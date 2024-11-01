Sony Xperia 10 VI deals

Everything you need to know about the Sony Xperia 10 VI

Sony has updated its midrange Xperia 10 for 2024 with the release of the Mark VI in May. In many respects, Sony has kept the formula the same, offering a compact device with a unique aspect ratio that becomes captivating once you get used to it. The new Xperia 10 VI retains the same dimensions as the Xperia 10 V, although it has gained a few grams, now weighing in at 164 grams, yet it remains impressively lightweight.

The display sports Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection.Sony Xperia 10 VI comes with 8GB of RAM. The Sony Xperia 10 VI runs Android 14 and is powered by a great 5000mAh battery that will keep the phone powered for up to two days, bettering many of the other flagship smartphones.

What are the Sony Xperia 10 VI features and specs?

Display: 6.1-inch OLED display

Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Processor: Qualcomm SM6450 Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Octa-core

Battery: 5000mAh

Dimensions: 155 x 68 x 8.3 mm

Front camera: 8 MP

Rear cameras: Dual wide 48 MP, ultrawide 8 MP

Camera features: LED flash, HDR, panorama

Internal memory: 128GB, 8GB RAM

OS version: Android 14

Colours: Black, Blue, White

Pros and cons of the Sony Xperia 10 VI

Pros:

Vivid and sharp screen

Excellent sound system

Good size and lightweight

Cheap price

Cons:

Average camera system for a Sony phone

No wireless charging is available

How good is the Sony Xperia 10 VI display?

The Sony Xperia 10 VI display is good for a mid-range phone. The display size (6.1 inches), cinematic aspect ratio (21:9), and FullHD+ resolution (1080 x 2520 pixels) all remain the same as the Xperia 10 V model. However, the screen brightness has increased to a maximum of 1,010 nits.

The phone also supports the highest FullHD streams on apps such as Netflix, allowing users to enjoy the full resolution of their display.

How good is the Sony Xperia 10 VI battery?

Where the Xperia 10 VI really comes into its own is its exceptional battery life. Its 5000mAh battery beats the likes of Google and Samsung flagship phones, with the Pixel 8’s 4,575 mAh and Samsung’s S24 4000mAh respective battery.

The impressive size of the battery means you can exhaust 14 hours of active time, which should easily last you two days of browsing all your favourite apps.

How do you choose the best Sony Xperia 10 VI deals?

There is a range of deals for the Sony Xperia 10 VI on Uswitch, with a variety of price points and data. Typically, the more expensive contracts include a lot of data, so only choose one of those if you know you will need a lot each month.

Not sure how much data you need? Read our ‘Internet data allowances - how much is enough?' guide for help.

Another way you can bring down the monthly price of a contract is by paying an upfront fee, which can range from the tens of pounds to the hundreds. If you can afford an upfront fee, you can access the higher data packages for an overall lower cost.

Everything you need to know about the Sony Xperia 10 VI camera

Moving away from the 10 V three-camera setup, the 10 VI has removed the dedicated telephoto camera. Apart from that, it is the same setup with the 48MP 26mm main camera, ultrawide 16mm 8MP camera, and an 8MP fixed-focus selfie camera on the front.

Given the much lower price of the Xperia 10 VI compared to other flagship phones, such as the iPhone 15, the camera setup isn’t too bad, but don’t expect the cool features of more expensive phones.

How good is the Sony Xperia 10 VI audio quality?

The audio quality is excellent on the Xperia 10 VI. The phone has a dual front stereo system and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The front stereo speakers on the Xperia 10 VI have been noticeably improved to deliver louder, clearer sound, providing a more immersive listening experience compared to the Xperia 10 V.