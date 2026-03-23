Pet insurance for dogs
Getting pet insurance for your dog is one of the most important decisions you can make as a pet owner. While it’s an added monthly cost, it offers peace of mind that you can provide them with the best possible care without worrying about unexpected, and often expensive, veterinary bills.
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Why do I need dog insurance?
Owning a dog is incredibly rewarding, but it’s essential to stay on top of their health and well-being, and that will likely involve medical care. Veterinary treatment can be very costly, especially for emergency care, long-term illnesses, or complex surgeries. And without insurance, you could face bills running into thousands of pounds, forcing difficult choices about your dog's care.
Dog insurance helps to protect you from being stung by expensive medical bills. By paying a regular premium, you transfer the risk of high, unforeseen veterinary expenses to an insurer. This means that if your dog gets sick or injured, you can focus on their recovery knowing that the financial burden is manageable.
How much do dog treatments cost?
The cost of veterinary treatments can vary widely depending on the condition, the type of treatment required, and where you live. However, even routine procedures can be expensive, and complex care is even more so.
|Treatment Type
|Estimated Cost Range (£)
|Annual Routine Check-up/Vaccinations
|£50 - £150
|Broken Leg Repair (surgery and follow-up)
|£1,500 - £4,000+
|Emergency Consultation
|£100 - £250
|Gastroenteritis Treatment (diagnosis & medication)
|£300 - £800
|Kennel Cough Treatment
|£50 - £200
|Cruciate Ligament Repair
|£2,000 - £5,000+
How much does dog insurance cost?
The cost of dog insurance varies widely based on the factors mentioned above (breed, age, location, and type of cover). Generally, a comprehensive “lifetime” policy for a young, healthy dog will cost more than a basic accident-only policy.
According to industry data, the average cost of dog insurance in the UK can range from approximately £15 to £40 per month, but this is just an average. Prices can be significantly higher for larger, older, or more vulnerable breeds.
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What are common dog health issues?
Dogs, much like humans, are susceptible to various health issues throughout their lives. Some of the most common issues that often require veterinary attention include:
- Accidents: Cuts, broken bones, road traffic accidents, or foreign object ingestion.
- Gastrointestinal Issues: Vomiting, diarrhoea, or pancreatitis.
- Skin conditions: Allergies, infections, or hot spots.
- Musculoskeletal problems: Arthritis, hip dysplasia (especially in larger breeds), or cruciate ligament injuries.
- Dental disease: Requires scaling, polishing, and potentially extractions.
- Cancer and chronic diseases: Diabetes, heart disease, or kidney failure.
What does dog insurance cover?
The exact coverage depends on the type of policy you choose, but most comprehensive dog insurance policies are designed to cover the significant unexpected costs of pet ownership:
- Veterinary fees: This is the core component, covering the cost of diagnostic tests, consultations, medication, surgery and hospitalisation for accidents and illnesses.
- Third-party liability: Covers legal costs and compensation if your dog causes injury to a person or damage to property. This is crucial cover, especially for larger dog breeds.
- Missing dog cover: Helps cover the costs of advertising and offering a reward if your dog gets lost or stolen.
- Death or bereavement cover: Provides a payout if your dog dies due to illness or injury before a certain age.
- Holiday cancellation: Covers lost costs if you have to cancel or cut a trip short due to your dog needing emergency treatment.
- Kennel fees: Covers the cost of boarding your other pets if you are hospitalised and unable to care for them.
What’s not covered in my dog insurance?
While dog insurance provides vital protection, there are standard exclusions that are generally not covered by policies:
- Routine and preventative care: Costs for vaccinations, worming, flea treatment, and routine check-ups are typically excluded.
- Grooming and complementary treatments: Policies usually won't cover things like nail clipping, bathing, or non-veterinary complementary therapies unless explicitly stated.
- Pet accessories: Items like collars, beds, or toys are not covered.
- Diet and supplements: General dietary food and non-prescription supplements.
- Pre-existing conditions: Any injury or illness your dog had before the policy started or during a waiting period.
- Dental treatment: Unless it is necessary due to an accident, routine dental work is often excluded or only covered if a policy requires regular check-ups.
- Specific breed exclusions: Some policies exclude conditions common to certain breeds, such as brachycephalic (flat-faced) related breathing issues.
What could impact my dog insurance?
Several factors influence the availability and cost of your dog insurance premium:
- Breed: Some breeds are genetically predisposed to certain health conditions (like hip dysplasia in large breeds or breathing problems in flat-faced breeds), leading to higher premiums.
- Age: Premiums increase significantly as dogs get older and become more susceptible to illness or injury. Many lifetime policies have an upper age limit for starting new cover, and once your dog passes around 8 years old, many insurers will restrict new policies.
- Location: Veterinary costs vary across the country, with higher costs in urban areas often leading to higher premiums.
- Neutering status: Some insurers offer a discount for neutered or spayed dogs as they are less prone to certain reproductive health issues.
- The excess amount: A higher voluntary excess (the amount you pay towards a claim) will generally lower your monthly premium, and vice versa.
Dog insurance for senior pets
As dogs age, their health needs change, and more frequent or complex veterinary care may be required. Finding insurance for a dog over the age of eight can be challenging, as many providers won’t offer new lifetime policies.
It’s generally best to start a lifetime policy when your dog is young, but if you need cover for a senior dog, you may need to consider accident-only policies or per-condition policies, which may offer less comprehensive cover but are more widely available for older pets.
What are the different types of dog insurance cover?
There are four main types of dog insurance policies:
- Accident only: The most basic cover, only paying out for treatment resulting from an accident, not illness. It usually has a low annual limit.
- Time-limited: Covers vet fees up to a set maximum amount for each new illness or injury for a fixed period (usually 12 months) from the onset. Once either the time limit or the monetary limit is reached, that condition is excluded.
- Maximum benefit (per condition): Covers vet fees up to a set maximum amount for each new illness or injury. Once the limit is reached, that condition is permanently excluded, but there is no time limit on claiming.
- Lifetime (Reinstatement): The most comprehensive option. The insurer provides a set amount of cover for vet fees each year, which is then reinstated when you renew the policy (as long as you continue to pay premiums). This is the best option for ongoing or chronic conditions.
Dog insurance for multiple dogs
If you own more than one dog, or a mix of pets, a multi-pet insurance policy can offer a simpler way to manage your insurance. These policies usually cover all your pets under one policy, sometimes offering a slight discount compared to insuring them all separately.
Dog insurance for pre-existing conditions
A pre-existing condition is any illness or injury your dog has shown signs of, been diagnosed with, or received treatment for before you take out a policy or during the initial waiting period.
Standard policies will exclude pre-existing conditions. If your dog has a history of a condition, like a limp or a skin allergy, you may struggle to get insurance cover for that specific ailment. However, some specialist insurers may offer cover for lapsed or historical conditions if your dog has been symptom-free for a long period (e.g., 18-24 months).
"In a cost-of-living crisis, it's tempting to skip pet insurance, but the reality is that one serious accident or long-term illness can result in a vet bill far exceeding years of premiums.
Comprehensive insurance gives you the peace of mind to always choose the best treatment for your pet, without the stress of the immediate cost."
FAQs about dog insurance
People frequently ask...
Why does my dog’s breed affect my dog insurance?
Your dog's breed can affect your insurance premium because certain breeds are genetically predisposed to specific health issues, making them a higher risk for insurers. For example, larger breeds often face joint issues like hip dysplasia, while brachycephalic (flat-faced) breeds are prone to breathing problems, leading to higher average claims and, consequently, higher premiums.
Why does my dog’s age affect my dog insurance?
Your dog’s age can affect your dog insurance because older dogs are significantly more likely to develop illnesses and require veterinary treatment than younger dogs. As a dog ages, the risk of chronic conditions increases, leading insurers to raise premiums and, in some cases, restrict the types of new policies they offer for senior pets to manage their increased risk exposure.
How do I update my dog insurance?
You update your dog insurance by contacting your provider, usually through their online portal, app, or customer service line, to report any change in circumstances. This includes things like moving house, getting your dog neutered, or if your dog has developed a new, permanent medical condition. It's vital to keep your policy details up to date, especially at renewal, to ensure your cover remains valid.
What is the difference between an annual limit and a per-condition limit?
The difference between an annual limit and a per-condition limit lies in how the maximum payout is applied. An annual limit is the total amount the insurer will pay for all claims in a policy year, regardless of the number of conditions, typically used in Lifetime policies. A per-condition limit, used in Maximum Benefit policies, is the maximum amount the insurer will pay for one specific illness or injury over the lifetime of the pet, and once that limit is reached, you cannot claim for that condition again.