Insurance for older pets

Why should I insure my older pet?

Insuring an older pet is one of the most important financial decisions you can make for their well-being. As pets age, their immune systems can weaken and they could be more susceptible to a range of conditions, from arthritis and dental disease to diabetes and kidney problems.

The cost of treating these complex, long-term health issues can quickly run into thousands of pounds without the right cover. Having comprehensive pet insurance for older dogs or pet insurance for older cats means you can focus on getting your pet the best veterinary care without the stress of an unexpected, large bill.

An unexpected illness or injury can happen at any age. Insurance helps you avoid making difficult decisions about your pet's treatment based solely on financial constraints. It ensures your pet receives the care they need to maintain a high quality of life throughout their senior years.

What is included in older pet insurance?

Standard pet insurance for older cats and dogs typically includes coverage for:

Vet fees: Treatment costs for illnesses or injuries that occur after the policy has started. This is the core benefit and often has an annual limit.

Treatment costs for illnesses or injuries that occur after the policy has started. This is the core benefit and often has an annual limit. Accidental injury: Cover for emergency treatment following an accident.

Cover for emergency treatment following an accident. Medication and complementary treatments: Costs for prescription medicines and, often, specialist treatments such as hydrotherapy or physiotherapy if recommended by a vet.

Costs for prescription medicines and, often, specialist treatments such as hydrotherapy or physiotherapy if recommended by a vet. Loss or theft: Reimbursement of the cost of finding your pet or paying the purchase price if they are lost or stolen.

Coverage levels can vary greatly between providers. Always check the policy details carefully to ensure it meets your pet's specific needs, especially for ongoing conditions common in older pets.