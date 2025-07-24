How good is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 software?

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 runs on the powerful Exynos 2500 chipset, backed by 12GB of RAM. This gives you plenty of performance for smooth multitasking, gaming, and AI-driven features.

Battery life sees a welcome boost too, with a 4,300mAh cell squeezed into its slimmer frame, up from 4,000mAh on the previous model. You’ll get the same fast 25W wired charging, along with wireless and reverse wireless charging, so powering up is as flexible as the phone itself.

The Z Flip 7 also launches with One UI 8, based on Android 16, bringing fresh AI tools and foldable-specific upgrades. You’ll even find Gemini Live available directly on the cover screen — perfect for quick voice interactions, summaries and more, without needing to open the phone. In short: faster, smarter and longer lasting.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 battery?

Thanks to a larger 4,300mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 offers better stamina than last year’s model — helping it easily power through a typical day of calls, texts, streaming, and scrolling.

It’s a welcome upgrade, especially considering the phone is slimmer and has a bigger screen. While you’ll still want to charge it overnight, the Flip 7 handles busy days with no fuss.

Charging speeds remain the same as before, with wired, wireless, and reverse wireless charging support. It might not be the fastest to top up, but the battery boost alone makes this the most reliable Flip yet for everyday use.

What AI features does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 have?

With the Galaxy Z Flip 7, AI becomes more helpful, hands-on, and portable than ever. Thanks to the phone’s compact design, it fits easily in a shirt pocket, making it an easy on-the-go assistant. That smaller form factor actually makes it feel more personal and usable than larger foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Gemini Live is at the heart of Flip, which allows you to use your camera to see the world around you. Whether you're asking it to identify an object or help troubleshoot something in your home, it responds in real time, even guiding you step-by-step through tasks.

Other AI tools on board include Now Bar and Now Brief, which offer context-aware notifications and live updates that keep you informed without being disruptive. Cross-app actions make it easier to get things done with your voice, whether you’re setting reminders or finding your next appointment.

When it comes to video, an audio eraser helps clean up background noise for clearer, sharper sound, which is ideal for content creators or anyone capturing memories in noisy places. From AI-powered editing tools to smart productivity features, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 packs one of the most complete Galaxy AI experiences yet — all in a pocket-sized foldable.

Written by Archie Burkinshaw, Mobiles Expert