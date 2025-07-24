Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 512GB Black
Until 2024, many mobile networks have increased contract prices in line with inflation. Starting in January 2025, Ofcom will introduce a ban on inflation-linked price hikes for new contracts. Future price changes will need to be set and fully disclosed in pounds and pence.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is here, the headline flip phone for 2025, and it’s shaping up to be the most polished version yet.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 might look familiar at first glance, but don’t be fooled, there’s plenty to get excited about under the surface. It’s slimmer, sleeker, and packs a larger battery, helping it go further between charges. Samsung’s also bumped up the cover screen size, making it easier to check messages, snap photos or control music without flipping the phone open.
Galaxy AI features such as Gemini Live, Now Bar, Now Brief and Audio eraser all included.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 was officially unveiled on 9 July, and it’s already available to pre-order ahead of its 25 July launch. Prices start at £1,049 for the 256GB model and £1,149 for the 512GB version — both with a generous 12GB of RAM. The good news? That’s exactly the same as last year’s pricing, so you’re getting more power, better design and a bigger battery for no extra cost.
Whether you’re upgrading from an older model or trying a foldable for the first time, the Z Flip 7 offers cutting-edge design without a flagship price tag.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is Samsung’s premium flip phone. It features a larger 6.9‑inch 120 Hz main display and a roomy 4.1‑inch 120 Hz cover screen, running on the powerful Exynos 2500 chipset with 12 GB RAM. It also offers a beefier 4,300 mAh battery, enhanced design with a slimmer hinge, reduced crease visibility, and a refined feel, making it more polished than its FE counterpart.
Meanwhile, the Z Flip 7 FE aims to be a budget-friendly option at £849. It retains the same dual-camera setup, Galaxy AI features, and foldable form factor, but steps down to a 6.7‑inch main screen, 3.4‑inch cover display, Exynos 2400 chipset, 8 GB RAM, and a 4,000 mAh battery. While it lacks some of the flair and power of the full Flip 7, it still has great functionality and delivers a great foldable experience at a lower price.
|Feature
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
|Price (Starting)
|£849
|£1,049
|Processor
|Exynos 2400
|Exynos 2500
|RAM
|8GB
|12GB
|Storage
|128GB, 256GB
|256GB, 512GB
|Main Display
|6.7" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (120Hz)
|6.9" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (120Hz)
|Cover Display
|3.4" Super AMOLED (720x748, 60Hz)
|4.1" Super AMOLED (1048x948, 60/120Hz), edge-to-edge
|Rear Cameras
|50MP Wide, 12MP Ultra-Wide
|50MP Wide, 12MP Ultra-Wide
|Front Camera
|10MP
|10MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh
|4,300mAh
|Folded Dimensions
|71.9 x 85.1 x 14.9mm
|75.2 x 85.5 x 13.7mm
|Unfolded Dimensions
|71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm
|75.2 x 166.7 x 6.5mm
|Weight
|187g
|188g
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.4
|Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4
|Colours
|Black, White
|Blue Shadow, Jet-Black, Coral-red, Mint (online exclusive)
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 gets a sleek style refresh and some genuinely helpful upgrades along the way. At just 6.5mm thin when unfolded, it’s slimmer than ever, with a reworked Armour FlexHinge for added durability and a premium feel. The new design also helps it fold flatter, with tighter bezels and a more polished profile overall.
But the biggest visual change is the new cover screen. Now a spacious 4.1 inches, it stretches almost edge to edge and finally gets a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate — perfect for quick replies, widgets and camera controls. Flip it open and you’ll find a larger 6.9-inch AMOLED display, ideal for streaming, scrolling and snapping.
With Gorilla Glass Victus 2, an Armour Aluminium frame, and IP48 water resistance, the Z Flip 7 doesn’t just look good; it’s built to last too. You can pick it up in Blue Shadow, Jet Black, Coral Red, or Mint, with that last colour exclusive to Samsung’s online store.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 sticks with the same reliable camera setup as last year. You get a sharp 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide, a roomy 123-degree field of view, and a 10MP selfie camera up front. While the hardware hasn’t changed, Samsung has fine-tuned the software to help you get more from every shot. That includes enhanced Nightography for clearer, more detailed low-light photos, and clever features like Dual Preview, so your subject can see themselves on the cover screen before you snap. Ideal for perfectly framed group shots and selfies. Whether you're capturing everyday moments or getting creative on social, the Z Flip 7 has you covered.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also built for content creation. You can shoot in 4K at 60fps, and thanks to the Flex Window, it’s easy to vlog using the high-quality rear cameras while still seeing yourself on screen. LOG video recording is new to the Flip series, which gives you more control when editing. It also supports wireless microphones to capture clearer audio on the go. With slow-motion, portrait video, and full manual controls, the Z Flip 7 is a great all-rounder for anyone serious about video.
Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 runs on the powerful Exynos 2500 chipset, backed by 12GB of RAM. This gives you plenty of performance for smooth multitasking, gaming, and AI-driven features.
Battery life sees a welcome boost too, with a 4,300mAh cell squeezed into its slimmer frame, up from 4,000mAh on the previous model. You’ll get the same fast 25W wired charging, along with wireless and reverse wireless charging, so powering up is as flexible as the phone itself.
The Z Flip 7 also launches with One UI 8, based on Android 16, bringing fresh AI tools and foldable-specific upgrades. You’ll even find Gemini Live available directly on the cover screen — perfect for quick voice interactions, summaries and more, without needing to open the phone. In short: faster, smarter and longer lasting.
Thanks to a larger 4,300mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 offers better stamina than last year’s model — helping it easily power through a typical day of calls, texts, streaming, and scrolling.
It’s a welcome upgrade, especially considering the phone is slimmer and has a bigger screen. While you’ll still want to charge it overnight, the Flip 7 handles busy days with no fuss.
Charging speeds remain the same as before, with wired, wireless, and reverse wireless charging support. It might not be the fastest to top up, but the battery boost alone makes this the most reliable Flip yet for everyday use.
With the Galaxy Z Flip 7, AI becomes more helpful, hands-on, and portable than ever. Thanks to the phone’s compact design, it fits easily in a shirt pocket, making it an easy on-the-go assistant. That smaller form factor actually makes it feel more personal and usable than larger foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
Gemini Live is at the heart of Flip, which allows you to use your camera to see the world around you. Whether you're asking it to identify an object or help troubleshoot something in your home, it responds in real time, even guiding you step-by-step through tasks.
Other AI tools on board include Now Bar and Now Brief, which offer context-aware notifications and live updates that keep you informed without being disruptive. Cross-app actions make it easier to get things done with your voice, whether you’re setting reminders or finding your next appointment.
When it comes to video, an audio eraser helps clean up background noise for clearer, sharper sound, which is ideal for content creators or anyone capturing memories in noisy places. From AI-powered editing tools to smart productivity features, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 packs one of the most complete Galaxy AI experiences yet — all in a pocket-sized foldable.
Written by Archie Burkinshaw, Mobiles Expert
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is available to pre-order now and officially launches on 25 July 2025. Order early to take advantage of Samsung’s pre-order offers.
If you pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 7, you’ll get a storage upgrade at no extra cost—meaning you can get the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB version. A great way to bag more space for your apps, photos, and videos without spending more.
Prices start from £1,049 for the 256GB version with 12GB RAM. The 512GB model is £1,149, but thanks to the storage upgrade promo, you can get it for less during the pre-order period.
The Flip 7 has been upgraded across the board – with a larger 6.9-inch display, a redesigned 4.1-inch cover screen, a slimmer hinge, and a bigger 4,300mAh battery. It also runs on Samsung’s latest Exynos 2500 chipset and packs 12GB of RAM, making it smoother and snappier than ever.
Yes, it has an IP48 rating, meaning it’s protected against splashes and can survive in up to 1.5 metres of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. It’s also designed with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and Armour Aluminium for added durability.
It sure does. The Flip 7 supports 15W wireless charging, 25W wired charging, and reverse wireless charging, so you can power up your earbuds or smartwatch on the go.
You can choose Blue Shadow, Jet Black, Coral Red, and Mint – with Mint exclusive to Samsung’s online store.
The Flip 7 FE is a more affordable version with a smaller cover screen, slightly older chipset, and 8GB of RAM instead of 12GB. It’s ideal if you want a foldable at a lower price, but the complete Flip 7 gives you a premium experience with all the latest features.