Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge pros and cons
Pros
Super lightweight to carry and very easy to hold for a long time
Despite the size, it’s just as powerful as the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Tough and stylish - it feels more Ultra than entry-level
Cons
Battery life is a big payoff for the design
On the pricer side
Misses out on the best Galaxy camera features
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specs
- Display: 6.7-inch dynamic X2 AMOLED
- Screen refresh rate: 120Hz
- Weight: 163g
- Width: 5.8mm
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
- Ram:12GB
- Internal storage: 256GB, 512GB
- Battery: 3900 mAh
- Cameras: Main camera 200 MP, Second camera 12 MP, Front camera 12 MP
- Back: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Frame
- Colours: Titanium Silver, Titanium Icyblue and Titanium Jetblack
It is hard to believe that the first version of the Apple iPhone came out nearly 20 years ago. Since then, smartphones have become bigger, better and more powerful than ever.
Over the past few years, though, it has become harder for phone companies to upgrade their already very advanced technology. For example, since the S23 Ultra’s release a few years ago, the top camera specs have remained at 200MP for both the S24 and S25 Ultra.
So, unsurprisingly, Samsung has chosen to offer customers another form of innovative technology to keep them enticed. Introducing the S25 Edge, one of the thinnest and lightest phones on the market that still includes top specs across the board. It is priced at £1,099 for the 256GB model and £1,199 for the 512GB.
Is the S25 Edge just a flashy gimmick in the S25 lineup, or does it have the power to stand out as a serious contender in its own right? Let’s dive in and find out.
The Galaxy S25 Edge is available now in the UK, and Samsung is offering up to £500 off with an eligible trade-in, which helps soften the blow of the high pricing.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review
Specs and design
Like the rest of the Galaxy S25 family, the S25 Edge comes with 12GB of RAM and runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset inside. It’s a powerful and efficient platform that makes using the phone quick and smooth, even when I'm doing various activities.
The S25 Edge’s 6.7-inch AMOLED display looks identical to what you’ll find on the Galaxy S25 Plus, while the camera setup is where things get more nuanced. It features a new 200MP main sensor—smaller than the 200MP unit on the Ultra but larger than the 50MP sensor on the Plus. You don’t get a telephoto lens here, but the 12MP ultrawide is carried over from the S25 Plus. It’s a capable setup, though clearly positioned a step below the Ultra.
Under the hood, the S25 Edge packs a 3,900mAh battery, slightly smaller even than the 4,000mAh cell in the standard Galaxy S25 with its smaller 6.2-inch screen. That’s one of the trade-offs you make for a slimmer body. At just 5.8mm thick, this is one of the thinnest phones Samsung has ever made—noticeably slimmer and lighter than both the Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max when held side by side.
And yet, part of me still wishes it were thinner. I know that sounds picky, but I don’t get the same wow factor that other ultra-thin designs have pulled off, like the Huawei Mate X3 or even the old Sony Xperia Z Ultra. Those devices felt like they were pushing the boundaries of what was physically possible. With the Galaxy S25 Edge, the engineering is impressive, but it doesn’t quite feel like a breakthrough.
That said, what really stands out is the weight. At just 163g (5.75 ounces), the S25 Edge is significantly lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra (218g), a difference of nearly 30%. Compared to the Galaxy S25 Plus, the Edge is about 15% lighter and 22% thinner. When I was walking around, I sometimes even forgot it was in my pocket, and it felt incredibly user-friendly in my hand.
Plus, it still manages to feel surprisingly solid thanks to its titanium frame and Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front. Phones this slim can sometimes feel fragile, but not this one—and the IP68 water and dust resistance helps round out the premium build.
Display
The Galaxy S25 Edge—much like the S25 Plus—is an under-the-radar standout when it comes to screen quality. While the S25 Ultra has the largest display at 6.9 inches, all three models offer the same QHD+ resolution. That means the Edge, with its more compact 6.7-inch panel, actually ends up sharper in terms of pixel density.
In short, the Galaxy S25 Edge has one of the best displays you’ll find on any phone. Colours are vivid, viewing angles are excellent, and brightness is impressive even in direct sunlight when watching videos on social media. Samsung’s anti-glare coating, which is exclusive to the Ultra, does give that model a slight edge when it comes to outdoor visibility, but the Edge holds its own remarkably well.
It also supports an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, which can drop all the way down to 1Hz for a full-colour always-on display without draining too much battery. That’s something you won’t find on an iPhone 16 Plus.
The display itself strikes a great balance: large enough for watching Netflix on the go, but easier to handle than the Ultra thanks to its slim profile and narrow bezels. Personally, I still find 6.7 inches a bit of a stretch for actual one-handed use, but it’s noticeably more manageable than the 6.9-inch Ultra.
All things considered, the screen on the Galaxy S25 Edge is one of its strongest features—and arguably better than the Ultra’s in terms of sharpness and brightness. It’s a brilliant panel that doesn’t just look good on paper but also feels fantastic in daily use.
Cameras
I was cautiously optimistic when Samsung announced that the Galaxy S25 Edge would opt for a dual-camera setup featuring a 200MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide. A leaner camera array can work wonders, especially considering how lightweight the phone is. But while Samsung does plenty right here, the Edge ultimately plays it safe rather than pioneering anything new.
The 200MP main sensor delivers solid results in most lighting conditions. It’s slightly smaller than the one in the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and it shows—images tend to be a bit softer, and the colours are slightly more muted. Samsung’s usual photo flair is present, especially with food and portraits, but the punchiness found in the Ultra’s shots isn’t quite here.
And then there’s the lack of a dedicated zoom lens. Digital zoom tries to fill the gap, but the results are predictably underwhelming. At 10x, fine details get lost as you can see when I tried to capture the entrance to traitors gate, and comparisons to the Galaxy S25 Ultra or iPhone 16 Pro Max make the Edge’s limitations clear. That said, the Edge’s camera bump doesn’t bother me much, though it does make the phone wobble when lying flat.
Around front, the 12MP selfie camera performs just as well as the Ultra’s, clear, sharp, and true-to-life. I also appreciate Samsung’s camera software here. Modes like Expert RAW, dual video, and portrait video add versatility for power users. You also get strong video performance: up to 8K at 30fps, and solid stabilisation.
In good light, the Edge holds its own. But what surprised me most was its low-light and astrophotography performance. The hidden astrophotography mode in Expert RAW captures some genuinely impressive long-exposure night shots—better, in fact, than what I got with the S25 Ultra using Night Mode.
Still, zoom capability remains the Galaxy S25 Edge’s Achilles' heel. There’s no optical advantage here, and it shows, especially when shooting faraway subjects. The main sensor does what it can, but it can’t match the clarity and detail of phones with dedicated telephoto cameras.
Ultimately, the Galaxy S25 Edge is a dependable shooter with some standout strengths—especially in low light—but don’t expect it to replace the better all-round cameras on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, especially if you want a good zoom.
Software
The Galaxy S25 Edge runs Android 15 with Samsung’s One UI 7 layered on top, just like the rest of the S25 series. And for better or worse, that means it comes with Samsung’s full suite of software features…and all the usual bloat.
Samsung and Google continue their tug-of-war for dominance, so you’ll find two browsers, two galleries, two wallets, and two password managers onboard. While I still prefer Samsung’s browser and some of its native apps, this level of duplication is overkill. It’s time Samsung rethinks its “two of everything” approach—no one wants a phone that feels like it was built by committee.
Galaxy AI is everywhere, and the phone ships with Google Gemini ready to take over your power button. But not all AI is created equal. Samsung’s Now Brief—meant to serve up relevant info based on your habits—is more noise than help. It still only shows me generic weather, calendar snippets, and oddly intrusive messages (“Wishing you well”?).
Fortunately, not all of the new features miss the mark. The Now Bar is a neat addition that acts like a cross between Apple’s Dynamic Island and Live Tiles, offering real-time previews from certain apps. Cross-app AI actions work well, especially with Samsung’s own apps—ask it for the next Tottenham Hotspur Premier League football game, and it’ll not only find it but also offer to add it to your calendar.
Generative AI tools fare much better. I’ve used Generative Edit to remove unwanted objects in photos, Sketch to Image to turn badly drawn doodles into realistic artwork, and Audio Eraser to clean up background noise in videos. Portrait Studio adds a touch of flair to selfies, and all these features work consistently well.
Multitasking is strong, too. One UI 7’s Multi Window mode lets you run up to three apps at once, and while it’s not as seamless as the Galaxy Z Fold 6, it still gets the job done. Samsung also promises seven years of major OS and security updates for the S25 Edge, matching the longevity of its more expensive siblings.
Performance
I expected relatively good performance from the Galaxy S25 Edge, but it actually exceeded those expectations. Powered by the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy (aka the Snapdragon 8 Elite) and 12GB of RAM, this phone flies through everyday tasks and handles demanding apps without breaking a sweat.
Samsung’s tweaks to the chip give the S25 Edge a small but noticeable edge over other Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phones, especially when it comes to heat management. The 10% larger vapour chamber isn’t just marketing fluff—it delivers real results. I put the phone through my usual stress test: multiple mapping apps while running, Bluetooth music streaming. Most phones shut down within the hour. The S25 Edge didn’t flinch.
Excellent thermal management combined with strong performance makes it ideal for extended use throughout the day without overheating being a concern, especially in the summer.
Gaming on the S25 Edge was really fun. Thanks to its lightweight build, I could comfortably hold it in my hand for up to 30 minutes without feeling a strain in my wrists. It’s the thinnest Galaxy S phone ever but also one of the most powerful, and that combo matters when you’re gaming or multitasking on the go.
Battery
Samsung could’ve made the Galaxy S25 Edge even thinner, but that would have wrecked its battery life, and as it stands, it’s already cutting things close. During my review, the S25 Edge often needed a recharge by the afternoon, especially on heavy-use days filled with gaming, photography, or using maps.
Even lighter days gave me battery anxiety. A morning spent scrolling news sites or streaming videos on the train left me wondering if the phone would survive the return journey home.
That anxiety wouldn’t exist if Samsung had used the newer silicon carbon battery tech you’ll find in phones like the OnePlus 13, or if it had boosted charging speeds. Instead, the S25 Edge actually charges slower than the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup. While rivals like OnePlus hit 80W charging and beyond, the S25 Edge maxes out at 25W. In practical terms, that means:
- 15 minutes of charging = 27% battery
- 30 minutes = 54%
- Full charge = 1 hour+
That might have been acceptable two years ago, but today it feels sluggish, especially considering the Edge has the smallest battery of any S25 model.
Samsung says the S25 Edge should land between the S24 and S25 in terms of battery longevity, but using it throughout a week led me to challenge this claim. It would rarely last the whole day, an issue I didn’t have when reviewing the S25, which I never felt concerned about with all-day use.
And yes, the smaller 3,900 mAh battery is understandable given the phone’s thin profile—but it’s clearly the biggest compromise in the S25 Edge’s design. Even with the power-efficient Snapdragon 8 Elite, the battery drains faster than it should.
Ultimately, it’s not just the battery capacity that disappoints - it’s the slow recharge. If the S25 Edge had faster wired charging like the 45W speeds of the S25 Plus and Ultra, this issue would be easier to overlook. But as it stands, the charging experience is as compromised as the battery life itself.
Pricing and availability
Samsung certainly doesn’t make it easy to decide if the Galaxy S25 Edge is worth the cost. A phone this sleek is an engineering marvel in its own right and definitely feels like it deserves a premium price tag, but there are compromises, which we’ll explore in other sections.
In the UK, the Galaxy S25 Edge slots neatly between the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra. It’s closer to the Plus in terms of features, which makes sense—it lacks the Ultra’s signature S Pen, telescopic zoom lens and oversized battery. That said, it shares the same premium titanium build, which does help it stand out compared to other smartphones.
You still get a high-res main camera with a larger sensor than the one on the S25 Plus, although both fall short of the 200MP main camera sensor found on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It's a solid setup, but clearly positioned below the Ultra in Samsung’s hierarchy.
Pricing starts at £1,099 for the 256GB model, with the 512GB version coming in at £1,219. Colour options include Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Icyblue. They’re stylish, no doubt, but it would’ve been nice to see a few more shades, especially for a phone that practically begs to be shown off without a case. (There is an ultra-thin official case if you want some protection without hiding the design.)
Final verdict
Samsung understood the brief with the Galaxy S25 Edge. It set out to make a slimmer, more comfortable Galaxy S25 Plus, not the thinnest phone on the market. And in that, it succeeded. The S25 Edge is noticeably lighter and slimmer than most phones, even in a case. But this isn’t a radical rethink—it’s Samsung doing what it does best: refining its formula, not reinventing it.
This is the thinnest Galaxy S device Samsung has ever made, 1.5mm thinner than the S25 Plus and nearly 2.5mm slimmer than the Ultra. That difference in thickness and weight is tangible in hand. Yet, the Edge still isn’t Samsung’s slimmest phone overall (that title belongs to the unfolded Galaxy Z Fold 6), and it doesn’t push any boundaries in design or features.
So, why didn’t Samsung go further? The answer is battery life. A thinner phone would’ve meant an even smaller battery, and the Edge is already pushing it with just 3,900mAh. In real-world use, it often didn’t last beyond dinner, especially with demanding tasks. If Samsung had made it any slimmer, the battery might not even get you to lunch. It’s a clear trade-off: thinness at the cost of longevity.
As it stands, the S25 Edge is a clean, well-built phone, but it doesn’t bring anything especially new to the table. It’s not a breakthrough. It’s not bold. It’s just...fine. A comfortable middle ground between the S25 Plus and Ultra, minus extras like the telephoto lens or S Pen.
That predictability is what holds it back. For the £1,099 price, the Galaxy S25 Plus at £999 offers a larger battery, faster charging, and a telephoto lens. The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025, while pricier, gives you double the storage and longer battery life. And the £1,299 Galaxy S25 Ultra offers better cameras, a bigger screen, and more productivity features for just £200 more.
The Edge is sleek, but it doesn’t stand out. Samsung played it safe here. For a phone that’s meant to be all about slim sophistication, it ends up feeling a little underwhelming. Its successor will need to go further—either by being even more compact or by offering unique functionality that makes the thinness actually matter.
