 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. Guides
  4. Three international roaming FAQ

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Three international roaming FAQ

Last updated: 07 November 2018

With Three's Feel at Home scheme, which is reserved for Advanced plan customers, you can use your phone in 71 locations worldwide for no extra cost. That makes it one of the best network roaming schemes around.

Choose an Essential Plan and you still get inclusive roaming with Feel at Home, but this is restricted to 48 European locations.

Which locations are covered with roaming for no extra charge on Three?

The 71 locations where you can use your UK allowances for no extra on Three are:

  • Aland Islands
  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Azores
  • Balearic Islands
  • Belgium
  • Brazil
  • Bulgaria
  • Canary Islands
  • Chile
  • Colombia
  • Costa Rica
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • El Salvador
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • France
  • French Guiana
  • Germany
  • Gibraltar
  • Greece
  • Guadeloupe
  • Guatemala
  • Guernsey
  • Hong Kong
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Indonesia
  • Isle of Man
  • Israel
  • Italy
  • Jersey
  • Latvia
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Macau
  • Madeira
  • Malta
  • Martinique
  • Mayotte
  • Netherlands
  • New Zealand
  • Nicaragua
  • Norway
  • Panama
  • Peru
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Puerto Rico
  • Republic of Ireland
  • Réunion
  • Romania
  • Saint Barthélemy
  • Saint Martin
  • San Marino
  • Singapore
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Spain
  • Sri Lanka
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Uruguay
  • US Virgin Islands
  • USA
  • Vatican City
  • Vietnam

Does Feel at Home apply on all Three plans?

It does not. Feel at Home is reserved for customers on Three's Advanced Plans.

If you're on a Three Essential Plan, you can still use your allowance for no extra charge in the 48 European locations from 15th June. But you won't qualify for free roaming in locations further afield.

What is Three's fair usage policy?

Three imposes a 12GB fair usage cap for all customers on a monthly contract and 9GB for those on pay as you go.

This means that, if your allowance is less than this, you will have your normal limit imposed.

But if you normally enjoy more data than this, you'll need to stick within the fair usage cap or risk paying more.

Three's fair usage policy also extends to how long you're roaming for.

Using your phone in any of the countries listed above for two months or more in any rolling 12-month period will put you outside Three's fair usage policy and your roaming will be suspended.

Read next
Category: Guides
Tagged: three, networks

You may also like

Which network offers the best perks?

Which network offers the best perks?

We take a look at the incentives and sweeteners offered by the UK’s biggest providers.

guides - 26 May 2021
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max: buyer’s guide to the best deals

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max: buyer’s guide to the best deals

The best places to buy an iPhone 11 today.

features - 22 April 2021
How are mobile phone networks supporting people through Coronavirus?

How are mobile phone networks supporting people through Coronavirus?

See what your network is offering to help you during COVID-19.

guides - 12 April 2021
Roaming outside the EU: A network–by–network guide

Roaming outside the EU: A network–by–network guide

We take a look at how much UK providers charge for using your phone outside the EU.

guides - 12 April 2021
Wuntu: 5 things you need to know about Three’s rewards app

Wuntu: 5 things you need to know about Three’s rewards app

We look into Three’s new reward scheme.

features - 04 December 2019
Mid-contract price rises have cost mobile customers almost £1 billion since 2013

Mid-contract price rises have cost mobile customers almost £1 billion since 2013

Expected to top £1.1 billion by the end of this year.

news - 11 November 2019
back to top