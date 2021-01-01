The highlights

With an edge-to-edge Infinity-O display, an array of excellent cameras, all day battery and the latest in processing power - the new Note 10 is everything you want in a flagship smartphone.

At a glance

6.3-inch Full HD+ display

12MP + 16MP + 12MP triple lens rear camera

10 MP front camera

256GB internal storage

Available in Aura Glow and Aura Black!

How good is the Samsung Galaxy Note 10’sInfinity-O screen?

Get lost in the Galaxy Note 10’s 6.3-inch Infinity-O screen. This cinematic display is big and bright, with virtually no bezel, so you can watch all your favourite entertainment in brilliant quality.

The screen is HDR+ certified, you get vivid colours and deep blacks, giving you the true HD viewing experience on a smartphone. Apart from a tiny notch in the top centre for the selfie camera, the screen is totally uninterrupted.

The Infinity-O screen is also hiding an ultrasonic fingerprint reader for swift and safe invisible security.

Camera three ways

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus front and back camera

Your photos just got a big upgrade with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10s three cameras. On the rear, there’s a 12MP main camera for portraits and everyday snaps, 16MP wide-angle lens for sweeping panoramas and big group shots, and a 12MP telephoto for zooming in on the action.

Taking photos is only half the fun, get editing and pick the right effects to make your pictures really stand out. There are over 30 subject-specific settings from people to food to shoes to animals. Take the perfect pictures to bring your passion to life.

Sit in the directors chair

Get as creative as you want and bring your inner movie maker out with 4K Ultra HD video recording. There’s a range of features to help make each video Oscar-worthy. Zoom in on specific sounds and eliminate background noises so the main voice is all that’s captured.

Don’t worry about shaky images, even frantic scenes come out smoothly with the super steady camera.

Fast charge

Your days of running out of battery are over. With Samsung’s Super Fast Charge an ailing battery can go from 0-100 in just 30 minutes. And since the Galaxy Note 10 supports wireless power share too, you can help out your friends and let then charge their phones through your Note 10. If you’re feeling generous.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 cost?

The Galaxy Note 10 starts at £869 SIM-free, which is the going rate for a feature-laden flagship smartphone. Don’t want to pay for the phone outright? Check out Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals above.

What are the best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals?

You can get the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 on some great deals that spread the cost of the phone and different amounts of data to use.

Take a look at the deals we have above to find the perfect package and get your hands on the superb Samsung Galaxy Note 10.