Our judges

Meet our incredible panel of expert judges for 2025 - an influential group of leading tech journalists shaping the future of consumer technology.

Tomi Adebayo

Tech Influencer

With more than a decade in the tech industry, Tomi - better known as GadgetsBoy - was a Software Engineer before becoming one of the UK's leading tech and gadget experts.

Tomi can be found online using his experience, expertise and understanding to help consumers make an informed buying decision through his reviews.

@GadgetsBoy

Nick Baker

Uswitch Senior Editor

Nick has been in Uswitch’s telecoms editorial team for five years, covering all topics across broadband, TV, mobiles and gaming.

He is also Uswitch’s resident video content producer, directing video explainers across Uswitch’s various industries to help customers make more informed choices with their services.

Nick Baker - Uswitch author

Chris Barraclough

Content Creator

Chris Barraclough is the creator of breakthrough YouTube channel Tech Spurt, which has over 1.2 million subscribers as of 2025.

He was previously Editor-In-Chief at Recombu, as well as Devices Editor of Mobile Choice magazine.

@TechSpurtVideo

Hannah Cowton-Barnes

Tech Journalist

As Entertainment Editor at Tech Advisor, Hannah is an expert in all things streaming. She's reviewed a whole range of technology products and has a keen eye for spotting a good mobile or broadband deal.

Outside of her main role, she's written freelance pieces for Metro, Polygon and Den of Geek, and she's also a Women Techmakers Ambassador for Google.

Ortis Deley

Tech Broadcaster

Ortis Deley has been one the hosts of Channel 5’s The Gadget Show since 2009.

Ortis’s affinity for science and technology began when he was a child who was very much into sci-fi and comic books. His comic collection is around 8,000 units! He is a bonafide geek.

He supports a handful of charities and is a patron of First Touch.

@OrtisDeley

Chris Hall

Tech Journalist

Chris has been a tech journalist for over 15 years and is the former Editor of Pocket-lint.

He has contributed to the likes of Amazon.co.uk and ComputerActive, made appearances on television for the BBC and Sky, along with wider radio contributions and was a judge on The Apprentice.

@christhall

Jamie Harris

Tech Broadcaster

Jamie has been reporting on the tech scene for more than decade, with bylines in almost all UK national and regional news outlets during his time at PA.

He is currently Assistant Technology and Science Editor at The Sun.

@JamieHarrisTech

Jonathan Morris

Tech Journalist

Jonathan has a long history in the mobile industry, starting out writing for a trade newspaper in the 1990s and going on to be editor of What Mobile, the UK's leading mobile magazine at the time.

He has written for numerous magazines, newspapers and websites, consulted on handset design, and now works on his own site. He has a timeless passion for all technology, plus a keen interest in mobile photography.

@jmcomms

Dave Snelling

Tech Journalist

Dave has worked on Fleet Street for over 25 years and enjoyed numerous roles across the industry.

The last decade as Technology Editor at the Express, Mirror and Daily Star has been the highlight and he continues to have an unwavering passion for reporting on all of the very latest news from the biggest names in the sector.

Joe Svetlik

Tech Journalist

Joe has been writing about tech since 2004, so he remembers flip phones the first time round. He has worked for T3 magazine, Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine, Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more.

His specialities include all things mobile, wireless headphones and plenty else he can’t justify buying.

Ian White

Tech Journalist

Ian White is founder and editorial manager of UK mobile telecoms channel B2B publication, Mobile News, which covers news and analysis in the distribution, manufacturing, and retail sectors of the channel.

Uswitch Telecoms Awards 2025

Recognising the broadband, TV and mobile providers that powered our customers’ lives this past year.

The nominees for our 2025 awards have been announced. Winners will be revealed on 21 March.

