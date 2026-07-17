SamsungGalaxy S21+ 5G deals
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List of Galaxy S21+ 5G deals
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Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
Samsung's Galaxy S21 range are 5G smartphones that pack a real punch. With three smartphones in the lineup, this is the Galaxy S21 Plus, and it’s set Android fans abuzz with excitement.
When is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus release date?
The Samsung Galaxy S21 is out now. Check out all our best deals for this superb smartphone in the comparison tables above.
How much does the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus cost?
Samsung Galaxy devices don’t come cheap and for the flagship S21 range you can expect to pay a premium price for a premium device. The Galaxy S21 Plus is the middle handset, and at the time of release, it costs £949. Which is the going rate for a phone of this calibre.
What colours can you get the Samsung Galaxy S21 plus in?
The Samsung Galaxy S21 range comes in some exciting colour options. Look to pick up the S21 Plus in phantom grey, phantom black and phantom violet.
How good is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus screen?
The S21 Plus is larger than the standard S21, the screen measures up to the 6.7-inch mark with FHD and a buttery smooth 120Hz display.
How good is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus camera?
The S21 Plus camera is the stand out feature on the phone. The S21 Plus has a triple camera set up with 12MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide lens and 64MP telephoto zoom, with a 10MP selfie camera on the front.
Should I wait for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus?
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is one of the best Android phones available upon its release. Samsung’s flagship range always impresses, so if you’re an Android fan who’s been looking to upgrade to the best you can, this could be the phone for you.
Is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus better than the iPhone 12?
Android vs iOS is the big smartphone faceoff, but what people prefer is often down to the individual. The iPhone 12 is one of the best smartphones we’ve ever seen, but if you’re all about Android, chances are you’ll be much more interested in the Galaxy S21 series.
FAQs
Is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus better than the iPhone 12?
Android vs iOS is the big smartphone faceoff, but what people refer is often down to the individual.