Listed buildings have their own unique and historical charms, but they can also be troublesome and complicated to maintain. That means finding the right kind of insurance for a listed building can be difficult.

Read on to find out what listed buildings insurance covers and why it might work out better for your property than standard home insurance.

What is a listed building?

A listed building is recognised for its special architectural or historic significance. In many cases, it’s considered nationally important and is recorded on a statutory register.

Listed buildings are legally protected under the Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Act 1990. This means special consent is required before making repairs or alterations to the interior or exterior.

Listing helps protect the nation’s built heritage. Older or rarer buildings are more likely to be listed because of their historical or architectural value.

There are three grades of listed building in England and Wales:

Grade I: Buildings of exceptional interest, such as Blackpool Tower or Clifton Suspension Bridge.

Buildings of exceptional interest, such as Blackpool Tower or Clifton Suspension Bridge. Grade II*: Particularly important buildings of more than special interest, including Battersea Power Station and Manchester Town Hall.

Particularly important buildings of more than special interest, including Battersea Power Station and Manchester Town Hall. Grade II: Buildings of special interest that warrant every effort to preserve them, such as the Kursaal or Broomhill Pool.

Northern Ireland and Scotland have their own systems for recognising historic buildings. However, the key principles for insuring listed properties are broadly similar.

If you’re unsure whether your property is listed, contact your local council for guidance.

If your property is listed, you may wish to consider specialist listed buildings insurance.

What is listed buildings insurance?

Listed buildings insurance is designed specifically for properties with listed status. Specialist listed buildings insurers are more familiar with the risks associated with historic buildings, such as drainage problems, decay, broken tiles, or damp. As a result, they’re often better equipped to assess listed properties and understand the challenges they present. They also tend to have greater experience with historic construction methods and the specialist repair work these buildings often require.

Listed buildings insurance is a type of non-standard buildings insurance. It covers properties built with unusual materials or designs, such as homes with thatched roofs or properties with exterior walls made from glass or timber.

What does listed buildings insurance cover?

Listed buildings insurance usually covers damage to the building’s structure, including its bricks and mortar. Policies typically cover damage caused by events such as fire, flooding and storms.

Depending on your level of cover, the policy may also include temporary accommodation for you and your family while repairs are carried out.

One feature often included is cover for specialist repair materials. If unique materials are damaged, insurers may help source or pay for suitable replacements. This helps preserve the building’s original character and historic features.

Repairs may also require specialist contractors. Listed buildings insurers are more likely to use professionals experienced in restoring historic properties. If you need to repair or restore a listed building, you may need consent before making changes. Alterations without approval can lead to fines or enforcement action.

In England, you should consult Historic England.

In Wales, contact Cadw.

In Scotland, guidance comes from Historic Environment Scotland.

In Northern Ireland, contact the Northern Ireland Environment Agency.

What’s covered?

Damage caused by subsidence, landslip or ground heave

Damage from unexpected events such as:

Bad weather or storms

Burst pipes

Falling trees

Fire

Flooding

Vandalism

Burglary or theft, including damage caused during a break-in

Temporary accommodation while repairs are carried out on your home

What’s not covered?