The OnePlus 15’s display is one of its standout features. It is bright, bold and packed with tech that puts many flagships on notice.

Up front, you’re getting a 6.76-inch AMOLED panel with the rich colours and deep blacks you’d expect, but it’s the ultra-thin 1.15mm bezels that really set it apart. They give the phone a modern, edge-to-edge feel that makes devices like the Pixel 10 Pro XL look a little dated by comparison.

Resolution is another win. The 1.5K mode delivers crisp icons, sharp text and detailed game visuals, though you’ll need to switch it on manually in Settings. Given the battery size, it would’ve been nice to see this enabled by default — but it’s a quick fix.

Where OnePlus stretches ahead is refresh rate. The 165Hz LTPO display isn’t just fast on paper; it’s paired with a dedicated display chipset that lets you push both high resolution and high frame rates at the same time. That’s something most phones simply can’t pull off. Add a 3200Hz touch response rate — one of the quickest around — and the OnePlus 15 feels incredibly fluid, especially in competitive gaming.

Brightness is another area where OnePlus is refreshingly direct. Instead of quoting an unrealistic HDR peak figure, the company highlights the 1800-nit high-brightness mode that you’ll actually use outdoors. The result? A screen that stays readable even on the brightest days. An anti-reflective coating (like Samsung’s S25 Ultra) would’ve been a bonus, but it’s hardly a deal-breaker.

Round that out with a suite of eye-care features, motion-comfort settings, ultra-low 0.5-nit brightness for night use and plenty of colour controls, and it’s hard to find fault. The OnePlus 15’s display isn’t just good — it’s one of the most complete screens you’ll find on any flagship this year.

Software

The OnePlus 15 ships with Android 16, keeping pace with Google’s own devices — impressive for a non-Pixel phone. OnePlus promises four years of software updates and six years of security patches. That likely means updates through Android 19, but don’t count on Android 20.

OxygenOS 16, OnePlus’ Android skin, remains one of the most flexible options around. You can customise almost everything, from home screens and app drawers to notifications, quick settings and navigation gestures, making it easy to tailor the phone to your own workflow.

A standout addition this year is Mind Space, an AI-powered assistant for screenshots and voice recordings. It can pull information from your captured content, such as reading a flight number from a calendar screenshot and giving you the relevant details. It’s smart, but not perfect. If your entries are incomplete, it can lead to confused answers, though it will flag inconsistencies.

Mind Space currently relies on cloud processing, so it won’t work offline, and there can be slight delays. OnePlus claims that all data is encrypted and inaccessible, even to the company itself, but it’s worth being mindful of sensitive information. Because it’s cloud-based, this feature may not remain free or permanent in the long term.

Overall, the OnePlus 15 combines fast, reliable software with a growing set of AI tools — flexible, powerful, and designed for everyday use.

Cameras