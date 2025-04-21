Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G Review

Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G pros and cons
Attractive modern stylings.
Impressive 5800mAh battery with rapid 80W fast charging.
IP69 water and dust resistance for enhanced durability.
No wireless charging support on this global variant.
No microSD slot for expandable storage.
The OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G confidently strides into the upper-midrange territory, offering the poise of a premium handset at a price point that challenges competitors.
OPPO continues to refine its Reno lineup, and the 13 Pro arrives with a polished display, impressive camera hardware, and a capacious battery to back it all up.
Designed for those who value aesthetics as much as performance, this handset balances functionality and flair, making it a strong pick for users seeking a near-flagship experience without the flagship price tag.
Design and specifications
OPPO knows how to turn heads, and the Reno13 Pro 5G doesn't disappoint.
The four-sided curved AMOLED panel seamlessly integrates into a sleek aluminium frame, resulting in a device that looks and feels more expensive than it is.
Available in Graphite Grey and Plume Purple, each variant catches the light distinctively and shows what looks like the silhouette of a butterfly, elevating it beyond the typical black slab.
The frosted glass back reduces fingerprints and enhances grip, whilst the sturdy aluminium chassis belies its mid-range ambitions.
The device measures approximately 162.7 mm in height, 76.5 mm in width, and 7.5 mm in thickness, weighing around 195g.
It boasts an IP69 rating, providing resistance against dust and water, allowing for underwater photography up to 2 meters for 30 minutes - quite the find in a phone of this price range!
Display and audio quality
The 6.83-inch AMOLED screen is a delight to interact with. With a resolution of 2800 × 1272 pixels, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and support for HDR10+, it offers fluid and vibrant visuals.
The display supports 1.07 billion colors and achieves a peak brightness of 1200 nits, ensuring excellent visibility even under direct sunlight.
The four-sided micro-curved design enhances the immersive viewing experience.
Audio is handled via stereo speakers, providing clear and balanced sound.
While it may not rival flagship devices in audio performance, it delivers crisp mids and decent bass for a midrange device.
There's no headphone jack, but Bluetooth connectivity is robust.
Camera performance
The Reno 13 Pro 5G features a versatile triple-camera setup: a 50MP wide-angle sensor with OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens offering a decent 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.
The main sensor consistently produces balanced, natural-looking shots with impressive dynamic range.
The telephoto lens provides sharp images even at longer focal lengths, and the ultra-wide lens captures expansive scenes, though with some softness at the edges.
The front-facing 50MP camera impresses with its depth and clarity, handling skin tones gracefully and performing well in mixed lighting conditions.
AI-enhanced features such as AI Livephoto, AI Clarity Enhancer, and AI Night Portrait enhance photography capabilities, providing clear and vibrant images in various conditions.
Performance and software
The Dimensity 8350 chipset delivers a smooth experience and confident performance across the board.
Gaming is fluid, and apps open quickly without noticeable lag.
With 12GB of RAM, multitasking feels effortless, and RAM expansion through software ensures you can handle demanding scenarios without system strain.
ColorOS 15 is bright and lively, offering a fair amount of customization. AI tools are ever-present, sometimes helpfully so - especially the image-editing suite and call assistant - but some users may find the notifications or background optimizations a little aggressive.
OPPO promises two years of OS updates and four years of security patches, which is respectable.
Battery and charging
Battery life is a standout feature. The 5800mAh battery consistently delivers more than a day and a half of real-world use, even under stress.
Screen-on time averages between 8 to 9 hours, including 5G usage and gaming.
Charging is swift with the included 80W SUPERVOOC charger, achieving 50% in under 20 minutes and a full charge in just under 40 minutes.
The Reno 13 Pro does not support wireless charging (or reverse wired charging) however, so a point to note for those with in-car setups or the like.
Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G UK pricing and availability
In the UK, the OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G is available in a single configuration of 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage for £649.
You can purchase it via OPPO’s official UK store as well as ranged at major retailers including EE and Currys.
Oppo's time-limited promotional activity at the time of writing sees the device claimable with a free Watch X2 smartwatch worth a whopping £329 - effectively halving the cost of the phone.
Definitely worth considering, and especially at that price point.
Final verdict
The OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G is a confident and stylish statement in the upper midrange space.
From its luxurious design and powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, to its punchy curved AMOLED display and cleverly implemented AI photography tools, it feels like a phone that’s punching above its weight.
Battery life is exceptional, charging is blisteringly fast, and the 50MP front and rear cameras offer dependable performance across a wide variety of use cases.
While ColorOS won't be everyone’s cup of tea and the lack of expandable storage might be a sore point for some, these trade-offs feel minor when you take in the rest of what this phone delivers.
If you're after a handset that looks the part, performs capably, and stands out from the usual crowd of Samsung and Pixel rivals, the Reno 13 Pro 5G is a polished contender worthy of any shortlist.