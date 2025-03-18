Seasonal home maintenance checks

Maintenance checks by season

As the seasons change, so does the type of home maintenance checks you'll need to do. It makes sense to carry out some maintenance tasks in warmer weather. But some checks might be necessary in colder months, after bad weather like storms.

Let's have a look at the type of checks you might need to keep on top of through the seasons:

Spring

Spring cleaning anyone? With the weather starting to improve, spring is the perfect time to get some important maintenance checks done. Here's a few things you might want to look at:

Clean the windows: Spring is a good time to give your windows a thorough clean, inside and out. You can check the frames for signs of rot.

Check for winter damage: With winter just gone, it's the perfect time to check if the cold has left any damage behind. This might be damage to your guttering or structural damage to your home.

Check the loft: You'll want to keep your eyes peeled for any damp patches, or holes in your roof.

Summer

With the weather - hopefully - at its best, summer is a good time to get outside. Here are some outdoor home maintenance checks you might want to consider:

External painting: If any of your outside walls need a new lick of paint, now's the time.

Replace the fence: While the weather is good, you can check and replace any fence panels. You can also take the opportunity to tidy up pathways around your home.

Check for climbing plants: To avoid plants taking over your property, prune stray stems and look out for pests and diseases.

Autumn

As the temperature starts to drop, it's a good time to safeguard your home in preparation for winter:

Service your boiler: Book in a central heating service to make sure everything is working smoothly before winter sets in.

Insulate your pipes: You don't want your pipes to freeze, so make sure you have lagging around external pipes.

Service your radiators: You'll want to ensure your radiators are heating properly. If there's a problem, you may need to bleed them to ensure an even spread of heat.

Insulate your loft: Heat escaping through the roof can make your energy costs rise. So Making sure your loft is insulated is a great way to save. You could also start any other projects that improve your home's energy efficiency.

Check the loft pipes: And while you're up there, make sure the pipework in the loft is properly insulated too.

Sweep your chimney: If you have a chimney, it might be time to get it swept. You can also get the flue checked. This is the pipe that takes away waste gases from the fireplace.

Winter

Brrr - the cold weather means that winter isn't ideal for carrying out maintenance checks. But there are a few things you can try to stay on top of:

Check the roof for damage after any storms: If there's a storm, you may want to check for any broken or missing roof tiles. You can also check the chimney to ensure it's still in good shape.

Check gutters: Blocked gutters can cause water to cascade down your brickwork. This can lead to further problems down the line.

Crop overhanging trees: Cut back any overhanging trees to reduce the risk of branches falling. This helps cut the risk of a branch smashing a conservatory window, or causing more damage.