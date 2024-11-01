Sony Xperia 10 VI deals

Sony Xperia 10 VI 128GB Black
£17.00 a month£145.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.
£553.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
- 2 months free insurance
Popular Search Terms
£17.00 a month£145.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.
£553.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£16.00 a month£165.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.
£549.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£21.00 a month£19.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.
£523.00 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£23.00 a monthNo upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.
£552.00 total cost
200 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£21.00 a month£15.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.
£519.00 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£22.00 a monthNo upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.
£528.00 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£21.00 a month£39.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.
£543.00 total cost
300 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£18.00 a month£85.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.
£517.00 total cost
200 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£16.00 a month£125.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.
£509.00 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£16.00 a month£145.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.
£529.00 total cost
300 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. If a deal is "promoted" on Uswitch's tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers. Learn more about how our site works.
Please note: Mobile networks may increase monthly prices in line with the retail or consumer price index each year during the length of your contract. Please refer to individual network's terms and conditions before signing up.
Sony has updated its midrange Xperia 10 for 2024 with the release of the Mark VI in May. In many respects, Sony has kept the formula the same, offering a compact device with a unique aspect ratio that becomes captivating once you get used to it. The new Xperia 10 VI retains the same dimensions as the Xperia 10 V, although it has gained a few grams, now weighing in at 164 grams, yet it remains impressively lightweight.
The display sports Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection.Sony Xperia 10 VI comes with 8GB of RAM. The Sony Xperia 10 VI runs Android 14 and is powered by a great 5000mAh battery that will keep the phone powered for up to two days, bettering many of the other flagship smartphones.
Pros:
Cons:
The Sony Xperia 10 VI display is good for a mid-range phone. The display size (6.1 inches), cinematic aspect ratio (21:9), and FullHD+ resolution (1080 x 2520 pixels) all remain the same as the Xperia 10 V model. However, the screen brightness has increased to a maximum of 1,010 nits.
The phone also supports the highest FullHD streams on apps such as Netflix, allowing users to enjoy the full resolution of their display.
Where the Xperia 10 VI really comes into its own is its exceptional battery life. Its 5000mAh battery beats the likes of Google and Samsung flagship phones, with the Pixel 8’s 4,575 mAh and Samsung’s S24 4000mAh respective battery.
The impressive size of the battery means you can exhaust 14 hours of active time, which should easily last you two days of browsing all your favourite apps.
There is a range of deals for the Sony Xperia 10 VI on Uswitch, with a variety of price points and data. Typically, the more expensive contracts include a lot of data, so only choose one of those if you know you will need a lot each month.
Not sure how much data you need? Read our ‘Internet data allowances - how much is enough?' guide for help.
Another way you can bring down the monthly price of a contract is by paying an upfront fee, which can range from the tens of pounds to the hundreds. If you can afford an upfront fee, you can access the higher data packages for an overall lower cost.
Moving away from the 10 V three-camera setup, the 10 VI has removed the dedicated telephoto camera. Apart from that, it is the same setup with the 48MP 26mm main camera, ultrawide 16mm 8MP camera, and an 8MP fixed-focus selfie camera on the front.
Given the much lower price of the Xperia 10 VI compared to other flagship phones, such as the iPhone 15, the camera setup isn’t too bad, but don’t expect the cool features of more expensive phones.
The audio quality is excellent on the Xperia 10 VI. The phone has a dual front stereo system and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The front stereo speakers on the Xperia 10 VI have been noticeably improved to deliver louder, clearer sound, providing a more immersive listening experience compared to the Xperia 10 V.
The Sony Xperia 10 VI was released on 15 May 2024.
Yes, the Sony Xperia 10 VI supports 5G, so you can enjoy fast speeds while doing activities such as using social media or streaming.
Technically, the Sony Xperia 10 VI isn’t waterproof, but it does have an IP65/68 rating, which means it is dust and water-resistant. This means the phone is protected from sprays, drips or water submersions up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes.
The Sony Xperia is one of the cheaper newer releases on the market. Depending on how much data you need each month, you can find deals on Uswitch for the phone's total cost, which ranges from around £500-£1000.
If you are looking for a mid-range phone at a good price that packs a punch with its battery and camera, then the Sony Xperia 10 VI is definitely still worth buying in 2024.