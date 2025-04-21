Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G Review

The OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G confidently strides into the upper-midrange territory, offering the poise of a premium handset at a price point that challenges competitors.

OPPO continues to refine its Reno lineup, and the 13 Pro arrives with a polished display, impressive camera hardware, and a capacious battery to back it all up.

Designed for those who value aesthetics as much as performance, this handset balances functionality and flair, making it a strong pick for users seeking a near-flagship experience without the flagship price tag.​

Design and specifications

OPPO knows how to turn heads, and the Reno13 Pro 5G doesn't disappoint.

The four-sided curved AMOLED panel seamlessly integrates into a sleek aluminium frame, resulting in a device that looks and feels more expensive than it is.

Available in Graphite Grey and Plume Purple, each variant catches the light distinctively and shows what looks like the silhouette of a butterfly, elevating it beyond the typical black slab.

The frosted glass back reduces fingerprints and enhances grip, whilst the sturdy aluminium chassis belies its mid-range ambitions.

The device measures approximately 162.7 mm in height, 76.5 mm in width, and 7.5 mm in thickness, weighing around 195g.

It boasts an IP69 rating, providing resistance against dust and water, allowing for underwater photography up to 2 meters for 30 minutes - quite the find in a phone of this price range!