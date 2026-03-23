Pet insurance for dogs

What are common dog health issues?

Dogs, much like humans, are susceptible to various health issues throughout their lives. Some of the most common issues that often require veterinary attention include:

Accidents: Cuts, broken bones, road traffic accidents, or foreign object ingestion.

Cuts, broken bones, road traffic accidents, or foreign object ingestion. Gastrointestinal Issues: Vomiting, diarrhoea, or pancreatitis.

Vomiting, diarrhoea, or pancreatitis. Skin conditions: Allergies, infections, or hot spots.

Allergies, infections, or hot spots. Musculoskeletal problems: Arthritis, hip dysplasia (especially in larger breeds), or cruciate ligament injuries.

Arthritis, hip dysplasia (especially in larger breeds), or cruciate ligament injuries. Dental disease: Requires scaling, polishing, and potentially extractions.

Requires scaling, polishing, and potentially extractions. Cancer and chronic diseases: Diabetes, heart disease, or kidney failure.

What does dog insurance cover?

The exact coverage depends on the type of policy you choose, but most comprehensive dog insurance policies are designed to cover the significant unexpected costs of pet ownership:

Veterinary fees: This is the core component, covering the cost of diagnostic tests, consultations, medication, surgery and hospitalisation for accidents and illnesses.

This is the core component, covering the cost of diagnostic tests, consultations, medication, surgery and hospitalisation for accidents and illnesses. Third-party liability: Covers legal costs and compensation if your dog causes injury to a person or damage to property. This is crucial cover, especially for larger dog breeds.

Covers legal costs and compensation if your dog causes injury to a person or damage to property. This is crucial cover, especially for larger dog breeds. Missing dog cover: Helps cover the costs of advertising and offering a reward if your dog gets lost or stolen.

Helps cover the costs of advertising and offering a reward if your dog gets lost or stolen. Death or bereavement cover: Provides a payout if your dog dies due to illness or injury before a certain age.

Provides a payout if your dog dies due to illness or injury before a certain age. Holiday cancellation: Covers lost costs if you have to cancel or cut a trip short due to your dog needing emergency treatment.

Covers lost costs if you have to cancel or cut a trip short due to your dog needing emergency treatment. Kennel fees: Covers the cost of boarding your other pets if you are hospitalised and unable to care for them.

What’s not covered in my dog insurance?

While dog insurance provides vital protection, there are standard exclusions that are generally not covered by policies:

Routine and preventative care: Costs for vaccinations, worming, flea treatment, and routine check-ups are typically excluded.

Costs for vaccinations, worming, flea treatment, and routine check-ups are typically excluded. Grooming and complementary treatments: Policies usually won't cover things like nail clipping, bathing, or non-veterinary complementary therapies unless explicitly stated.

Policies usually won't cover things like nail clipping, bathing, or non-veterinary complementary therapies unless explicitly stated. Pet accessories: Items like collars, beds, or toys are not covered.

Items like collars, beds, or toys are not covered. Diet and supplements: General dietary food and non-prescription supplements.

General dietary food and non-prescription supplements. Pre-existing conditions: Any injury or illness your dog had before the policy started or during a waiting period.

Any injury or illness your dog had before the policy started or during a waiting period. Dental treatment: Unless it is necessary due to an accident, routine dental work is often excluded or only covered if a policy requires regular check-ups.

Unless it is necessary due to an accident, routine dental work is often excluded or only covered if a policy requires regular check-ups. Specific breed exclusions: Some policies exclude conditions common to certain breeds, such as brachycephalic (flat-faced) related breathing issues.

What could impact my dog insurance?

Several factors influence the availability and cost of your dog insurance premium:

Breed: Some breeds are genetically predisposed to certain health conditions (like hip dysplasia in large breeds or breathing problems in flat-faced breeds), leading to higher premiums.

Some breeds are genetically predisposed to certain health conditions (like hip dysplasia in large breeds or breathing problems in flat-faced breeds), leading to higher premiums. Age: Premiums increase significantly as dogs get older and become more susceptible to illness or injury. Many lifetime policies have an upper age limit for starting new cover, and once your dog passes around 8 years old, many insurers will restrict new policies.

Premiums increase significantly as dogs get older and become more susceptible to illness or injury. Many lifetime policies have an upper age limit for starting new cover, and once your dog passes around 8 years old, many insurers will restrict new policies. Location: Veterinary costs vary across the country, with higher costs in urban areas often leading to higher premiums.

Veterinary costs vary across the country, with higher costs in urban areas often leading to higher premiums. Neutering status: Some insurers offer a discount for neutered or spayed dogs as they are less prone to certain reproductive health issues.

Some insurers offer a discount for neutered or spayed dogs as they are less prone to certain reproductive health issues. The excess amount: A higher voluntary excess (the amount you pay towards a claim) will generally lower your monthly premium, and vice versa.

Dog insurance for senior pets

As dogs age, their health needs change, and more frequent or complex veterinary care may be required. Finding insurance for a dog over the age of eight can be challenging, as many providers won’t offer new lifetime policies.

It’s generally best to start a lifetime policy when your dog is young, but if you need cover for a senior dog, you may need to consider accident-only policies or per-condition policies, which may offer less comprehensive cover but are more widely available for older pets.

What are the different types of dog insurance cover?

There are four main types of dog insurance policies:

Accident only: The most basic cover, only paying out for treatment resulting from an accident, not illness. It usually has a low annual limit. Time-limited: Covers vet fees up to a set maximum amount for each new illness or injury for a fixed period (usually 12 months) from the onset. Once either the time limit or the monetary limit is reached, that condition is excluded. Maximum benefit (per condition): Covers vet fees up to a set maximum amount for each new illness or injury. Once the limit is reached, that condition is permanently excluded, but there is no time limit on claiming. Lifetime (Reinstatement): The most comprehensive option. The insurer provides a set amount of cover for vet fees each year, which is then reinstated when you renew the policy (as long as you continue to pay premiums). This is the best option for ongoing or chronic conditions.

Dog insurance for multiple dogs

If you own more than one dog, or a mix of pets, a multi-pet insurance policy can offer a simpler way to manage your insurance. These policies usually cover all your pets under one policy, sometimes offering a slight discount compared to insuring them all separately.

Dog insurance for pre-existing conditions

A pre-existing condition is any illness or injury your dog has shown signs of, been diagnosed with, or received treatment for before you take out a policy or during the initial waiting period.

Standard policies will exclude pre-existing conditions. If your dog has a history of a condition, like a limp or a skin allergy, you may struggle to get insurance cover for that specific ailment. However, some specialist insurers may offer cover for lapsed or historical conditions if your dog has been symptom-free for a long period (e.g., 18-24 months).