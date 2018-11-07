Three international roaming FAQ

With Three's Feel at Home scheme, which is reserved for Advanced plan customers, you can use your phone in 71 locations worldwide for no extra cost. That makes it one of the best network roaming schemes around.
Choose an Essential Plan and you still get inclusive roaming with Feel at Home, but this is restricted to 48 European locations.
Which locations are covered with roaming for no extra charge on Three?
The 71 locations where you can use your UK allowances for no extra on Three are:
- Aland Islands
- Australia
- Austria
- Azores
- Balearic Islands
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Canary Islands
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- El Salvador
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- French Guiana
- Germany
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Guadeloupe
- Guatemala
- Guernsey
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Indonesia
- Isle of Man
- Israel
- Italy
- Jersey
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macau
- Madeira
- Malta
- Martinique
- Mayotte
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Norway
- Panama
- Peru
- Poland
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- Republic of Ireland
- Réunion
- Romania
- Saint Barthélemy
- Saint Martin
- San Marino
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sri Lanka
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Uruguay
- US Virgin Islands
- USA
- Vatican City
- Vietnam
Does Feel at Home apply on all Three plans?
It does not. Feel at Home is reserved for customers on Three's Advanced Plans.
If you're on a Three Essential Plan, you can still use your allowance for no extra charge in the 48 European locations from 15th June. But you won't qualify for free roaming in locations further afield.
What is Three's fair usage policy?
Three imposes a 12GB fair usage cap for all customers on a monthly contract and 9GB for those on pay as you go.
This means that, if your allowance is less than this, you will have your normal limit imposed.
But if you normally enjoy more data than this, you'll need to stick within the fair usage cap or risk paying more.
Three's fair usage policy also extends to how long you're roaming for.
Using your phone in any of the countries listed above for two months or more in any rolling 12-month period will put you outside Three's fair usage policy and your roaming will be suspended.