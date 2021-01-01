How good is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra camera?

Samsung has proudly labelled it as the “smartphone camera to end all cameras" - and it might just be right. The immense 108MP Wide Camera is joined by a 40MP Front Camera and 48MP Telephoto Camera. This array of cameras is a galaxy away from anything we've seen on a Samsung 5G phone so far, and the photos show how good it is.

Zoom out with the wide angle and get everything into the picture without missing a speck of detail. Or zoom in on the action from further than ever before with its incredible 100x zoom.

Your selfies bring out the best in you, so you can show off your best self with the 40MP front-facing camera.

Another huge leap is found when it comes to video recording. Capturing life’s everyday moments is becoming a daily must, and now you can do so in astonishing 8K Ultra HD. If you’re finding it hard to photograph fast moving scenes (like your kids running around) now you can take 33MP stills from your 8K recordings.

With Super Steady 2.0 it’s almost like you’re recording with a gimbal, so you get the smoothest video possible on a smartphone. And for midnight moments switch to Night Mode and shoot in the evening.

How good is the S20 Ultra display?

Let your content live and breathe on the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s 6.9” Infinity-O Display. And get ready for seamless images thanks to the standout 120Hz refresh rate. Everything you see will be smooth, crisp and picture perfect. Want to fine tune the screen even more? You’ve got plenty of options with the freedom to customise colour, sharpness and saturation to get that display picture perfect.

What are the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's specs?

Behind the screen, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is mighty. Its Exynos 990 processor makes it smoother, faster and all round better than any Samsung smartphone that's come before.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra battery?

The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G boasts the biggest battery seen on a Samsung device at 5000 mAh. Not only is it hugely powerful, it’s smart too, diverting power use from apps you’re not using. And thanks to wireless charging you can even charge another handset too. It’s like a personal power pack.

And if you ever do find your battery is dwindling? Fast Charging tops up the Galaxy S20’s juice in a flash so you’ll be at full charge in no time.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra compatible with 5G?

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is ready for use with 5G, so providing you’re signed up to a 5G plan, you can make the most of Samsung’s brilliant tech with incredible superfast speeds that will download movies in moments and load HD streams in seconds. And if you’re a gamer you can say goodbye to lags and stuttering gameplay - it’ll probably even give you an edge over the competition.

When is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra available?

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is available now. Take your pick from a selection of offers and get the perfect price plan.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra cost?

This is by far the best phone Samsung's ever produced. And it has a price to match its premium specs and Ultra impressive branding.

The going rate for an absolute top-of-the-range smartphone nowadays is well over £1,000. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra cost £1,199 at the time of release.

However, getting it on contract is a lot more affordable as the cost will be split over a period of two years.