The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G sets the pace for 2020 smartphones with a huge screen, spectacular camera and 5G connectivity.

At a glance

6.9-inch Quad HD screen

108 + 12 +12 MP triple lens rear camera

10MP front camera

256GB or 512GB storage

5G connectivity

How good is the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G display?

Samsung has gone all out on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G. This flagship device has a huge screen that really shows off all your content so it’s perfect for watching clips, scrolling through photos and reading articles, documents and everything else.

This seriously impressive 6.9-inch screen has a 120hz adaptive frame rate, so all your scrolling is super smooth whether you’re looking at websites, playing games or watching visual content. When you go 120hz, 60hz just won’t cut it.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G camera?

The Note 20 Ultra’s superb camera array gives you a 108MP main camera along with two 12MP lenses for ultra wide and telephoto photography.The standout 50xZoom feature gets you close up to the action no matter how far away you are.

How long does the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G battery last?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G comes with a massive 4,500mAh battery, so you can keep using all your favourite features for the whole day.

And since the frame rate is adaptive, it will change to save battery depending on what you’re looking at. For instance, if you’re playing a mobile you’ll get the maximum 120hz frame rate, but if you’re reading an ebook or an email it’ll drop down to 60hz to save battery.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G cost?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra costs £1,279, so you’re paying an extra £100 for that superfast 5G connection.

Can I buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G today?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G will hit the stores on Friday 21st August, but you can preorder one today.

What colours does the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G come in?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is being released in three colours - Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic White. Mystic Bronze is Samsung’s new flagship colour and it really stands out with its attractive coppery tone. If you want more of a classic look the black or white options are for you.