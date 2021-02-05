The 2021 Uswitch Broadband Awards recognise excellence in the consumer broadband industry.

The awards were voted for by more than 17,000 broadband customers, as well as by a panel of expert judges from the fields of consumer affairs, personal finance and technology.

Plusnet claimed the top spot in four categories and has been named Broadband Provider of the Year, the Most Popular Broadband Provider and the Best Value Broadband Provider.

Plusnet also won Best Provider Customer Service, with the company winning the award for the eighth consecutive year.

Meanwhile in the TV category, BT won the battle to be named TV Provider of the Year.

Disney+ made a stunning debut in the market last year, landing the award for Best TV Content. Its rival Netflix retained its crown as Best TV Streaming Service.

The award for the Fastest Broadband Provider was scooped once again by Virgin Media, while the Best Triple Play (broadband, TV and landline) Provider award was won by BT.

In the joint category of broadband, TV, landline and mobile, BT took the award for Quadplay Provider of the Year.

Ernest Doku, broadband expert here at Uswitch.com, comments: “The stakes in the Uswitch Broadband Awards have never been higher. Months of lockdown living - and working - have seen millions of people rely on their broadband connection at all times of the day. For the past year, the performance and reliability of our broadband has underpinned our work, social life and leisure time. "

“It was a particularly solid year for Plusnet, as the company scooped four awards despite the extra pressure to keep connections stable during the long months of lockdown."