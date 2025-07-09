OnePlus Nord 5 review

The Nord 5 reflects OnePlus’s evolved approach to design, where subtle sophistication meets practical ergonomics.

At 211g and a mere 8.1mm thick, it’s comfortable yet substantial enough to reassure users of its durability.

It avoids extravagant visuals, instead opting for clean lines, simple aesthetics and a slight, but left-aligned camera bump which does introduce a wobble when placed on it's rear.

Three attractive hues are offered. Marble Sands shimmers boldly but delicately, reminiscent of sunlit sand dunes, and is the version reviewed here.

Dry Ice offers a calming, frosted-blue tone, while Phantom Grey delivers timeless, understated elegance...all distinctive, but we can't help but mourn the loss of the metallic rear which lent such a luxurious finish to last year's Nord 4

The materials feel premium in hand, and the phone itself conveys quality at every touch.

Protection comes in the form of Gorilla Glass 7i across the front display, with incredibly slim bezels measuring only 1.65 millimetres for maximum immersion.

An IP65 rating provides reassurance against spills, adding some everyday practicality.

A huge change however, comes in the replacement of OnePlus' iconic alert slider with the Plus Key, a customisable button that allows users to quickly launch apps, activate the camera or torch, or engage helpful AI shortcuts.

Familiar to iPhone owners, this is a welcome addition that does drive a lot more of a personalised touch, but once again straying from some of the more familiar design cues which made this range stand out from the flock.

That being said, our favourite was to link it to Mind Space - a repository for notes, content and information which you can add everything from the screen into at the touch of a button.

So still very much a Nord device and cutting an attractive figure, but with some distinct changes.