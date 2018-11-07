Three international roaming FAQ

With Three's Feel at Home scheme, which is reserved for Advanced plan customers, you can use your phone in 71 locations worldwide for no extra cost. That makes it one of the best network roaming schemes around.

Choose an Essential Plan and you still get inclusive roaming with Feel at Home, but this is restricted to 48 European locations.

Which locations are covered with roaming for no extra charge on Three?

The 71 locations where you can use your UK allowances for no extra on Three are:

Aland Islands

Australia

Austria

Azores

Balearic Islands

Belgium

Brazil

Bulgaria

Canary Islands

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

El Salvador

Estonia

Finland

France

French Guiana

Germany

Gibraltar

Greece

Guadeloupe

Guatemala

Guernsey

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

Indonesia

Isle of Man

Israel

Italy

Jersey

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macau

Madeira

Malta

Martinique

Mayotte

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Norway

Panama

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Republic of Ireland

Réunion

Romania

Saint Barthélemy

Saint Martin

San Marino

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sri Lanka

Sweden

Switzerland

Uruguay

US Virgin Islands

USA

Vatican City

Vietnam

Does Feel at Home apply on all Three plans?

It does not. Feel at Home is reserved for customers on Three's Advanced Plans.

If you're on a Three Essential Plan, you can still use your allowance for no extra charge in the 48 European locations from 15th June. But you won't qualify for free roaming in locations further afield.

What is Three's fair usage policy?

Three imposes a 12GB fair usage cap for all customers on a monthly contract and 9GB for those on pay as you go.

This means that, if your allowance is less than this, you will have your normal limit imposed.

But if you normally enjoy more data than this, you'll need to stick within the fair usage cap or risk paying more.

Three's fair usage policy also extends to how long you're roaming for.

Using your phone in any of the countries listed above for two months or more in any rolling 12-month period will put you outside Three's fair usage policy and your roaming will be suspended.