The highlights

The Galaxy S10+ is here, and it’s got a bigger screen, more storage and an even better camera than its little bro.

At a glance

6.4” Widescreen Quad HD display

12MP + 12MP + 16MP triple lens camera

Wireless power sharing

1 TB, 512 GB or 128 GB internal storage

Available in Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink, Ceramic Black, Ceramic White, Cardinal Red & Smoke Blue

The cutting edge-to-edge

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is big screen magic on a smartphone. Let’s reel off some features: 6.4” Quad HD display, Infinity-O dynamic AMOLED display, HDR10+, under-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and more.

If some of that’s gone over your head, what we’re saying is that this screen, is really, really good. It takes up practically the whole phone with virtually no border, it’s big, clear, and bright. Download an HD movie and see for yourself - all your favourite entertainment looks great on the Galaxy S10+.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera?

Switch to the rear TrueVision camera and you’ve got three cameras to help you take fantastic photos. There’s the regular 12MP for portraits, a wide angle 12MP for landscapes and views, and 16MP ultra wide for sweeping pics - capture wide-screen moments just as your eyes see them.

Power to the people

Say goodbye to running out of battery before the day’s end - the S10+ has a range of handy features to keep you charged the whole day.

What are the best Samsung Galaxy S10+ cheap deals?

Samsung Galaxy pay monthly deals start from as little as £17 a month, but you may have to splash out a bit for the handset. If you'd rather spread the cost over time to avoid shelling out big bucks for the phone, monthly prices start at around £43, with a range of different data options.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy S10+ cost SIM free?

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ cost around £899 for a 128GB handset, SIM free, at the time of its release. It’s not cheap, but you really are paying for a premium phone that’s loaded with impressive specs and fantastic features.

Selfies

Practice your best pose and take your selfie game up a notch with the Galaxy S10+. There are two cameras on the front, one for your regular portraits and a second that gives that creative ‘bokeh’ effect where the background is blurred out.

You can add plenty of nice touches too - add a black and white filter to the blurred background and make your selfie-portrait really stand out.

