The Sony Xperia 5 11 is built for entertainment. Watch movies and shows with HDR support for crisp details and bold colours on the Full HD+ OLED display complete with 120 Hz refresh rate.

How good is the Sony Xperia 5 II screen?

If you’re into watching shows and movies on your smartphone you’ll love the Xperia 5 II’s 21:9 CinemaWide™ 6.1" FHD+ HDR OLED display. It’s the perfect size for widescreen movies and with Sony’s BRAVIA technology behind the display, your mobile entertainment has never looked this good.

How good is the Sony Xperia 5 II camera?

The Sony Xperia 5 II uses tech from Sony’s professional cameras that gives you incredibly varied pics and videos. Shoot with Real-time Eye autofocus and continuous burst at up to 20fps complete as well autofocus and auto exposure for excellent results. This powerful triple lens camera is powered by ZEISS so you know the quality is there.

You can record videos in 4K all the way down to 120 fps for slow mo effects.

Is the Sony Xperia 5 II good for gaming?

Boasting an immersive 21:9 display and silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate, the Xperia 5 II is great for mobiles games.

Is the Sony Xperia 5 II good for music?

Unlike many newer smartphones, the Xperia 5 I has a 3.5mm headphone jack, so you can plug in any headphones and enjoy music on the move.

How long does the Xperia 5 II battery life last?

The Sony Xperia 5 II has a powerful 4000 mAh battery that lasts the whole day and more. And for those moments when you do need a battery boost, fast charging gets you from 0 to 50% in merely 30 minutes.

How much storage space does the Xperia 5 II have?

The Xperia 5 II comes with 128GB of storage for all your apps, photos, music and videos. You can also bump this up to 1TB by popping in a microSD card should you need even more space!