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Mortgages guides

Check out our helpful guides to have all of your burning questions about mortgages explained. Covering a wide range of topics, from mortgage terminology and statistics, through to sourcing reputable mortgage advice from a broker when you're looking to buy, move or remortgage your property:

Getting a Mortgage When You’re Older
10 September 2026

What Is The Maximum Age For A Mortgage In The UK?

Past 50 your mortgage options begin to change, but there are still plenty of options. Check out our guide to mortgages for older borrowers to find out more

A young man in a wheelchair sits in a lounge holding a sign that has 'new home' written in chalk. He is surrounded by furniture and is smiling widely.
22 October 2025

Can You Get A Mortgage On Disability Benefits?

Having a long-term illness or disability shouldn’t prevent you from getting a mortgage, but it is more difficult to get a mortgage on benefits alone. We'll look at all you need to know

HMRC building collecting stamp duty
22 October 2025

How Much Is Stamp Duty In The UK In 2026? SDLT Rates & Thresholds

Stamp duty is a tax applied to certain property purchases. Find out if it will affect you and how much you may have to pay.

An olive-skinned man with black hair and beard and a grey sweater stands in front of a blank grey wall with his right arm raised behind his head and a look of deep confusion
22 October 2025

Mortgage Terminology - A to Z - What You Need to Know

Mortgage jargon and terminology used to describe the home buying process explained

Rent to Buy
09 September 2025

Rent to Buy Schemes UK - November 2026

What is Rent to Buy? Find out if the government’s Rent to Buy scheme is right for you, and how to find a home under the scheme

Non Standard Home Insurance - Body Image
04 September 2025

How To Get A House Valuation

A house valuation will tell you about the property and how much it is worth. Our guide explains the difference between a valuation and a survey.

Man walking in the street holding his phone
14 August 2025

Low Fee & Fee Free Mortgages

The mortgage mortgage arrangement fee, is the lender's charge for setting up a mortgage - we look at fee free or low fee mortgages and what to consider

woman holding jar of coins signifying savings
24 July 2025

Capital Gains Tax - What Is It, How Does It Work & Current Rates

Capital gains tax is a tax on the profit you make when selling or disposing of an asset. The tax is only charged on the profit, i.e. the gains.

Man looks at a calendar while sitting at his desk
16 July 2025

Should I get a 2 or 5 year fixed-rate mortgage?

To help you decide whether to fix your mortgage for 2 or 5 years, we explain the pros and cons of both options.

New build homes - how do you get a mortgage for a house that's still being built?
19 June 2025

New Build Mortgages 2026 | New Home Mortgage Rates & Deals

You may find it slightly more challenging to get a mortgage for a new build home, and there are some key things to consider. We share some tips to help you

A printed copy of a credit report showcasing ways to improve credit score.
12 June 2025

Mortgages & Credit Scores Guide

Your guide to understanding what a credit score is and how it could impact your mortgage application.

A woman looking through her paperwork.
12 June 2025

Remortgage with the same lender | Product transfers explained

Understand the pros and cons of remortgaging with the same lender, and why it’s so important to compare mortgage deals before making a decision.

How to improve your credit rating and credit score
12 June 2025

Can I Get A No Credit Check Mortgage?

A lender will look at your credit history when you apply for any type of mortgage, but some base their decision more heavily on your credit score than others.

A wooden desk has the following items strewn on it: a calculator, some bank notes, a key, a diary and a notepad with the word 'Remortgage' hand written in bold black ink
29 May 2025

How to remortgage: your guide to the remortgage process

Are you thinking about remortgaging? This guide explains what to expect during the remortgage process.

Residential mortgages
17 April 2025

Residential Mortgage Guide 2025

Learn all about the largest and most common form of credit in the UK - a residential mortgage, helping millions of us buy homes.

Feature image containing a house alongside the title 'UK buy-to-let landlord statistics 2024'
01 April 2025

100+ UK buy-to-let landlord statistics 2024

Click here for the latest buy-to-let landlord statistics for 2024, including the regions with the most buy-to-let owners, background statistics, and more.

Mortgages for holiday lets
01 April 2025

How Much Money Do You Need To Buy A House In 2026?

Discover the costs that could arise when buying your first home and how you could make your money go further

Feature image of a door with an eviction notice taped to it, with the text 'The average time to evict a tenant.'
27 September 2024

Average Time to Evict a Tenant: How Long Do Evictions Really Take? | Uswitch

Everything you need to know about how long the eviction process takes, the law on evictions, and key statistics about average court times.

UK remortgage statistics 2023
09 August 2024

UK Remortgage Statistics 2024

The latest UK remortgage facts and stats for 2024, covering UK remortgage rates data, cost increases, remortgage market figures, and more.

Feature image with the title "UK mortgage statistics 2024" and a picture of someone turning a handle into their new house
01 August 2024

UK Mortgage Statistics 2025 - Facts and Stats Report | Uswitch.com

We’ve collated new and updated UK mortgage statistics for 2025, covering mortgage approvals, transactions, arrears, average mortgage debt, and more.

two people at home sorting out their bills
19 June 2023

Should I Pay Off My Mortgage Early?

Is paying your mortgage off early always a good thing? We explain your options and the pros and cons of repaying your mortgage before the end of the term

A young black male with a beard and a white knitted sweater holds up a fan of UK banknotes with a shocked and excited expression on his face
22 May 2023

Are Cashback Mortgages Worth It?

A cashback mortgage will give you a cash lump sum when you successfully apply for one, but do they always offer the best value for money overall? We look at the answer

A young couple stand in front of a vacant property with a small areas of grass and some trees in the front garden. Another man is going through a checklist with them on a clipboard. All 3 are smiling
25 April 2023

How To Become A Landlord In 2025

Investing in buy to let property can be profitable, but do you know all of the requirements of being a landlord and how to get started? Our guide will help

A person dressed in a suit has just their abdomen and hand visible. Their hand is raised up in a refusal position and in the foreground, someone else is offering up a fan of note currency.
18 April 2023

No Deposit Mortgages Guide 2025

No deposit mortgages give you a 100% Loan to Value loan and are aimed at customers who do not have a deposit. We share whether these are still available and how to get one

A red paper cut out of a house is laid onto a wooden desk. There are 4 hands from different people surrounding the house, each holding a paper cutout shaped like a jigsaw piece
17 April 2023

Family Assist Mortgages

Could a family assisted mortgage help get you onto the property ladder sooner? We explore how they work, who can get one and which lenders offer them.

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Mortgage Types

Two hands reach across a desk in front of a brightly lit window. They are shaking above a small model of a traditional style house made of wood
10 November 2026

Mortgage in Principle: How to Get One (Free, Soft Check) | Uswitch

A mortgage in principle shows how much a lender may lend you, usually with a soft credit check. See how long it lasts, what you need and how to get one in minutes.

A 3D rendered image of a white keyboard button on it's own, with a Barclays bank logo embossed into it in blue
04 November 2026

Barclays Mortgage Rates & Deals

If you're considering a getting a mortgage from Barclays, it's a good idea to know a little more about them. We look at their product range and how to compare it with other lender's ranges, as well as providing helpful criteria guidance .

A young woman who has just moved into her new home
04 November 2026

First Time Buyer Mortgages 2026

Ready to buy your first home? Compare first-time buyer mortgage rates and deals from 60+ lenders with our award-winning partner Mojo Mortgages.

man checking bills
04 November 2026

80% LTV & 20% Deposit Mortgages

Compare the best 80% LTV mortgage rates & offers for 2026. No fees ✔️Compare over 60 lenders ✔️

Woman sitting cross-legged on sofa
04 November 2026

70% LTV & 30% Deposit Mortgages

A 70% loan to value (70% LTV) mortgage allows buyers to secure a property with a 30% deposit. Find the best 70% LTV mortgage rates & deals here.

Child running through the front door of new home ahead of his family
04 November 2026

Best 5 Year Fixed Rate Mortgages

A 5 year fixed rate is a mortgage deal where the interest rate stays the same for five years. Find your best 5 year fixed mortgage rates here.

Man and a woman answer the door
04 November 2026

Best 10 Year Fixed-Rate Mortgages

A 10-year fixed-rate mortgage helps you secure the same interest rate on your mortgage for ten years. Get your best 10 year fixed rate mortgage rate & deal here.

An older white male/female couple stand sideways on in front of a backdrop of autumnal trees with orange leaves falling to the ground behind them. They are laughing together
08 October 2026

Mortgages for Over 70s: Age Limits & Deals (Oct 2026) | Uswitch

Yes, you can get a mortgage over 70. See lender age limits, term lengths and your options, including retirement interest-only and equity release.

Grandfather with his baby grandchild
10 September 2026

Compare Best Equity Release Mortgage Rates & Deals 2026

Compare the best equity release mortgage rates for 2026. Our partner Royal London can help find the right option for you.

Woman packing boxes as she moves house
27 August 2026

Moving Home Mortgage: Port or Switch | Uswitch

Moving home? Port your existing deal or compare new home mover mortgages from 60+ lenders. Free expert advice with no broker fee - find the best option for your move

Happy young couple at a cafe with tablet and phone
20 August 2026

Help To Buy Mortgage Schemes UK 2026

Help-To-Buy is designed to help first-time buyers buy a property with a 5% deposit. The government lends you between 5% and 20% of your home. Find out more.

Woman looking at paperwork at home
19 August 2026

Best 2 Year Fixed Rates Mortgages

A 2 year fixed rate is a mortgage deal where the interest rate stays the same for two years. Find your best 2 year fixed mortgage rates here.

An older male/female couple sits on the side of a boat dipping their feet in the water and smiling. The boating lake continues into the background with a wooden hut and trees along the horizon.
23 June 2026

What Is A Lifetime Mortgage, And How Do They Work?

Find the best lifetime mortgage rates & offers for 2026. Our partner is an expert in equity release and can find the right deals for you.

Happy couple signing paperwork
25 September 2025

Best Buy To Let Mortgages - November 2026

Uswitch helps you to compare the best buy-to-let mortgage rates and deals for your budget through our broker partner

A row of UK terraced houses are shown, 3 of which have 'to let' signs posted in the front garden, to alert the fact that they are available for rental
21 August 2025

Consumer Buy To Let Mortgages

A consumer buy-to-let mortgage is a type of buy-to-let mortgage that is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). We look at how they differ from traditional buy-to-let mortgages.

A cartoon image of a couple of people standing next to a house. There is a big rainbow coming from the sky into the roof of the house.
21 August 2025

Joint Mortgages: What Are They & How Do They Work?

Learn about buying a home with someone else with a joint mortgage, and how to apply for one.

Man checking his phone
19 August 2025

Interest-Only Mortgages UK - November 2026

An interest-only mortgage is a deal where you only pay the interest on the amount you've borrowed each month. Get your best interest only mortgage rates here.

Family of three in homemade tent with fairy lights
14 August 2025

Best Tracker Mortgages

A tracker mortgage is a type of variable rate mortgage which follows a base rate. Compare the best tracker mortgage rates & deals here.

29 July 2025

Joint Borrower Sole Proprietor mortgages

Looking to help a loved one get on the property ladder? A Joint Borrower Sole Proprietor (JBSP) mortgage could be a good option for you.

Woman in a wheelchair checking paperwork
15 July 2025

5% Deposit & 95% LTV Mortgages

A 95% LTV mortgage allows you to borrow up to 95% of your property value, a popular option for first-time buyers. Find your best 95% LTV mortgage rates here.

Mother and son looking at a tablet
10 July 2025

Guarantor Mortgages UK - November 2026

Learn more about guarantor mortgages and how they could help you get on the property ladder.

Man checking his phone
21 May 2025

40% Deposit & 60% LTV Mortgages

A 60% loan to value (60% LTV) mortgage allows buyers to secure a property with a 40% deposit. Find the best 60% LTV mortgage rates & deals here.

Worried woman reading on smartphone bad news sitting on a couch at home
21 May 2025

100% LTV Mortgages UK | Zero Deposit Mortgages

Learn more about 100% LTV mortgages and how no deposit mortgages work.

Young woman sitting on the floor at home looking at her phone
15 May 2025

Second Charge Mortgages

Find out everything you need to know about second mortgages and see how they could help you use your equity to borrow more.

Family sharing a laptop
28 April 2025

Best Fixed Rate Mortgages

A fixed rate mortgage means your monthly repayments have a fixed interest rate for a period of time. Compare fixed-rate mortgage rates & deals here.

A row of bicycles are stationary with a blurred out city as the background. Each wheel has a red Santander logo displayed across it.
23 April 2025

Compare Santander Mortgage Rates

Santander is a popular choice for mortgages because it offers competitive rates and unique deals. Find out if Santander is the best mortgage lender for you.

23 April 2025

Compare HSBC Mortgage Rates

HSBC is a popular choice for mortgages because it offers competitive rates and unique deals. Find out if HSBC is the best mortgage lender for you.

A photo of the logo sign outside of a UK branch of Halifax
23 April 2025

Compare Halifax Mortgage Rates

Halifax is a popular choice for mortgages because it offers competitive rates and unique deals. Find out if Halifax is the best mortgage lender for you.

man watching TV with remote
01 April 2025

85% LTV & 15% Deposit Mortgages

85% loan to value (85% LTV) mortgages allow buyers to acquire a property with a 15% deposit. Find the best 85% LTV mortgage rates & deals here.

Blonde woman with glasses looking at laptop thoughtfully
13 March 2025

Over 50s Mortgage Rates & Deals UK 2026

Which lenders offer mortgages to over 50s? Plenty of mainstream banks and building societies such as NatWest, HSBC & Santander lend to over 50s. Find out more.

13 March 2025

10% Deposit & 90% LTV Mortgages

A 90% loan to value (90% LTV) mortgage allows buyers to secure a property with a 10% deposit. Find the best 90% LTV mortgage rates & deals here.

Family of three in homemade tent with fairy lights
06 March 2025

Let To Buy Mortgages - Rates & Deals

A let-to-buy mortgage is when you rent out your existing home and buy a new house to live in. Get your best let-to-buy mortgage rates & deals here.

Woman using phone and laptop
19 August 2024

75% LTV & 25% Deposit Mortgages

Compare the best 75% LTV mortgage rates & offers for 2024. No fees ✔️ Compare over 60 lenders ✔️

Man on laptop
09 August 2024

65% LTV Mortgages

A 65% loan to value (65% LTV) mortgage allows buyers to secure a property with a 35% deposit. Find the best 65% LTV mortgage rates & deals here.

Young woman
17 July 2024

Discounted Variable Mortgages

A discount mortgage is where the interest rate is set at an amount below the lender's standard variable rate (SVR) for a set amount of time. Find out more.

Woman in a wheelchair checking paperwork
17 July 2024

Compare Flexible Mortgages

A flexible mortgage enables you to make overpayments and underpayments to suit your financial situation. Get your best flexible rate mortgage rates & deals.

A kitchen with 5 young adults doing various things, some related to food preparation, some simply reading or chatting. This is showing a student household with a shared common area
15 July 2024

HMO Mortgages - November 2026

An HMO mortgage is a type of specialist mortgage that is used to purchase houses in multiple occupations (HMOs). Find out more about HMO mortgage deals.

Man in a suit with papers
06 September 2023

Commercial Mortgage Rates & Deals

Compare the best commercial mortgage rates & offers for 2026. Our partner B2B finance can help you find the right deal.

Man and woman in hard hats look at a building plan
05 September 2023

Self Build Mortgages

Our guide covers self-build mortgages, including what they are and eligibility criteria.

Lady working at a desk at home
26 June 2023

Bad Credit Mortgages UK - November 2026

A poor credit history does not mean you can't own your own home. Find bad credit mortgage deals with our partner Advantage FS to find the best one for you.

Older couple looking at a laptop screen
13 June 2023

Over 60s Mortgages

Find the best mortgage rates & deals for over 60s in 2024. Our partner Advantage FS can find the right deal for you.

A n aerial photo shows semi-rural land from above, with a number of grassy fields and some buildings visible in the distance. There is a white dotted line in the shape of a square demarking a plot of land for sale
20 April 2023

Land Mortgages | Can You Get A Mortgage For Land?

Learn about land mortgages and how they work