to its larger capacity.
For users who prioritize a more compact, one-handed device, the 16 Pro delivers the full Pro experience in a smaller package. If you’re after the latest camera innovations and a bit more screen real estate, the Pro Max is the way to go.
iPhone 16 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro
The iPhone 16 Pro refines the features of its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Pro, with the new A18 Pro chip, a brighter 2,500-nit display, and improved battery life. While the camera hardware is similar, the 16 Pro’s enhanced AI-driven processing gives a noticeable boost in photo quality and low-light performance.
One key difference is the switch to USB-C, which is more versatile compared to the iPhone 15 Pro’s Lightning port. For users of the 15 Pro, upgrading may feel more iterative, but the new performance, battery optimizations, and USB-C connectivity are worthwhile improvements for those who appreciate the latest Apple tech.
Pricing and Availability
The iPhone 16 Pro starts at £1,099 for the 128GB variant, with options up to 1TB for those who need extra storage. Released alongside the Pro Max, it’s available through Apple and most major carriers, with trade-in deals often helping to offset the cost.
Final Verdict
The iPhone 16 Pro is an ideal choice for those seeking top-tier performance in a manageable size. With substantial updates to processing power, camera quality, and display brightness, it stands as a refined, highly capable flagship.
Although it lacks the Pro Max’s periscope lens, it’s a robust offering for anyone looking to balance power, portability, and a premium iPhone experience.
Whether you’re looking to upgrade from an older iPhone or want the latest in a Pro series iPhone, the iPhone 16 Pro delivers an exceptional experience that showcases Apple’s cutting-edge tech in a balanced, compact design.