Insurance for older pets
Protecting your senior cat or dog with the right older pet insurance can give you peace of mind and help manage the costs of potential age-related illnesses or injuries. As pets age, they are more prone to developing health issues, making insurance even more crucial.
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Why should I insure my older pet?
Insuring an older pet is one of the most important financial decisions you can make for their well-being. As pets age, their immune systems can weaken and they could be more susceptible to a range of conditions, from arthritis and dental disease to diabetes and kidney problems.
The cost of treating these complex, long-term health issues can quickly run into thousands of pounds without the right cover. Having comprehensive pet insurance for older dogs or pet insurance for older cats means you can focus on getting your pet the best veterinary care without the stress of an unexpected, large bill.
An unexpected illness or injury can happen at any age. Insurance helps you avoid making difficult decisions about your pet's treatment based solely on financial constraints. It ensures your pet receives the care they need to maintain a high quality of life throughout their senior years.
What is included in older pet insurance?
Standard pet insurance for older cats and dogs typically includes coverage for:
- Vet fees: Treatment costs for illnesses or injuries that occur after the policy has started. This is the core benefit and often has an annual limit.
- Accidental injury: Cover for emergency treatment following an accident.
- Medication and complementary treatments: Costs for prescription medicines and, often, specialist treatments such as hydrotherapy or physiotherapy if recommended by a vet.
- Loss or theft: Reimbursement of the cost of finding your pet or paying the purchase price if they are lost or stolen.
Coverage levels can vary greatly between providers. Always check the policy details carefully to ensure it meets your pet's specific needs, especially for ongoing conditions common in older pets.
What is considered an older pet?
The age at which a pet is considered "older" or "senior" can vary depending on the breed and size of your pet. Generally, large dog breeds tend to reach senior status sooner than small breeds, and cats are often considered senior when they are around 7 to 10 years old.
|Pet type
|Senior Age
|Cats
|10+ years
|Dogs
|8+ years
It's important to check with individual insurance providers, as they often have their own definitions and may impose age limits for starting a new policy. You may find it easier to secure senior pet insurance when your pet is younger than these ages, but it is certainly still possible to find cover for older animals.
Why is insurance for older pets important?
As a senior pet ages, the likelihood of them needing veterinary care increases significantly. While you might have saved money by not insuring them when they were young, avoiding insurance now is a financial risk. Conditions like kidney disease, heart failure, and cancer require expensive diagnosis, treatment, and long-term medication.
Without insurance, you are responsible for 100% of these costs. With comprehensive cover, you ensure your pet receives continuous, high-quality care, giving them the best chance for a happy, healthy senior life.
What type of insurance is best for my older pet?
When looking for the best insurance for older pets, you'll typically choose from four main types of cover. The best option depends on your budget and the level of protection you want.
|Covery type
|Key features
|Accident only cover
|This is the most basic and cheapest cover. It only pays out if your pet is involved in an accident. It does not cover costs related to age-related illnesses.
|Time-limited cover
|This policy covers vet fees for each illness or injury for a fixed period (usually 12 months) from when the condition first appears, or up to a maximum financial limit (whichever comes first). Once the limit is reached or the time expires, the condition becomes pre-existing and is no longer covered. This is generally not the best option for senior pets, as they may develop chronic conditions.
|Maximum benefit cover
|This type provides a fixed monetary limit per illness or injury. Once the limit is reached, cover stops for that specific condition. There is no time limit, but once the condition is no longer covered, it becomes a pre-existing condition for any future policies.
|Lifetime cover
|This is the most comprehensive type of cover and the most recommended for senior pets. It provides an annual amount for vet fees that resets each year when you renew the policy. It means chronic, long-term conditions (like diabetes or arthritis, which are common in older pets) can be covered year after year, up to the annual limit. Although it is usually the most expensive option, it offers the greatest security.
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Find the most suitable insurance policy for your dog's or cat's needs.
What if my older pet has a pre-existing condition?
This is one of the biggest challenges when seeking pet insurance for older dogs or cats. A pre-existing condition is generally defined as any illness or injury that your pet has suffered from, or shown symptoms of, before a policy starts.
Most standard pet insurance policies exclude coverage for pre-existing conditions. However, some specialist providers are beginning to offer limited coverage for pre-existing conditions, often after a specific claim-free period.
- If your pet's condition is fully resolved and they haven't needed treatment for a specified period (e.g. two years), some insurers may agree to cover it.
- If the condition is chronic, you may be able to find a specialist policy, but it will likely be much more expensive and may have a higher excess or lower pay-out limit.
You can learn more by reading our guide on pet insurance for pre-existing medical conditions.
How much does it cost to insure an older pet?
You’re less likely to find cheap pet insurance for older pets than for younger animals. Insurers factor in the increased risk of illness as a pet ages. The premium you pay will depend on several factors:
- Age: Older pets are more expensive to insure.
- Breed: Certain breeds are predisposed to specific health problems, leading to higher premiums.
- Type of cover: Lifetime cover is the most expensive, while accident-only is the cheapest.
- Location: Vet costs vary across the country, affecting premiums.
- Excess: Choosing a higher voluntary excess can lower your monthly premium, but you'll pay more upfront when you make a claim.
Senior pet insurance versus treatment costs
While premiums for older pets are higher, they are usually dwarfed by the potential cost of advanced veterinary treatment.
|Common conditions for older pets
|Estimated treatment cost (per incident/year in £)
|Arthritis (ongoing medication/physio)
|£500 - £2,000+ per year
|Cancer treatment (chemo/surgery)
|£3,000 - £8,000+
|Kidney failure (diagnosis, fluids, medication)
|£1,500 - £4,000+ per year
|Diabetes (insulin, monitoring)
|£1,000 - £3,000+ per year
|Cruciate ligament surgery
|£2,000 - £5,000 per leg
The investment in a good older pet insurance policy provides a financial safety net against these significant expenses.
How can I get cheaper pet insurance for my older pet?
Even with the higher costs associated with senior pets, there are ways to find more affordable cover:
- Compare policies: Always compare pet insurance quotes from multiple providers to find the most competitive rates for what you need.
- Increase the excess: Voluntarily increasing the fixed or co-payment excess you pay when making a claim will reduce your monthly premium.
- Choose a lower annual vet fee limit: Opting for a lower limit on annual vet fees will reduce the premium, but be mindful that this level of cover may not be adequate for serious illnesses.
- Keep your pet healthy: Regular vet check-ups, maintaining a healthy weight and ensuring routine preventative care (vaccinations, flea/worming) can help reduce the risk of illness and potentially claims.
- Look for multi-pet discounts: If you have more than one animal, some insurers offer a discount for insuring multiple pets on a single multi-pet insurance policy.
Should I switch pet insurance when my pet becomes a senior?
Switching pet insurance providers when your pet is a senior can be complicated.
- The benefit of switching: You might find a better deal or more comprehensive cover for a similar price by comparing the market.
- The risk of switching: Any condition your pet has been treated for under its current policy will be immediately classed as a pre-existing condition by the new insurer and will be excluded from cover.
If your pet has a clean bill of health, switching can be worthwhile. If they have any ongoing or past conditions, it is often better to stay with your current lifetime policy to ensure those conditions remain covered, despite potential price increases.
"When your pet enters their senior years, their insurance is more crucial than ever. While premiums rise, the risk of a hefty, unforeseen vet bill rises even higher. Comprehensive lifetime cover is often the wisest choice for an older pet, ensuring continuous care for chronic, age-related conditions that can emerge later in life."
FAQs about insuring a senior pet
People frequently ask...
Does pet insurance cover euthanasia or end-of-life care?
Yes, many comprehensive pet insurance policies do cover the cost of euthanasia and cremation or burial, provided the decision is made by a vet due to humane reasons related to an illness or injury covered by the policy. Policies often have a specific, separate limit for these costs, so always check the policy wording.
Can you get pet insurance for older pets?
Yes, you can get pet insurance for older pets, but the options may be more limited compared to insuring a young animal. Most insurers set an upper age limit (often around 8 or 9 for dogs and 10 or 11 for cats) for starting a new lifetime policy, although accident-only cover may be available for much older pets.
What is the best age to insure a pet?
The best age to insure a pet is when they are still a kitten or puppy, typically between eight weeks and one year old. Insuring them young ensures that any condition that develops later in life is not classed as a pre-existing condition, and you can secure the most comprehensive lifetime cover before any health issues arise.
Will pet insurance cover routine vet visits for older pets?
Pet insurance is designed to cover unexpected illnesses and injuries, not routine veterinary care. Routine visits, vaccinations, check-ups, neutering, and preventative treatments (flea and worming) are generally not covered by standard policies, regardless of the pet's age. Some providers offer an optional wellness or routine care package for an extra fee.