The highlights

The latest Sony Xperia is a scaled down version of the Xperia 1, but what it may have reduced in size, it hasn’t reduced in specs. It’s got a fantastic screen that’s perfect for watching movies, it’s one of the most cinematic smartphones we’ve ever seen.

At a glance:

6.1-inch OLED display

12MP triple lens rear camera

8MP front camera

128 GB internal storage

Available in Blue, Red, Black, Grey

How good is the Xperia 5 screen?

The Sony Xperia 5 has a widescreen display that’s built for movies. The shape of this -6.1-inch handset may seem unusual at first, but if you like catching up on Hollywood’s latest on the train home you’re in for a treat with this device.

And with OLED tech bringing the best out of your content, the latest streaming hits won’t look out of place on this display.

How good is the Xperia 5 camera?

When it comes to taking great photos, the Xperia 5’s camera is more than up to the task. With a trio of 12MP lenses on the back, whether you’re shooting portraits, landscapes, or group pics.

You’re sorted for selfies too, 8 megapixels get you detailed self-portraits that are primed for social sharing. You can even record video in Full HD.

How long does the Xperia 5 battery last?

The Xperia 5’s 3,100mAh battery actually lasts longer than the Xperia 1’s, and it will easily see you through the whole day. And for those times when your battery needs a boost, switch on stamina mode. This setting scales down the smartphones energy use to give you some extra hours’ use.

How much does the Sony Xperia 5 cost?

The Sony Xperia 5 costs around £699 if you want the phone SIM-free. When compared to most top-end smartphones, this is a pretty decent price.

For your money you get a device that more than matches up with the best out there. # Are there cheap deals for the Sony Xperia 5?

If you don’t want to fork out a hefty sum but still want to get the Xperia 5, you’ve got a range of pay monthly to pick from.

From big data deals with no upfront costs to cheaper monthly alternatives have a look at the tables above to find the perfect deal to suit your needs.