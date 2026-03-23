If you own more than one cat, you might want to consider:

Cat insurance for multiple cats

Many providers offer discounts for insuring multiple pets on the same policy. This is often referred to as multi-pet insurance. It can simplify your administration and reduce your overall premiums.

What’s not covered in my cat insurance?

No policy covers everything. It’s vital to read the policy documents carefully, but typically, you'll find the following are excluded:

Pre-existing conditions: Any injury or illness your cat showed signs of before the policy started, even if undiagnosed.

Any injury or illness your cat showed signs of before the policy started, even if undiagnosed. Routine preventative care: Vaccinations, worming, flea treatment, and routine check-ups are generally not covered.

Vaccinations, worming, flea treatment, and routine check-ups are generally not covered. Elective procedures: Cosmetic procedures or non-essential treatments.

Cosmetic procedures or non-essential treatments. Pregnancy and birth: Costs associated with breeding.

Costs associated with breeding. Food: Including prescription or special diets, unless specified.

Including prescription or special diets, unless specified. Dental treatment: Unless it is necessary due to an accident, routine dental work is often excluded or only covered if a policy requires regular check-ups.

Unless it is necessary due to an accident, routine dental work is often excluded or only covered if a policy requires regular check-ups. Excess: The fixed amount you must pay towards a claim.

Cat insurance for pre-existing conditions

If your cat has a medical history, getting cover can be more complicated. Most standard policies will not cover pre-existing conditions. However, some specialist providers or specific policy types may offer limited cover or cover after a certain period of being symptom-free.

What could impact my cat insurance?

Several factors influence the cost and availability of cat insurance policies:

Age of the cat: Premiums generally increase as your cat gets older.

Premiums generally increase as your cat gets older. Breed: Some breeds are predisposed to certain hereditary conditions, which can lead to higher premiums.

Some breeds are predisposed to certain hereditary conditions, which can lead to higher premiums. Indoor vs Outdoor: Outdoor cats are generally considered higher risk due to potential accidents.

Outdoor cats are generally considered higher risk due to potential accidents. Location: Vet fees vary across the country, affecting premiums.

Vet fees vary across the country, affecting premiums. Policy type: Lifetime cover is the most comprehensive and therefore the most expensive.

Cat insurance for senior felines

As cats age, they become more susceptible to long-term illnesses like kidney disease, diabetes, and arthritis. This means that cat insurance for senior felines can be significantly more expensive. Many insurers have an age limit for starting a new Lifetime policy, typically around 8-10 years old. Accident-only or Maximum Benefit policies may be the only options available for older pets.

Get specialist advice for insuring older pets with older pet insurance.

How much does cat insurance cost?

The cost of cat insurance varies significantly based on factors including age, breed, location, cover type and more.

You should expect to pay an average monthly premium, but remember that this is an investment that could save you thousands in an emergency. The peace of mind knowing you can afford the necessary care is often worth the premium itself.