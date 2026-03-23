Pet insurance for pets with pre-existing medical conditions

What pre-existing medical conditions could my pet have?

A pre-existing medical condition is any illness, injury or disease that your pet has before you take out a pet insurance policy, or that occurs during the policy's waiting period.

In general, pet insurance providers define a pre-existing condition as any condition for which your pet has received treatment, medication, or advice from a vet before the policy starts. This also includes conditions that were noticeable or should have been known before you took a policy out, even if you hadn't yet visited the vet.

Some insurers distinguish between chronic (long-term, recurring) and temporary (short-term, resolved) pre-existing conditions. For example, a temporary condition like a one-off bout of kennel cough that was resolved months ago might be treated differently from a chronic condition like diabetes or epilepsy.

Pre-existing medical conditions for dogs

Common pre-existing conditions in dogs that might impact an insurance claim include:

Cruciate ligament injuries

Arthritis or hip/elbow dysplasia

Diabetes

Epilepsy

Chronic ear or skin infections

Heart murmurs or cardiac conditions

Pre-existing medical conditions for cats

Common pre-existing conditions in cats that might impact an insurance claim include:

Diabetes

Feline Lower Urinary Tract Disease (FLUTD)

Dental disease (like gingivitis)

Asthma or chronic respiratory issues

Hyperthyroidism

Chronic skin conditions (dermatitis)

Can I insure my pet with a pre-existing medical condition?

Yes, you can usually still insure a pet with a pre-existing condition, but it's important to understand the limitations.

The vast majority of standard pet insurance policies will not cover the costs associated with the pre-existing condition itself. They will, however, still cover the majority of new, unrelated illnesses and injuries that occur after the policy begins.

Recently, a few specialist pet insurance providers have begun offering policies with limited cover for pre-existing conditions, sometimes after a specified period of time where the pet has shown no symptoms or needed no treatment (a ‘symptom-free period’).

If you are specifically looking to see whether an existing condition is covered by pet insurance, you may need to ask a specialist provider directly.