No claims discount for home insurance policies

What is a no claims discount on home insurance?

A no-claims discount is a reduction on your home insurance premium offered by your insurer if you don’t make any claims. The longer you remain claim-free, the bigger your discount can become (up to a limit).

You don’t need to stay with the same insurer. You can usually get proof of your no-claims discount from your current provider. They’ll send a letter or email showing how many claim-free years you’ve built, which you can then show to a new insurer to get the same discount.

Is a no-claims discount for home insurance the same as for car insurance?

Yes, a no-claims discount for home insurance is very similar to one for car insurance. Both reward you for not claiming on your policy. If you remain claim-free, insurers often reduce the cost of your premium.

However, the rules can differ between home and car insurance. Each insurer sets its own discount levels and eligibility criteria.

One of the main differences is that home insurers usually don’t distinguish between fault (you caused the damage) and non-fault claims (someone else caused it). In practice, this means any claim you make on your home insurance can reduce or remove your discount, even if the damage wasn’t your fault.

While many drivers know about a no claims discount for car insurance, fewer people realise similar discounts can apply to home insurance. Understanding how these discounts work could help you reduce the cost of your home insurance over time.