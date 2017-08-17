Plusnet Mobile international roaming FAQ

Plusnet Mobile customers who live in the UK and have a plan that includes Roam Like at Home can use their monthly plan allowance for no extra charge in 52 European locations.

Which locations are covered by Plusnet Mobile Roam Like at Home?

Roam Like at Home covers 52 locations. That includes all EU nations and a few more besides.

Nations included in the scheme are:

Aland Islands

Andorra

Anguilla

Austria

Azores

Belgium

Bulgaria

Canary Islands

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Faroe Islands

Finland

France

French Guiana

Germany

Gibraltar

Greece

Guadeloupe

Guernsey

Hungary

Iceland

Republic of Ireland

Italy

Isle of Man

Jersey

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxenbourg

Madeira

Malta

Martinique

Monaco

Mayotte

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Reunion

Romania

San Marino

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

St Barthelemy

St Martin

Sweden

Switzerland

Vatican City

Anything I should be aware of?

Roam Like at Home covers any calls or texts sent between fixed line and mobile numbers in nations included in the scheme.

It doesn’t cover excludes premium, non-geographic and business rate numbers.

If you exceed your allowance or you’re worried that you might, you can sign up for a bolt-on.