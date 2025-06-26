Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review

Like the rest of the Galaxy S25 family, the S25 Edge comes with 12GB of RAM and runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset inside. It’s a powerful and efficient platform that makes using the phone quick and smooth, even when I'm doing various activities.

The S25 Edge’s 6.7-inch AMOLED display looks identical to what you’ll find on the Galaxy S25 Plus, while the camera setup is where things get more nuanced. It features a new 200MP main sensor—smaller than the 200MP unit on the Ultra but larger than the 50MP sensor on the Plus. You don’t get a telephoto lens here, but the 12MP ultrawide is carried over from the S25 Plus. It’s a capable setup, though clearly positioned a step below the Ultra.

Under the hood, the S25 Edge packs a 3,900mAh battery, slightly smaller even than the 4,000mAh cell in the standard Galaxy S25 with its smaller 6.2-inch screen. That’s one of the trade-offs you make for a slimmer body. At just 5.8mm thick, this is one of the thinnest phones Samsung has ever made—noticeably slimmer and lighter than both the Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max when held side by side.

And yet, part of me still wishes it were thinner. I know that sounds picky, but I don’t get the same wow factor that other ultra-thin designs have pulled off, like the Huawei Mate X3 or even the old Sony Xperia Z Ultra. Those devices felt like they were pushing the boundaries of what was physically possible. With the Galaxy S25 Edge, the engineering is impressive, but it doesn’t quite feel like a breakthrough.

That said, what really stands out is the weight. At just 163g (5.75 ounces), the S25 Edge is significantly lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra (218g), a difference of nearly 30%. Compared to the Galaxy S25 Plus, the Edge is about 15% lighter and 22% thinner. When I was walking around, I sometimes even forgot it was in my pocket, and it felt incredibly user-friendly in my hand.

Plus, it still manages to feel surprisingly solid thanks to its titanium frame and Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front. Phones this slim can sometimes feel fragile, but not this one—and the IP68 water and dust resistance helps round out the premium build.