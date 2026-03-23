Pet insurance for cats
We all love our feline friends, and just like any family member, we want to give them the best possible care. Unfortunately, unexpected accidents or illnesses can lead to high vet bills. That's where cat insurance comes in.
In partnership with
Why do I need cat insurance?
While cats might seem independent, they can still get into scrapes or develop health problems that require veterinary attention. The cost of treatment can add up quickly, especially for long-term conditions or emergency surgery. Cat pet insurance provides a financial safety net, allowing you to focus on your cat's recovery rather than the bill.
It's a way of budgeting for the unexpected, ensuring you can afford the best care for your cat throughout their life.
How much do cat treatments cost?
Veterinary costs vary widely depending on the treatment, location, and severity of the condition. However, even routine procedures can be expensive.
Average cost of vet treatments for cats
|Treatment Example
|Potential Average Cost (£)
|Emergency consultation
|£60 - £150
|Broken limb repair
|£1,000 - £3,000+
|Dental procedure (extensive)
|£300 - £800 * though not always covered with pet insurance
|Treating chronic illness (per year)
|£500 - £2,000+
|X-rays/Ultrasound
|£200 - £500
What are common cat health issues?
Common ailments can range from minor injuries to serious, chronic diseases. Cat health insurance is designed to cover the costs of treating common and not-so-common conditions. Examples could include:
- Road traffic accidents: A major risk, particularly for outdoor cats.
- Feline Lower Urinary Tract Disease (FLUTD): Can require costly diagnosis and treatment.
- Diabetes: A chronic condition requiring ongoing medication and monitoring.
- Hyperthyroidism: Common in older cats, requiring daily medication or sometimes more expensive treatment like radioactive iodine therapy.
- Dental disease: Often requiring extractions under general anaesthesia.
What does cat insurance cover?
The exact coverage depends on the policy type you choose, but generally, cat insurance covers costs related to accidents and illnesses.
Common inclusions across policies:
- Veterinary fees: Consultation costs, diagnostics (like X-rays and blood tests), and surgery.
- Accidental injury: Treatment for injuries sustained in an accident.
- Illness: Treatment for illnesses developed after the policy starts.
- Prescription medication: Costs of necessary drugs.
- Euthanasia: Usually covered if deemed necessary by a vet due to injury or illness.
Some comprehensive policies may also include:
- Third-party liability: If your cat causes an accident or damages property.
- Lost or stolen: Contributing towards the cost of advertising or a reward.
- Boarding fees: If you are hospitalised and unable to care for your cat.
- Behavioural problems: Consultation with a certified behaviourist.
What types of cover does cat insurance offer?
Understanding the types of cover is key to finding the best cat insurance for your needs:
|Policy Type
|What does it cover?
|Key Feature
|Accident-Only
|Covers treatment costs only if your cat is injured in an accident.
|Most basic and cheapest cover.
|Time-Limited
|Offers cover for a set period (usually 12 months) and up to a maximum cost per condition.
|Conditions are excluded once the time or financial limit is reached.
|Maximum Benefit
|Provides a set maximum amount per condition. Once the money is used up, that condition is excluded.
|No time limit, but a financial limit per condition.
|Lifetime (or Covered for Life)
|Provides an annual amount for vet fees that is refreshed each year when you renew the policy.
|Best for chronic or recurring conditions, ensuring lifelong cover.
Compare pet insurance
Find the most suitable insurance policy for your dog's or cat's needs.
If you own more than one cat, you might want to consider:
Cat insurance for multiple cats
Many providers offer discounts for insuring multiple pets on the same policy. This is often referred to as multi-pet insurance. It can simplify your administration and reduce your overall premiums.
What’s not covered in my cat insurance?
No policy covers everything. It’s vital to read the policy documents carefully, but typically, you'll find the following are excluded:
- Pre-existing conditions: Any injury or illness your cat showed signs of before the policy started, even if undiagnosed.
- Routine preventative care: Vaccinations, worming, flea treatment, and routine check-ups are generally not covered.
- Elective procedures: Cosmetic procedures or non-essential treatments.
- Pregnancy and birth: Costs associated with breeding.
- Food: Including prescription or special diets, unless specified.
- Dental treatment: Unless it is necessary due to an accident, routine dental work is often excluded or only covered if a policy requires regular check-ups.
- Excess: The fixed amount you must pay towards a claim.
Cat insurance for pre-existing conditions
If your cat has a medical history, getting cover can be more complicated. Most standard policies will not cover pre-existing conditions. However, some specialist providers or specific policy types may offer limited cover or cover after a certain period of being symptom-free.
What could impact my cat insurance?
Several factors influence the cost and availability of cat insurance policies:
- Age of the cat: Premiums generally increase as your cat gets older.
- Breed: Some breeds are predisposed to certain hereditary conditions, which can lead to higher premiums.
- Indoor vs Outdoor: Outdoor cats are generally considered higher risk due to potential accidents.
- Location: Vet fees vary across the country, affecting premiums.
- Policy type: Lifetime cover is the most comprehensive and therefore the most expensive.
Cat insurance for senior felines
As cats age, they become more susceptible to long-term illnesses like kidney disease, diabetes, and arthritis. This means that cat insurance for senior felines can be significantly more expensive. Many insurers have an age limit for starting a new Lifetime policy, typically around 8-10 years old. Accident-only or Maximum Benefit policies may be the only options available for older pets.
Get specialist advice for insuring older pets with older pet insurance.
How much does cat insurance cost?
The cost of cat insurance varies significantly based on factors including age, breed, location, cover type and more.
You should expect to pay an average monthly premium, but remember that this is an investment that could save you thousands in an emergency. The peace of mind knowing you can afford the necessary care is often worth the premium itself.
"Insuring your cat is one of the most responsible things you can do as a pet owner. While it’s an ongoing cost, a comprehensive policy, especially a Lifetime one, ensures you’ll never have to make a decision about your cat's health based on your bank balance.
A broken leg or a chronic illness diagnosis can lead to bills exceeding £3,000, for example. Insurance can help to manage this cost, giving your cat the best chance at a long, happy life."
FAQs about cat insurance
People frequently ask...
Why does my cat's breed affect my cat insurance?
Your cat's breed could affect your cat’s insurance because certain breeds are genetically predisposed to specific health conditions. For example, some purebred cats may be prone to heart conditions or polycystic kidney disease, which increases the likelihood and potential cost of future claims, resulting in higher premiums for those breeds.
Why does my cat’s age affect my cat insurance?
Your cat’s age can impact your insurance because older cats are statistically more likely to develop illnesses and suffer from long-term health issues like arthritis, diabetes, or hyperthyroidism. As the risk of claiming increases with age, insurers charge higher premiums to reflect the greater potential cost of treatment for senior cats.
How do I update my cat insurance?
You can update your cat insurance by contacting your provider directly via phone, email, or through your online account portal. Updates might include changing your address, notifying them if your cat has been neutered or microchipped, or discussing an upgrade to your level of cover at renewal, though any changes may impact your premium.
How much is cat insurance?
The cost of cat insurance varies significantly depending on factors such as your cat's age, breed, where you live, and the type of policy you choose (such as Accident-Only vs Lifetime). On average, you can expect to pay a monthly premium, but it is best to compare quotes to find the most accurate price for your specific circumstances.