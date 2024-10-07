OnePlus Nord 4 Review

Design and specifications

The Nord 4’s design provides an immediate positive impression, a gorgeous device which stands out from the crowd - and head and shoulders above the competition at this price point.

The aluminium unibody construction is also not just for show by providing hardiness without heft, weighing in at a mere 199.5g.

The return of an all-metal body is a welcome one - they fast fell out of fashion due to the challenges in retaining strong connectivity for 4G and 5G antennas, but some clever positioning and craftsmanship from OnePlus has seen the alluring aesthetic make a comeback.

The super-slim 7.99mm side profile also cuts a svelte figure, making for an attractive smartphone silhouette.

The top portion of the device housing the camera is frosted glass - not the Gorilla Glass found on contemporaries, but strong nonetheless.

The front of the device features a nearly bezel-free display, interrupted only by a small centred punch-hole camera, resulting in a near edge-to-edge screen and impressive 93.5% screen-to-body ratio. The in-display fingerprint sensor is fast and reliable, offering quick access and eschewing the need to move it to either the side or the (increasingly rare) rear.

The Nord 4 comes in three distinct hues: Mercurial Silver, Oasis Green, and Obsidian Midnight. Whilst our review model was the impressive two-tone green variant, it's undeniable that the laser-etched Silver model is the perfect vision of Oneplus' full-metal device, looking like an architect's dream.

Each colourway still complements the metal and glass construction, offering a flagship-worthy experience in both look and feel. An honourable mention has to go to presence of the now-iconic OnePlus alert slider, a pleasurable physical switch to deftly toggle between silent, vibrate, and ring modes effortlessly.

The Nord 4's robustness extends to protection from the elements, with an introduction to the Nord range of IP65 ratings for water and dust resistance. A great feature given the presence of OnePlus' Aqua Touch technology, enabling almost uninterrupted use of the screen with wet fingers, or in a torrential downpour.

Aqua Touch is an oft-overlooked feature, but goes from gimmick to great if caught short during the Great British summer...so is entirely welcome here on a Nord device!