The highlights

Samsung is back with another selection of folding phones. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is an upgrade on last year’s Z Flip. Folding phones have been rare in the smartphone era, but Samsung’s efforts bring everything we love about smartphones - big screens, HD displays, apps - to a classic mobile design that compresses down into something that’s easy to carry around. Here’s how the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 stacks up.

At a glance

6.7-inch screen

Dual 12MP rear camera

10MP front camera

128GB / 256GB internal storage

How does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 look?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a similar design to the original Z Flip, it sports a clamshell-style look with a ‘Glasstic’ back. Basically it’s a plastic case with glass around the camera bump. It’s easy to hold and feels nice and sturdy.

When it's folded down, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a compact square shape that easily fits in your pocket.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available in a range of attractive colours, including green, black and purple.

How good is the Galaxy Z Flip 3 display?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 boasts a 6.7-inch screen when it's unfolded with a Full HD+, 120Hz display. The actual fold in the centre of the screen is quite subtle and nowhere near as prominent on the previous Flip or the original Samsung Galaxy Fold.

When the Flip is folded down, there’s also a 1.9 inches screen you can use to check messages, and even take photos.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 camera?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a 12MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide camera on the back, both which deliver bright , clear and colourful photos. There’s a 10MP camera on the front too for all your selfie needs.

You can also put the Z Flip into Flex Mode. This is where you part fold the phone prop it up on a table to take really steady photos. There’s a 10x digital zoom feature too.

How long does the Samsung Z Flip 3 battery last?

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has 3,300mAh battery, which isn’t quite as big as what you’d find on most top-tier smartphones, but this is almost certainly a result of the Flip 3’s form factor. That said, with regular use you’ll be able to get to the end of the day, but will probably need to charge at night.

The Z Flip 3 comes with a 15W charger and it also supports wireless charging.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip cost?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available in a 128GB model for £949, or get the 256GB model for £999