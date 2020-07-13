Mortgages guides

 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
Thatched roof

When should I fix a mortgage rate?

Fixed rate mortgages rates are getting increasingly competitive, with rates at all time lows, but is 2015 the year to fix your rate?

Man in wheelchair with partner signing mortgage contract

How to get a mortgage with an illness or disability

Being ill or disabled shouldn't be a reason for not getting a mortgage, even if your income comes solely from benefit payments, but it can make it slightly harder to be accepted by a lender. Here we look at how you can do it and where you need to look to get a mortgage.

Buy to let mortgages

Properties selling faster than ever before as house prices hit new record high

Even 145,000 new homes coming onto the market in April wasn’t enough to meet demand as Rightmove saw properties selling faster than it ever has while asking prices hit a new all-time high of £327,797.

The advantages of a buy-to-let mortgage with Molo

Whether you’re investing in bricks and mortar for the first time or are adding to your collection of investment assets, a buy-to-let mortgage can help landlords realise their property dream.

What are mortgage rate discounts and deals?

Are discounted mortgage deals too good to be true? Is a discount mortgage the best type of mortgages for you? What are the downsides? Read the Uswitch Guide.

What size mortgage can I get and how much can I borrow?

Finding the size of mortgage you can get before you start house hunting is a sensible move and can help you set your budget.

Islamic business lady signing an agreement for an Islamic / halal mortgage

How does an Islamic or halal mortgage work?

The Islamic or halal mortgage process is slightly different, allowing customers to get finance to buy a home without paying any interest.

How can you get mortgage with bad credit?

Is the lowest mortgage rate always the cheapest?

The cost of a mortgage is almost entirely defined by the interest rate, so the lower the rate, the cheaper your mortgage will be - Read the Uswitch Guide

Offset mortgages

Offset mortgages can reduce the mortgage interest you pay and cut your mortgage term by years. Find out if an offset mortgage is right for you with Uswitch.

Gifted deposit for a mortgage

How to get a mortgage

To get a mortgage you need to have at least a 5% deposit for a home as well as meeting affordability and credit score criteria with a lender.

Could you afford your mortgage if rates rise?

The mortgage interest rate determines how much your monthly repayments will cost. The higher your interest rate, the higher your mortgage repayments.

Joint tenancy home buying

A joint tenancy when home buying means you have joint ownership with someone else sharing the ownership, responsibilities and rights.

