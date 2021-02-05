 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content

Broadband winners

Plusnet

Broadband Provider of the Year

Plusnet has scooped this year's Broadband Provider of the Year award.

Public choice award

Plusnet

Best Provider Customer Service

Along with Best Provider, Plusnet has also won Best Customer Service.

Public choice award

Virgin Media

Fastest Broadband Provider

Virgin Media's Ultrafast Fibre offering helped it win the 2021 Fastest Broadband Provider award.

Internal data award

Plusnet

Best Value Broadband Provider

A great year for Plusnet - its fifth award is Best Value Broadband Provider 2021.

Public choice award

TV

TV winners

BT

TV Provider of the Year

BT is the place for great TV, and it's won Uswitch TV Provider of the Year 2021.

Public choice award

Google Chromecast with Google TV

Best Smart Media Device

Best Smart Media Device 2021 is Google Chromecast with Google TV.

Judges' choice award

Disney+

Best TV Content

The latest streaming service and one of the biggest names in entertainment - Disney+ has won the 2021 Best TV Content award.

Judges' choice award

Netflix

Best TV Streaming Service

Blockbuster original content and classic favourites helped Netflix win Best TV Streaming Service 2021.

Judges' choice award

Bundles

Telecoms - Bundles winners

BT

Quad Play Provider of the Year

BT wins Quad Play Provider of the Year 2021.

Public choice award

BT

Best Triple Play Provider

Another big win for BT, it wins Best Triple Play Provider 2021.

Public choice award

Mobiles

Telecoms - Network winners

giffgaff

Network of the Year

Network of the Year 2021 goes to giffgaff!

Public choice award

O2

Best Network Coverage

O2 takes home this year's Best Network Coverage award.

Public choice award

EE

Fastest Mobile Network

For the second year running, EE wins Fastest Mobile Network 2021.

Data from OpenSignal

Asda Mobile

Best Network for Customer Service

A first Uswitch award for Asda Mobile - Best Network for Customer Service 2021.

Public choice award

Three

Best Network for Data

The Best Network for Data award goes to... Three!

Uswitch judges award

Three

Best Network for Roaming

Three wins the Best Network for Roaming award for the second year running.

Judges’ choice award

Telecoms - Mobile plan winners

Sky Mobile

Best Value Pay Monthly Network

Sky Mobile has won the Uswitch Best Value Pay Monthly Network award for 2021.

Public choice award

Sky

Best Pay Monthly Network

It's a winning year for Sky Mobile - Uswitch's 2021 Best Pay Monthly Network.

Public choice award

SMARTY

Best PAYG Network

For pay-as-you-go deals, look to SMARTY - the Best PAYG Network 2021.

Uswitch judges award

Three

Best SIM only Network

Three's fourth award is Best SIM only Network 2021!

Uswitch judges award

Lebara Mobile

Best Value SIM-only Network

Lebara's cheap deals helped it win Best Value SIM only Network 2021.

Uswitch judges award

Telecoms - Manufacturers winners

Apple

Handset of the Year

In a great year for smartphones, the iPhone 12 Pro Max topped them all to win Handset of the Year 2021.

Judges' choice award

Apple

Manufacturer of the Year

Manufacturer of the Year 2021 goes to Apple and its new 5G iPhone 12 series.

Uswitch judges award

Samsung

Telecoms Innovation Award

The impressive Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G wins the award for Telecoms Innovation Award 2021.

Judges' choice award

Telecoms - Retailers winners

Apple

High Street Retailer of the Year

A strong year for Apple is rounded off with the High Street Retailer of the Year award.

Public choice award

John Lewis

Best Retailer for Customer Service

Never knowingly undersold, John Lewis wins Best Retailer for Customer Service 2021.

Public choice award

Amazon

Online Retailer of the Year

Amazon is the winner of the Online Retailer of the Year award 2021.

Judges' choice award

A1 Comms

Mobile Reseller of the Year 2021

Mobile Reseller of the Year 2021 goes to A1 Comms.

Uswitch judges award

The Uswitch Broadband and Mobiles Award winners are decided by customer satisfaction research and our team of judges.

The Fastest Mobile Network award will be determined from data supplied by mobile analytics company OpenSignal. *

In conjunction with Opinium Research, Uswitch polled 17,256  broadband customers and 17,601 mobile phone users to decide the winners of the consumer-voted award categories.

* Analysis derived from Opensignal Awards - UK Mobile Network Experience reports April and October 2020, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period Dec 1, 2019 - Feb 28, 2020 and Jun 1 - Aug 29, 2020. ©2020 OpenSignal Inc

About the 2021 Uswitch Telecoms Awards

The 2021 Uswitch Broadband Awards recognise excellence in the consumer broadband industry.

The awards were voted for by more than 17,000 broadband customers, as well as by a panel of expert judges from the fields of consumer affairs, personal finance and technology.

Plusnet claimed the top spot in four categories and has been named Broadband Provider of the Year, the Most Popular Broadband Provider and the Best Value Broadband Provider. 

Plusnet also won Best Provider Customer Service, with the company winning the award for the eighth consecutive year. 

Meanwhile in the TV category, BT won the battle to be named TV Provider of the Year.

Disney+ made a stunning debut in the market last year, landing the award for Best TV Content. Its rival Netflix retained its crown as Best TV Streaming Service. 

The award for the Fastest Broadband Provider was scooped once again by Virgin Media, while the Best Triple Play (broadband, TV and landline) Provider award was won by BT.

In the joint category of broadband, TV, landline and mobile, BT took the award for Quadplay Provider of the Year.

Ernest Doku, broadband expert here at Uswitch.com, comments: “The stakes in the Uswitch Broadband Awards have never been higher. Months of lockdown living - and working - have seen millions of people rely on their broadband connection at all times of the day. For the past year, the performance and reliability of our broadband has underpinned our work, social life and leisure time. "

“It was a particularly solid year for Plusnet, as the company scooped four awards despite the extra pressure to keep connections stable during the long months of lockdown."

“The launch of Disney+ in the UK was timed to perfection, with the streaming service making a stunning debut just as the first nationwide lockdown was declared. Many adults and children alike clearly found comfort in its back catalogue of feelgood Disney fare, as well as its new original content, which saw it claim the award for Best TV Content.”