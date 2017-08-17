 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
Plusnet Mobile international roaming FAQ

Last updated: 17 August 2017
Plusnet Mobile customers who live in the UK and have a plan that includes Roam Like at Home can use their monthly plan allowance for no extra charge in 52 European locations.

Which locations are covered by Plusnet Mobile Roam Like at Home?

Roam Like at Home covers 52 locations. That includes all EU nations and a few more besides.

Nations included in the scheme are:

  • Aland Islands
  • Andorra
  • Anguilla
  • Austria
  • Azores
  • Belgium
  • Bulgaria
  • Canary Islands
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Faroe Islands
  • Finland
  • France
  • French Guiana
  • Germany
  • Gibraltar
  • Greece
  • Guadeloupe
  • Guernsey
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Republic of Ireland
  • Italy
  • Isle of Man
  • Jersey
  • Latvia
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Luxenbourg
  • Madeira
  • Malta
  • Martinique
  • Monaco
  • Mayotte
  • Netherlands
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Reunion
  • Romania
  • San Marino
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Spain
  • St Barthelemy
  • St Martin
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Vatican City

Anything I should be aware of?

Roam Like at Home covers any calls or texts sent between fixed line and mobile numbers in nations included in the scheme.

It doesn’t cover excludes premium, non-geographic and business rate numbers.

If you exceed your allowance or you’re worried that you might, you can sign up for a bolt-on.

