The highlights

With a highly cinematic 6.5-inch screen, this could be the best smartphone yet for watching movies and streaming shows. It’s not just size either the display boasts stunning 4K UHD resolution so you can do those blockbusters justice.

At a glance:

6.5-inch 4K Ultra HD screen

12MP triple lens rear camera

8MP front camera

Available with 64GB or 128GB internal storage

Available in Black, Gray, Purple, White

How good is the Sony Xperia 1 screen?

With a spectacular 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display, the Sony Xperia 1 really is a fantastic device for movies, shows and games. You’ll really notice the difference when you’re watching a new movie on your favourite streaming service.

Does the Sony Xperia 1 take good photos?

With three camera lenses on the back of the Sony Xperia 1, all your photographic needs are well catered for. Sony have really improved their camera for the Xperia 1 and it shows in the range of photos you can take. From standard portraits to wide angle group shots, as well as zoomed in snaps, the Xperia 1 helps you take great photos that are full of sharp detail and vivid colour.

Direct your own movie

Great for taking photos, the Xperia 1 is even better when it comes to video recording. You can capture footage in 4K UHD, but that’s not all. The CineAlta app puts a full on video editing suite in the palm of your hand. So you can turn clips into movies.

How much does the Sony Xperia 1 cost?

The Sony Xperia 1 costs around £849 SIM-free, which is what you’d expect for a premium smartphone with such a fantastic screen.

Of course, if you’d rather spread the cost of the phone out of time, you can grab the Xperia 1 on a range of excellent deals, take a look at the tables above to find the perfect pay monthly contract to suit your needs.