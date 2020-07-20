Mortgages guides

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.
Popular Search Terms
Check out our helpful guides to have all of your burning questions about mortgages explained. Covering a wide range of topics, from mortgage terminology and statistics, through to sourcing reputable mortgage advice from a broker when you're looking to buy, move or remortgage your property:
Past 50 your mortgage options begin to change, but there are still plenty of options. Check out our guide to mortgages for older borrowers to find out more
Having a long-term illness or disability shouldn’t prevent you from getting a mortgage, but it is more difficult to get a mortgage on benefits alone. We'll look at all you need to know
Stamp duty is a tax applied to certain property purchases. Find out if it will affect you and how much you may have to pay.
Mortgage jargon and terminology used to describe the home buying process explained
What is Rent to Buy? Find out if the government’s Rent to Buy scheme is right for you, and how to find a home under the scheme
A house valuation will tell you about the property and how much it is worth. Our guide explains the difference between a valuation and a survey.
The mortgage mortgage arrangement fee, is the lender's charge for setting up a mortgage - we look at fee free or low fee mortgages and what to consider
Capital gains tax is a tax on the profit you make when selling or disposing of an asset. The tax is only charged on the profit, i.e. the gains.
To help you decide whether to fix your mortgage for 2 or 5 years, we explain the pros and cons of both options.
You may find it slightly more challenging to get a mortgage for a new build home, and there are some key things to consider. We share some tips to help you
Your guide to understanding what a credit score is and how it could impact your mortgage application.
Understand the pros and cons of remortgaging with the same lender, and why it’s so important to compare mortgage deals before making a decision.
A lender will look at your credit history when you apply for any type of mortgage, but some base their decision more heavily on your credit score than others.
Are you thinking about remortgaging? This guide explains what to expect during the remortgage process.
Learn all about the largest and most common form of credit in the UK - a residential mortgage, helping millions of us buy homes.
Click here for the latest buy-to-let landlord statistics for 2024, including the regions with the most buy-to-let owners, background statistics, and more.
Discover the costs that could arise when buying your first home and how you could make your money go further
Everything you need to know about how long the eviction process takes, the law on evictions, and key statistics about average court times.
The latest UK remortgage facts and stats for 2024, covering UK remortgage rates data, cost increases, remortgage market figures, and more.
We’ve collated new and updated UK mortgage statistics for 2025, covering mortgage approvals, transactions, arrears, average mortgage debt, and more.
Is paying your mortgage off early always a good thing? We explain your options and the pros and cons of repaying your mortgage before the end of the term
A cashback mortgage will give you a cash lump sum when you successfully apply for one, but do they always offer the best value for money overall? We look at the answer
Investing in buy to let property can be profitable, but do you know all of the requirements of being a landlord and how to get started? Our guide will help
No deposit mortgages give you a 100% Loan to Value loan and are aimed at customers who do not have a deposit. We share whether these are still available and how to get one
Could a family assisted mortgage help get you onto the property ladder sooner? We explore how they work, who can get one and which lenders offer them.
A mortgage in principle shows how much a lender may lend you, usually with a soft credit check. See how long it lasts, what you need and how to get one in minutes.
If you're considering a getting a mortgage from Barclays, it's a good idea to know a little more about them. We look at their product range and how to compare it with other lender's ranges, as well as providing helpful criteria guidance .
Ready to buy your first home? Compare first-time buyer mortgage rates and deals from 60+ lenders with our award-winning partner Mojo Mortgages.
Compare the best 80% LTV mortgage rates & offers for 2026. No fees ✔️Compare over 60 lenders ✔️
A 70% loan to value (70% LTV) mortgage allows buyers to secure a property with a 30% deposit. Find the best 70% LTV mortgage rates & deals here.
A 5 year fixed rate is a mortgage deal where the interest rate stays the same for five years. Find your best 5 year fixed mortgage rates here.
A 10-year fixed-rate mortgage helps you secure the same interest rate on your mortgage for ten years. Get your best 10 year fixed rate mortgage rate & deal here.
Yes, you can get a mortgage over 70. See lender age limits, term lengths and your options, including retirement interest-only and equity release.
Compare the best equity release mortgage rates for 2026. Our partner Royal London can help find the right option for you.
Moving home? Port your existing deal or compare new home mover mortgages from 60+ lenders. Free expert advice with no broker fee - find the best option for your move
Help-To-Buy is designed to help first-time buyers buy a property with a 5% deposit. The government lends you between 5% and 20% of your home. Find out more.
A 2 year fixed rate is a mortgage deal where the interest rate stays the same for two years. Find your best 2 year fixed mortgage rates here.
Find the best lifetime mortgage rates & offers for 2026. Our partner is an expert in equity release and can find the right deals for you.
Uswitch helps you to compare the best buy-to-let mortgage rates and deals for your budget through our broker partner
A consumer buy-to-let mortgage is a type of buy-to-let mortgage that is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). We look at how they differ from traditional buy-to-let mortgages.
Learn about buying a home with someone else with a joint mortgage, and how to apply for one.
An interest-only mortgage is a deal where you only pay the interest on the amount you've borrowed each month. Get your best interest only mortgage rates here.
A tracker mortgage is a type of variable rate mortgage which follows a base rate. Compare the best tracker mortgage rates & deals here.
Looking to help a loved one get on the property ladder? A Joint Borrower Sole Proprietor (JBSP) mortgage could be a good option for you.
A 95% LTV mortgage allows you to borrow up to 95% of your property value, a popular option for first-time buyers. Find your best 95% LTV mortgage rates here.
Learn more about guarantor mortgages and how they could help you get on the property ladder.
A 60% loan to value (60% LTV) mortgage allows buyers to secure a property with a 40% deposit. Find the best 60% LTV mortgage rates & deals here.
Learn more about 100% LTV mortgages and how no deposit mortgages work.
Find out everything you need to know about second mortgages and see how they could help you use your equity to borrow more.
A fixed rate mortgage means your monthly repayments have a fixed interest rate for a period of time. Compare fixed-rate mortgage rates & deals here.
Santander is a popular choice for mortgages because it offers competitive rates and unique deals. Find out if Santander is the best mortgage lender for you.
HSBC is a popular choice for mortgages because it offers competitive rates and unique deals. Find out if HSBC is the best mortgage lender for you.
Halifax is a popular choice for mortgages because it offers competitive rates and unique deals. Find out if Halifax is the best mortgage lender for you.
85% loan to value (85% LTV) mortgages allow buyers to acquire a property with a 15% deposit. Find the best 85% LTV mortgage rates & deals here.
Which lenders offer mortgages to over 50s? Plenty of mainstream banks and building societies such as NatWest, HSBC & Santander lend to over 50s. Find out more.
A 90% loan to value (90% LTV) mortgage allows buyers to secure a property with a 10% deposit. Find the best 90% LTV mortgage rates & deals here.
A let-to-buy mortgage is when you rent out your existing home and buy a new house to live in. Get your best let-to-buy mortgage rates & deals here.
Compare the best 75% LTV mortgage rates & offers for 2024. No fees ✔️ Compare over 60 lenders ✔️
A 65% loan to value (65% LTV) mortgage allows buyers to secure a property with a 35% deposit. Find the best 65% LTV mortgage rates & deals here.
A discount mortgage is where the interest rate is set at an amount below the lender's standard variable rate (SVR) for a set amount of time. Find out more.
A flexible mortgage enables you to make overpayments and underpayments to suit your financial situation. Get your best flexible rate mortgage rates & deals.
An HMO mortgage is a type of specialist mortgage that is used to purchase houses in multiple occupations (HMOs). Find out more about HMO mortgage deals.
Compare the best commercial mortgage rates & offers for 2026. Our partner B2B finance can help you find the right deal.
Our guide covers self-build mortgages, including what they are and eligibility criteria.
A poor credit history does not mean you can't own your own home. Find bad credit mortgage deals with our partner Advantage FS to find the best one for you.
Find the best mortgage rates & deals for over 60s in 2024. Our partner Advantage FS can find the right deal for you.
Learn about land mortgages and how they work