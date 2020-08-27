Mobile data survey

We surveyed 2,007 UK adult smartphone users to give a nationally representative view on how much mobile data the UK is really using. Here are the results we found:

How much mobile data we're using

Over a third of the population admit they’ve had to buy additional data before their monthly plan is refreshed.

A quarter of the UK, the equivalent of 10 million people, run out of mobile data every other month and seven million people chew through their inclusive data every month. Meanwhile, a whopping 2.9 million people need to top up within the first ten days of their monthly allowance.

What we're using mobile data on

With so many people in the UK running out of data, just what is are we using our data on?

Half of mobile users admit that they spend their allowance browsing the web, with 47% of those regularly checking social media platforms. Almost a third (30%) stream music while a quarter (24%) watch videos, films and TV series on apps such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Nearly seven million people (18%) say they use their mobile data due to slow broadband speeds at home, opting to disconnect from their home Wi-Fi in order to get a better connection. Out of those, 2.6 million would rather tether their laptop or tablet to their mobile data hotspot than rely on slow Wi-Fi connections. And almost a fifth (19%) avoided public Wi-Fi hotspots due to security concerns.

How much we're spending on mobile data