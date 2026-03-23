Pet insurance for pets with pre-existing medical conditions
Rising vet costs make pet insurance crucial, but pre-existing conditions complicate securing the right policy. This guide explains how to get pet insurance for pre-existing medical conditions, detailing your options for the best cover.
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What pre-existing medical conditions could my pet have?
A pre-existing medical condition is any illness, injury or disease that your pet has before you take out a pet insurance policy, or that occurs during the policy's waiting period.
In general, pet insurance providers define a pre-existing condition as any condition for which your pet has received treatment, medication, or advice from a vet before the policy starts. This also includes conditions that were noticeable or should have been known before you took a policy out, even if you hadn't yet visited the vet.
Some insurers distinguish between chronic (long-term, recurring) and temporary (short-term, resolved) pre-existing conditions. For example, a temporary condition like a one-off bout of kennel cough that was resolved months ago might be treated differently from a chronic condition like diabetes or epilepsy.
Pre-existing medical conditions for dogs
Common pre-existing conditions in dogs that might impact an insurance claim include:
- Cruciate ligament injuries
- Arthritis or hip/elbow dysplasia
- Diabetes
- Epilepsy
- Chronic ear or skin infections
- Heart murmurs or cardiac conditions
Pre-existing medical conditions for cats
Common pre-existing conditions in cats that might impact an insurance claim include:
- Diabetes
- Feline Lower Urinary Tract Disease (FLUTD)
- Dental disease (like gingivitis)
- Asthma or chronic respiratory issues
- Hyperthyroidism
- Chronic skin conditions (dermatitis)
Can I insure my pet with a pre-existing medical condition?
Yes, you can usually still insure a pet with a pre-existing condition, but it's important to understand the limitations.
The vast majority of standard pet insurance policies will not cover the costs associated with the pre-existing condition itself. They will, however, still cover the majority of new, unrelated illnesses and injuries that occur after the policy begins.
Recently, a few specialist pet insurance providers have begun offering policies with limited cover for pre-existing conditions, sometimes after a specified period of time where the pet has shown no symptoms or needed no treatment (a ‘symptom-free period’).
If you are specifically looking to see whether an existing condition is covered by pet insurance, you may need to ask a specialist provider directly.
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Will my pet insurance be more expensive if my pet has a pre-existing medical condition?
If you opt for a standard policy that excludes the pre-existing condition, the cost of your pet insurance might not be significantly higher than an equivalent policy for a healthy pet of the same breed and age. However, the cover you’ll be paying for will exclude the pre-existing condition.
If you are looking for pet insurance that covers pre-existing medical conditions, it will almost certainly be more expensive than a policy that doesn’t. These specialist policies carry a higher risk for the insurer, which is reflected in the premium.
Factors that influence the price include:
- The nature and severity of the condition (e.g. chronic vs. temporary).
- The age and breed of your pet.
- The type of policy you choose (e.g. Accident Only, Lifetime, Max Benefit).
Pros and cons of insurance policies that cover pre-existing medical conditions
Specialist pet insurance policies that cover a pet's pre-existing medical condition offer the most comprehensive protection, but usually at a much higher price point..
The greatest benefit is that you receive cover for the illness or injury your pet already has, which is typically excluded by standard policies. This provides maximum peace of mind, as you have some financial protection against unexpected costs for all your pet's conditions, new and existing. It could even allow for clearer budgeting as you avoid the need to self-fund expensive, ongoing treatments.
However, these specialist policies come at a cost. The premiums are significantly higher due to the increased risk to the insurer, and there may also be a longer waiting period before the pre-existing condition cover becomes active. Furthermore, limits may still apply depending on the level of cover you choose – the existing condition may have a lower annual limit or benefit cap than the cover for new, unrelated conditions.
What happens if I don’t disclose my pet’s pre-existing medical condition?
It is vital that you disclose all of your pet's medical history when applying for pet insurance. Failure to do so is considered non-disclosure, and it can invalidate your insurance policy:
- Policy invalidation: The insurer may declare your entire policy void, meaning you lose all coverage and will have to self-fund any treatments.
- Claim rejection: Any claim you make, even for an unrelated issue, may be rejected if the insurer learns that you withheld information.
- Loss of premiums: You will lose the money you paid into the policy.
Insurers require access to your pet's full veterinary history when you make a claim. If this history reveals a condition that existed before the policy started and was not disclosed, your claim will almost certainly be rejected. Be open and honest to ensure your pet insurance cover is valid when you need it most.
"When seeking pet insurance for pets with a known health history, transparency is key. While it's tempting to omit minor past issues to secure a lower premium, non-disclosure is the fastest way to invalidate your cover.
Even if you think there’s a low risk of recurring treatment, you should always provide your insurer with full access to your pet's vet records so you know exactly what is and isn't covered.
Focus on protecting your pet against future, unforeseen conditions, which is where insurance truly adds value."
FAQs about pet insurance for pre-existing conditions
People frequently ask...
How much is pet insurance?
How much you pay for pet insurance varies significantly based on factors such as the pet's breed, age, location, and the level of cover chosen. On average, premiums can range from as little as £10 to over £100 per month, with lifetime policies and cover for older or pedigree animals often sitting at the higher end of the scale.
The cheapest pet insurance isn’t always the best for your situation, so make sure to compare the different levels of cover to decide what is best for your pet.
How will a pre-existing condition affect my pet policy?
How a pre-existing condition affects your policy is dependent on the insurer, but typically, the condition will be excluded from your cover. This means the policy will not pay out for any treatment, medication, or associated costs related to the pre-existing illness or injury, but it will still provide cover for new, unrelated medical issues that arise after the policy starts.
There are some premium pet insurance plans that may cover specified pre-existing conditions, but these will likely come at a higher cost.
What does pet insurance cover?
Pet insurance cover generally includes vet fees for accidental injuries and illnesses, as well as third-party liability cover for dogs. Depending on the level of cover, it may also include complementary treatments, dental cover, holiday cancellation, and assistance with finding a lost or stolen pet. Always check the policy documents for precise details on the pet insurance inclusions and exclusions.
How is a chronic condition different from a temporary pre-existing condition?
A chronic condition is an illness or injury that is long-lasting, recurrent, or needs continuous management throughout the pet's life, such as diabetes or epilepsy. A temporary pre-existing condition is a short-term issue that has been fully resolved and for which the pet has not needed treatment or medication for a significant period (often 6 months or more), such as a minor soft tissue injury or kennel cough. Some specialist policies may eventually cover resolved temporary conditions.