What is a mortgage deed?

This is the document you receive from the lender before the legal work gets serious. It confirms they are willing to lend you a certain amount of money, based on their valuation of the property and their assessment of your finances. Your mortgage offer will detail the interest rate, the term of the mortgage, the monthly repayment amount and any other special conditions.

This comes later in the process. It's the legal contract you sign to accept the terms of your mortgage and secure the loan against your property. You only sign this once you are ready to proceed and your solicitor is preparing for completion.