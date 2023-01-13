According to UK fibre broadband statistics, 97% of UK premises currently have a superfast, fibre broadband connection available to them. This provides download speeds of at least 30Mbps—the majority of which is mostly supplied by part-fibre, part-copper networks of cables.

Whilst superfast fibre broadband is currently sufficient for the majority of UK households, the demand for such services is increasing, and there are still around 750,000 premises in the UK without a superfast broadband connection.

Our research has collated various UK fibre broadband facts and stats for 2024, by analysing and comparing fibre broadband trends across the country. This report includes information on the UK fibre broadband market, how it has evolved since its inception, and predictions about the future of fibre broadband provision in the UK.

Top 10 UK fibre broadband statistics

According to Ofcom , 97% of UK premises currently have a superfast, fibre broadband connection available to them.

There are still around 750,000 premises in the UK without a superfast broadband connection.

80% of the UK can now access gigabit-capable broadband.

More than half (61%) of UK premises have access to full fibre broadband.

In the UK, nearly two-thirds (64%) of urban residential premises have access to full-fibre networks, compared to 46% residential premises in rural areas.

The UK Government’s Project Gigabit aims to bring gigabit-capable coverage to 85% of the UK by 2025.

Around 96% of UK homes with access to broadband took out a package with an advertised speed of 30Mbps or more.

Northern Ireland has the highest percentage of gigabit broadband access of any UK nation, at 91%.

Virgin’s cable service offers the fastest median speed of all broadband packages in the UK, with 186.43Mbps for downloads and 28.27Mbps for uploads.

About 88% of broadband connections in the UK had actual speeds of at least 30Mbps.

What are the different types of fibre broadband?

Fibre broadband is a type of high-speed broadband that uses fibre cables to connect your premises to the internet.

There are three main types of fibre broadband connection in the UK:

1. Fibre To The Cabinet (FTTC)

Also known as superfast broadband, Fibre To The Cabinet (FTTC) involves running fibre cables between the broadband provider’s exchange point and the phone cabinet on the street near your home. Copper cables then connect the phone cabinet to your premises to deliver your fibre broadband.

2. Fibre To The Premises (FTTP)

Most commonly known as full fibre, but sometimes known as ‘Fibre To The Home’ (FTTH) or ultrafast broadband, FTTP involves running cables directly into your home, and avoids a roadside cabinet like FTTC. The result is a much faster, fibre broadband connection.

3. Fibre To The Node (FTTN)

Fibre To The Node (FTTN) is roughly the same as FTTC, only the street cabinet is placed several kilometres from your street. Copper wiring is then used to make up the remaining distance to your home.

FTTP is capable of connection speeds well beyond 1000Mbps. However, most fibre broadband connections in the UK are superfast FTTC, providing download speeds of between 30-70Mbps.

Broadly speaking, there are three main types of broadband that run off fibre cables in the UK:

Superfast partial fibre: FTTC connection and currently available to 97% of UK homes, providing speeds between 30-70Mbps.

Full fibre: FTTP connection with speeds of up to 1Gbps and above, in some cases.

Virgin Media cable: A separate, fixed-line broadband network provided by Virgin Media that uses coaxial cables instead of phone lines for the final leg of the journey. These are partly fibre, and a lot faster, resulting in speeds of around 1Gbps.

UK fibre broadband industry and growth

Our January 2024 UK fibre broadband statistics report shows a continued rise in the accessibility of fibre broadband services across the UK.

The number of homes with gigabit-capable broadband increased from 22.4 million (75%) to 24 million (80%), representing a growth of 1.6 million homes and a 5% increase in coverage.

A breakdown of UK households and the percentage that have different types of fibre broadband in 2023

Additionally, the number of homes with full fibre broadband increased from 15.4 million (52%) to 18.7 million (62%), showing a growth of 3.3 million homes and a 10% increase in coverage. There was a five percentage point increase between 2023 and January 2024. The ongoing expansion of full fibre broadband has significantly contributed to the growth of gigabit capable broadband coverage across the UK, providing faster and more reliable internet speeds.

Superfast broadband has remained stable at 97% since 2023. The number of UK premises unable to get decent broadband has decreased from 61,000 to 57,000, with around 47,000 (82.46%) of these premises not expected to be covered by publicly funded schemes within the next 12 months.

At the same time, Think Broadband reported that Virgin Media Cable broadband is now available to more than half of the UK, with access rates of around 54% as of Q1 2024. These developments underscore efforts by the UK Conservative government, which allocated over £1 billion to expand high speed broadband infrastructure in hard to get towns and villages. This initiative aims to boost economic growth, create job opportunities, and improve overall connectivity, especially in rural and underserved areas.

Decent broadband is defined by the UK Government as ‘a broadband connection offering at least 10Mbps download speed and 1Mbps upload speed’.

How popular is fibre broadband in the UK?

As of March 2023, around 93% of UK homes with broadband access opted for a superfast package (of 30Mbps or faster). This has increased by nearly a third (29%) over the last five years, and by 8% within the last two years. The demand for faster internet speeds is driven by the growing needs for streaming, remote work, and online education. As more households recognise these benefits, they are upgrading their connections.

A breakdown of the percentage of UK residents who’ve taken up a fixed super-fast broadband product between 2018 and 2023

According to Ofcom, in May 2023, approximately 75% of properties had availability of gigabit networks, with just over half (52%) connected to a full fibre service. These figures demonstrate progress toward faster and more reliable internet access nationwide.

UK fibre broadband industry growth by country

The latest UK fibre broadband stats show that every UK nation has seen its full fibre access expand within the last year. As of January 2024, three-fifths (62%) of the UK had access to full fibre broadband – a rise of nine percentage points since May 2023, when the access rate was 52%.

A breakdown of UK full fibre broadband accessibility rates in the UK by country between 2022 and 2024

As of January 2024, full fibre broadband access in the UK has significantly increased. According to the latest report, England has 61% access, Wales 59%, and Scotland 57%. Since May 2023, this represents an 11% rise in England, 9% in Wales, and 7% in Scotland.

Northern Ireland’s accessibility rate increased to 91% (+1%) over this period – approximately one-third (34%) higher than England, which is the next highest region. These figures reflect ongoing improvement in broadband infrastructure across the UK.

A breakdown of UK gigabit broadband accessibility rates across the UK by country between 2021 and 2024

As with full fibre access, the latest gigabit broadband statistics show a sharp rise across the UK in terms of gigabit broadband accessibility. According to the latest 2024 data, Northern Ireland has reached 92%, followed by England at 79%, Scotland at 73%, and Wales at 67%. These numbers represent notable increases since May 2023, with Wales showing the highest rise at 11%, following by England at 7%, and Scotland and Northern Ireland with an increase of 6% each. The UK’s provision for gigabit broadband grew by 3% in this time, meaning slightly more than three-quarters (78%) of the UK can now access this type of broadband. Northern Ireland continues to lead in gigabit broadband access, maintaining the highest coverage at 92%, which is 13% more than England. Additionally, it is 25% greater than Scotland and 25% higher than Wales, which has the lowest coverage rate among the UK nations.

Which area of the UK has the highest access to gigabit broadband? Northern Ireland has the highest access to full fibre in the UK, with 92% of its citizens able to access the high-speed service.

A breakdown of UK superfast broadband availability rates by country between 2022 and 2024

Between May 2022 and January 2024, superfast broadband accessibility in the UK has shown steady improvement across all four nations. England and Northern Ireland consistently led with the highest accessibility rates, both reaching 80% by January 2024. Scotland and Wales also made significant progress, with Scotland increasing from 62% to 73% and Wales from 49% to 68% over the same period.

Despite some challenges in reaching remote areas, particularly in Wales and Scotland, all nations' growing accessibility for superfast broadband by January 2024, reflects a substantial progress in broadband infrastructure. In order to maintain this positive progress, continued investment in broadband infrastructure is essential to ensure widespread access to high-speed internet services across all regions in the UK.

Urban vs rural fibre broadband statistics

The latest fibre broadband statistics report from Ofcom indicates that, as of January 2024, nearly two-thirds (62%) of UK urban premises have access to full fibre broadband. In contrast, just 46% of UK rural areas have similar access.

A breakdown of the UK premises that have full fibre broadband in rural and urban areas for different countries of the UK, as of January 2024

On a country-by-country level, Northern Ireland is very much leading the way, with 94% of its urban locations receiving full fibre broadband. The corresponding figure for Wales is just 64%, and less for both England (63%) and Scotland (61%).

However, more than four-fifths (84%) of Northern Ireland’s rural premises have full fibre internet, with figures of over a third for England and Wales’ rural locations (45% and 43%, respectively). Just over a third (35%) of Scotland’s rural premises is provided with full fibre broadband – the lowest percentage across the UK.

A breakdown of UK broadband speeds by urban and rural areas

The average gap between UK urban and rural broadband speeds has shortened in recent months. During the peak-time period of 8pm-10pm, there was a 26% difference between average speeds for urban and rural areas of the UK (70.3Mbps vs 56.0Mbps). This is a 32% decrease from 2022, largely due to the increased uptake and accessibility of fibre broadband in rural areas.

Almost 87% of UK urban areas were able to access broadband speeds of 30Mbps or more in 2023, compared to just over three-quarters (78%) of UK rural areas.

What is the difference in average broadband speeds between urban and rural areas?

In 2023, UK urban areas had a 9% faster average minimum speed compared to rural areas (50.6Mbps vs 46.3Mbps). Additionally, the difference between average maximum speeds for urban and rural areas was just 4.8Mbps (10%), in favour of urban locations.

A breakdown of urban and rural download speed statistics for UK broadband 2023

The average peak-time speed (between 8pm and 10pm) was 4.5Mbps (9%) faster in UK cities by comparison, with a 4.7Mbps (9%) difference for the average 24-hour speeds.

A breakdown of fibre broadband statistics between rural and urban parts of the UK

Urban (Mbps) Rural (Mbps) Median average peak-time download speed (2023) 70.3 56 Proportion of lines with an average evening peak-time speed of 30Mbps or higher (2023) 88% 78% Proportion of lines with an average evening peak-time speed of less than 10Mbps (2023) 1% 8%

(Source: Ofcom)

Ofcom data shows that the median average peak-time download speed was 26% faster in urban areas of the UK (70.3Mbps) compared to rural (56Mbps) in March 2023.

In March 2022, respective figures showed a 58% difference of 22.7Mbps, when average urban speeds were 62.1Mbps and rural speeds were 39.4Mbps. Therefore, over the past 12 months, urban areas have only improved by 8.2Mbps compared to 16.6Mbps for rural parts of the UK.

As of 2023, only 1% of urban broadband lines in the UK had an average evening peak speed of less than 10Mbps, compared to 8% of rural lines. However, this gap is 6% smaller compared to March 2022, when the respective urban and rural figures were 1% and 14%, showing some progress has been made to narrow the gap.

Average peak-time home broadband download speed statistics for urban and rural areas of the UK

For UK urban areas in March 2023, average peak-time download speeds of 30-100Mbps were provided more than half (54%) of the time, compared to 61% for rural areas. This is a rise from 41% and 43%, respectively, since November 2018.

Average peak-time download speeds of 100-300Mbps were delivered to just over a fifth (22%) of UK urban premises in March 2023–a 5% rise over the past five years. The corresponding figure for UK rural areas in March 2023 was 12% in total.

A breakdown of UK average home broadband download speeds for urban and rural areas

Ultrafast broadband (300Mbps+ download speed according to Ofcom) was provided to 11% of UK urban locations in March 2023, yet just 5% for rural. This represents an increase of 3% in urban areas and 2% in rural areas, since March 2022.

Unavailability of fibre broadband across the UK

Ofcom data suggests that 1% of UK household lines had an average 24-hour actual speed of less than 10Mbps in 2023–the minimum download speed required for decent broadband (as defined by the UK Government).

A breakdown of UK broadband unavailability across the UK by month/year between 2022 and 2023

Across the UK, around 0.2% of UK households were unable to receive this minimum standard in May 2023–a decrease of 0.1% from the previous year. In terms of numbers, this dropped from 80,000 premises to 61,000 between 2022 and 2023 for fixed wireless broadband networks. For fixed-line broadband, the total number decreased from around 500,000 to 410,000 over the same period.

Provision was better in England (0.1%) compared to Northern Ireland (0.5%) for houses with less than 10Mbps download speed and 1Mbps upload speed. Despite this, Northern Ireland’s figures have reduced most over the last year, more than halving from 1.2% in May 2023.

For Scotland and Wales, houses that fail to meet the minimum requirements for decent broadband stand at 0.6%.

Availability of full fibre broadband across different regions of the UK

Of all the regions of the UK, Northern Ireland is leading the way in terms of the percentage of premises that have access to full fibre broadband (95.15%).

Yorkshire and the Humber has the largest percentage of all English regions (79.16%) with full fibre broadband, followed by London (68.45%) and the North West (72.70%).

A breakdown of UK full fibre percentage by region

Corresponding figures for Scotland, Wales, and the vast majority of English regions, fall between 61% and 79% of premises with full fibre connections.

Scotland has the lowest percentage of sites with full fibre broadband access, with just over three-fifths (61.33%) in the region having access to the service.

Full fibre broadband availability across UK local authorities in 2023 (exclusive data)

As of June 2023, more than 98% of premises in Kingston upon Hull had access to full fibre broadband – the highest percentage of all UK local authorities. This is mainly due to provider KCOM, which has connected the vast majority of homes in the area for several years. Kingston upon Hull is followed by Coventry (94%) and Ards and North Down (virtually 91%).

A breakdown of the UK regions for highest and lowest for full fibre broadband availability in 2023

Most of the remaining local authorities in the top 10 are from Northern Ireland, with full fibre broadband access ranging between 88% and 91%.

A breakdown of the UK local authorities with the highest current full fibre broadband availability in 2023

Local authority Number of premises Premises with current full fibre availability Current full fibre percentage Estimated premises with full fibre by May 2026 Estimated full fibre percentage (May 2026) Kingston upon Hull, City of 130,120 128,073 98.43 128,318 98.62 Coventry 151,228 143,305 94.76 151,079 99.9 Ards and North Down 78,628 71,603 91.07 78,437 99.76 Antrim and Newtownabbey 65,674 59,314 90.32 65,180 99.25 Lisburn and Castlereagh 66,283 59,675 90.03 65,986 99.55 Newry, Mourne and Down 78,036 70,138 89.88 77,591 99.43 Milton Keynes 128,126 114,979 89.74 127,071 99.18 Belfast 173,887 155,637 89 171,877 98,84 Mid and East Antrim 65,870 58,613 88.98 65,163 98.93 Worthing 52,163 46,308 88.78 52,124 99.93

(Source: Uswitch via Ofcom)

As of 2023, the Isles of Scilly had the least access to full fibre broadband, with around 1.8% of its premises currently able to access this type of internet connection. This is followed closely in second place by Copeland (2.94%), which has 36,078 premises, with only 1,060 of these having full fibre access. Oxford, on the other hand, has even fewer premises at 1,689, and even lower number of full fibre internet connection at 31.

A breakdown of the UK local authorities with the lowest current full fibre broadband availability in 2023

Local authority Number Number of premises Premises with current full fibre availability Current full fibre percentage Estimated premises with full fibre by May 2026 Estimated full fibre percentage (May 2026) Isles of Scilly 1,689 31 1.84 31 1.84 Copeland 36,078 1,060 2.94 20,134 55.81 Rossendale 35,018 1,601 4.57 34,283 97.9 Melton 25,315 1,174 4.64 24,503 99.98 Blackpool 78,225 4,078 5.21 78,211 83.89 Allerdale 52,482 3,127 5.96 44,029 33.99 Argyll and Bute 57,178 3,682 6.44 19,432 75.4 West Dunbartonshire 47,739 3,646 7.64 35,993 99,85 Broxbourne 43,485 3,344 7.69 43,420 67.31 Redcar and Cleveland 69,258 5,408 7.81 46,618 91.12

(Source: Uswitch via Ofcom)

Incidentally, by 2026, the Isles of Scilly’s percentage access to full fibre is expected to remain at less than 2%, whereas Copeland is expected to increase by 55.81%.

The vast majority of remaining local authorities in the bottom 10 for full fibre internet access are located in England, ranging from Redcar and Cleveland (91.12% full fibre access) in North Yorkshire, down to Broxbourne in Hertfordshire (at 67.31%)

Projected full fibre broadband availability across UK local authorities by 2026 (exclusive data)

Our data certainly reflects the Government's plans to offer large-scale increases in fibre availability throughout the UK by 2026.

There is evidence of substantial projected increases throughout the UK, with local authorities such as Hastings in East Sussex, and Adur in West Sussex, both rising from just under 32.40% and and 65.39%, respectively, up to virtually 100% for both.

A breakdown of the UK regions with the highest and lowest predicted full fibre broadband availability in March 2026

The highest projected increases in fibre broadband provision are typically found in the areas with the lowest current availability, with these places naturally offering more room for improvement than places with already high full fibre availability.

A breakdown of the UK local authorities with the highest projected full fibre broadband availability 2026

Local authority Number of premises Premises with current full fibre availability Current full fibre percentage Estimated premises with full fibre by May 2026 Estimated full fibre percentage (May 2026) Hastings 46,382 15,030 32.4 46,382 100 Adur 29,985 19,606 65.39 29,985 100 Reading 77,627 59,892 77.15 77,625 100 Blackpool 78,225 4,078 5.21 78,211 99.98 Eastbourne 51,311 39,675 77.32 51,301 99.98 Cheltenham 60,303 29,277 48.55 60,287 99.97 Watford 43,545 29,069 66.76 43,529 99.96 Worcester 49,551 34,582 69.79 49,532 99.96 Slough 58,582 45,484 77.64 58,556 99.96 Gosport 39,261 6,817 17.36 39,243 99.95

(Source: Uswitch via Ofcom)

According to our projected full fibre broadband statistics, some of the most substantial increases will include:

Blackpool (5.21% to 99.98%)

Gosport (17.36% to 99.95%)

Hastings (32.40% to 100.00%)

Cheltenham (48.55% to 99.97%).

A breakdown of the UK local authorities with the lowest projected full fibre broadband availability in 2026

Local authority Number of premises Premises with current full fibre availability Current full fibre percentage Estimated premises with full fibre by May 2026 Estimated full fibre percentage (May 2026) Isles of Scilly 1,689 31 1.84 31 1.84 Harlow 42,364 4,597 10.85 5,619 13.26 Dudley 148,171 29,835 20.14 43,574 29.41 Perth and Kinross 80,611 9,939 12.33 23,719 29.42 Argyll and Bute 57,178 3,682 6.44 19,432 33.99 Redditch 40,331 7,511 18.62 14,956 37.08 Highland 120,580 41,052 34.05 51,403 42.63 Scottish Borders 65,557 19,734 30.1 29,967 45.71 Moray, Na h-Eileanan Siar, Orkney Islands, Shetland Islands 93,943 26,446 28.15 43,027 45.8 North East Lincolnshire 75,541 18,997 25.15 38,000 50.3

(Source: Uswitch via Ofcom)

Some of our data underlines the Government’s continued struggle to provide certain rural areas with high-speed internet.

Despite substantial investment plans, there are certain areas expected to have little to no increase in full fibre availability over the coming years. These struggles are best defined by the Isles of Scilly, where the projected full fibre availability is expected to remain at 1.84% by 2026.

Certain areas, such as Perth and Kinross in Scotland, will see their full fibre percentage almost triple from 12.33% to 33.99%. Conversely, North East Lincolnshire will see their percentage double over the next few years, but still remain available to no more than 50.94% of all full fibre premises.

The picture looks a little less bleak for the remaining local authorities in the bottom 10 areas for full fibre broadband access in 2026. For example, Redditch will see an increase from 18.62% to 42.63%, and the Scottish Borders will grow from 30.10 to only 45.80%.

Some remote areas, such as Argyll and Bute in Scotland, will see a relatively large increase in full fibre accessibility, going from 6.44% to 37.08% in three years. However, it will still remain within the top 10 least accessible areas in the UK for full fibre internet.

Availability of full fibre FTTP broadband across the UK by postcode

FTTP fibre broadband availability in the UK tends to be clustered around major urban areas. According to our study, London has the highest concentration of postcodes that registered an FTTP-eligible location, followed by other densely-populated cities, such as Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds, and Newcastle.

The remaining pattern in England shows a high number of FTTP locations in the South and South East, with clusters forming along parts of the English coastline, notably Sussex, Hampshire, Cornwall, and Devon.

Rural parts of England are still registering FTTP fibre broadband sites. However, these are more sparsely distributed once you move further north beyond Leeds.

A breakdown of full fibre FTTP broadband availability across the UK (exclusive data)

Wales has some clustering towards its southern and northern regions, but on the whole registers a scattered spread of FTTP fibre broadband locations. This is mirrored by Northern Ireland, which, apart from a cluster around Belfast, has a relatively even spread of sparsely-located FTTP points.

Scotland tends to register more FTTP fibre locations around Edinburgh and Glasgow. Otherwise, Scottish postcodes that can currently access FTTP broadband are few and far between, and situated in isolated locations throughout the mainland.

Enter your postcode into our broadband postcode checker to see what broadband deals and speeds are available in your local area.

What ways are the UK Government investing in fibre broadband?

Project Gigabit is a UK Government programme aimed to bring £5 billion worth of investment to the country’s broadband infrastructure. The aim is to bring gigabit-capable coverage to 85% of the UK, and maximise coverage in the 20% hardest-to-reach locations by 2025.

Coverage figures stood at 75% in 2023 before reaching 80% in 2024 (an increase of eight percentage points).

According to the latest broadband news , homes and businesses without superfast broadband will be prioritised, and see their connectivity speeds rocket from less than 30Mbps to more than 1,000Mbps (or 1Gbps).

Alongside these major contracts, the Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme was introduced to allow eligible individuals, households, and businesses to claim broadband vouchers . This will help incentivise broadband providers in their area to improve the quality of local broadband provision.

In total, this will provide £210 million worth of funding to immediately help those living in rural areas, with slow broadband speeds .

As of April 2024, 136,000 vouchers had already been issued across the UK, granting up to £4,500 worth of support payments to some of the UK’s hardest-to-reach areas, and those who struggle with internet connection problems .

Financial support via the Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme tripled in 2022 from £1,500 to £4,500 for residential properties, and from £3,500 to £4,500 for businesses. These changes came into effect in 2023, allowing broadband suppliers to continue installing high-speed internet connections for some of the UK’s most remote locations.

In November 2022, satellite broadband trials were also announced for various locations in England and Wales, as the UK Government aims to target those in hard-to-reach areas with alternatives to fibre broadband services.

These areas include:

Rievaulx Abbey (in the North Yorkshire Moors National Park).

Wasdale Head (in the Lake District and a notorious ‘blackspot’ zone for mountain rescue teams and global positioning systems).

Snowdonia National Park (to support life-saving operations and an activity centre located within an isolated 25-acre site).

The initial wave is being supported by Starlink satellite broadband equipment, given the readiness and availability of its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology, which is positioned between 500-1000 km above the Earth’s surface.

Recent trial tests show that these satellites can deliver speeds up to 200Mbps in many locations, well above the average speed of copper cable technology currently used in such hard-to-reach areas.

Fibre broadband investment in England

As part of the UK’s Project Gigabit, large parts of England are due for an upgrade over the next two-to-seven years, in terms of their fibre superfast broadband provision, totalling £650 million worth of investment.

In late 2023 and early 2024, Building Digital UK (BDUK) awarded Project Gigabit contracts which will improve the quality of broadband connectivity for tens of thousands of people in Northern England.

These contracts represent over £714 million in funding to deliver gigabit-capable broadband to up to 370,000 premises. In total, 31 contracts worth over £1.3 billion have been awarded, aiming to reach up to 780,000 premises across the country.

Fibre broadband statistics in Scotland

The Scottish Government’s “Reaching 100%” (R100) project now means that connections are live in all contract areas across Scotland. This includes ‘The North Lot’, where 16 new subsea cables have been installed to enable faster broadband access for 15 of Scotland’s island communities.

Additional support is provided through the Scottish Broadband Voucher Scheme , which will provide up to £5,000 for properties in Scotland that:

Receive less than 30Mbps in broadband speed.

Aren’t due to receive a superfast connection through the R100 scheme.

This additional source of money can also be combined with funding provided by the UK Government’s Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme.

Over £1 billion of public investment has delivered more than one million faster broadband connections across Scotland. The £463 million Digital Scotland Scotland Superfast Broadband (DSSB) programme, completed in 2020, exceeded targets by connecting 950,600 premises. The £600 million Reaching 100% (R100) programme focuses on rural areas, providing gigabit-capable speeds around 48,000 connections and an additional 3,800 through the voucher scheme.

Looking ahead, The Scottish Government has prioritised digital connectivity in the 2024-2025 Budget, recognising its importance for economic growth and innovation, particularly benefiting remote communities with improved broadband capabilities.

This is in addition to 100% relief in non-domestic rates on newly-laid fibre cables until March 2034, to further incentivise the rollout of fibre broadband across Scotland.

Fibre broadband statistics in Wales

The Welsh Government’s Local Broadband Fund supports local authorities and social enterprises to deliver broadband projects on a local scale. The Access Broadband Cymru scheme helps to provide grants that help with the installation costs of new broadband connections for homes and businesses across Wales.

The amount of funding available will depend on the speed of the new connection:

£400 for 10Mbps (or above).

£800 for 30Mbps (or above).

Ogi, supported by Infracapital, has achieved a significant milestone in its £200 million fibre broadband rollout across South Wales. They have reached 100,000 properties in nine local authority areas, with one in five eligible premises subscribing to their services.

Ogi is on track to cover 150,000 premises by next year, ahead of schedule. They have also partnered with the Welsh Government to build a high-capability fibre network along the M4 corridor, enhancing connectivity for data centres and internet providers, aiming to support Wales as a hub for tech industries.

Fibre broadband statistics in Northern Ireland

Fibrus has brought high-speed broadband to more than 74,000 homes and businesses in Northern Ireland through Project Stratum. The project, which received £175 million in UK Government funding, aims to provide better internet access in rural areas.

Fibrus plans to connect 81,000 locations before June 2025, which is earlier than planned and within budget. The total cost of the project is £248 million. Minister for the Economy, Conor Murphy, has praised the project for significantly improving broadband access in the region.

Public funding of £32 million will be used to extend coverage of gigabit-capable broadband, to the benefit of an additional 8,500 homes and businesses across Northern Ireland. The focus will be on rural regions to include 2,500 hard-to-reach properties that weren’t included in the original contract, plus a further 6,000 premises.

Project Stratum represents Northern Ireland’s largest-ever public investment in telecommunications infrastructure. This is an attempt to close the gap between urban and rural broadband provision, where a third of premises cannot access speeds of 30Mbps or above.

Average cost of UK broadband statistics 2024 (exclusive data)

The average monthly cost of fibre broadband is relatively consistent across all UK regions, ranging between £32 and £34. Northern Ireland has the highest average monthly cost at £34.

A breakdown of the average cost of broadband in the UK by region

Most regions, including Wales, the South West, Scotland, the North East, Greater London, and the East Midlands, have an average cost of £32.

However, when vouchers or bill credits are considered, the average monthly cost decreases by around £2 to £3 across the UK.

Which UK region has the highest broadband sales?

The North West has the highest proportion of broadband sales among Uswitch customers, accounting for 15% of sales across the UK. The regions with the lowest sales share are East England and Northern Ireland, each with 2%.

A breakdown of the sales share across the UK by region

Sales are more concentrated in certain regions, like the North West, South East, and Greater London, and Scotland. Collectively, these regions reach nearly half of the total sales (47%).

While costs are similar, the sales share varies significantly, suggesting that factors other than cost – such as regional demand or population density – might influence sales distribution.

Average speed of fibre broadband in the UK 2024

Average download speeds for broadband increased considerably between Q1 2020 and Q1 2024. This is largely due to the rise in the number of UK homes switching to high-speed fibre broadband, such as full fibre and superfast packages.

Average download and upload speed of broadband in the UK 2024

According to our broadband statistics report, the mean average download speed of UK broadband in Q1 2024 stood at 138.8Mbps. This represents an increase of 29.1Mbps from the Q1 2023, indicating a growth of about 27%. As it’s seen on the graphic below, the number keeps significantly growing each year.

A breakdown of the average download and upload speeds of broadband in the UK by month/year between 2020 and 2024

Average upload speeds have risen considerably over the between 2023-24. As of Q1 2024, the mean average upload speed for broadband was 43.1Mbps – a rise of 16.1Mbps (+60%) from a year earlier, and more than four times faster than in Q1 2020(+306%).

According to our global broadband index , this is more than three times slower than Chile, the fastest median download speed in the OECD, yet more than twice as fast as Turkey, the slowest.

A breakdown of average UK download speed by connection type

As of Q1 2023, the percentage of UK homes receiving a 24-hour average download speed of 30Mbps or higher stood at 88%. This represents a rise of 5% from the same time in 2022 when the number stood at 83%.

The median average download speed for full fibre connections also increased slightly in the same period, to 149.2Mbps (+1%) during peak time.

In the year up to March 2023, Virgin Media cable connections had the largest increase in their median average download speed, up by 71.3Mbps to 270.6Mbps–a 36% increase since 2022. This significant increase is largely down to cable customers migrating to faster packages.

By comparison, the increase in average download speed over the last 12 months for superfast ‘fibre-to-the-cabinet’ (FTTC) connections was smaller (5.6Mbps), rising 11% to 55.7Mbps.

What is the average download speed of broadband in the UK? 69.4Mbp

A breakdown of UK connections and the percentage of UK premises able to hit these various broadband speeds

By March 2023, the median average download speed for UK broadband connections was 69.4Mbps (a 17% increase from the previous year), with a mean average of 139.1Mbps.

Understanding internet speeds can get complex, as the mean average download speed is often inflated, due to a small proportion of lines with very fast connection speeds. It’s anticipated that this gap between median and mean average speeds will grow until at least 50% of broadband connections are provided by copper-based technologies, after which the gap will reduce.

Average UK upload speeds have increased as more homes upgrade to faster broadband packages. Median upload speeds were 18.4Mbps as of March 2023–a 73% increase from last year.

Cable and full fibre lines recorded the highest speeds in 2022, with Virgin Media’s 1.13Gbps service having the fastest median average 24-hour download speed (1,137.1Mbps). The fastest median upload speed went to Gigaclear’s 300Mbps full fibre package, at 337Mbps.

Peak-period download speeds were 5% slower than average maximum speeds across all connections in March 2023 – down from 6% the previous year.

If you’re not happy with the strength of your home internet signal, then check out our guide on how to boost your Wi-Fi signal through a Wi-Fi extender .

Advertised download speeds for UK broadband 2023

As of March 2023, almost three-fifths (61%) of advertised download speeds for UK broadband were between 30-100Mbps–a 5% rise since November 2019. The corresponding figures were 21% for 100-300Mbps (+5% since November 2019), and 11% for advertised download speeds of more than 300Mbps (+10%).

In terms of actual download speeds for UK broadband, 30-100Mbps was delivered in 57% of cases (4% less than the advertised figure), and 100-300Mbps was provided in 21% of scenarios (equal to the number of advertised download speeds).

There was a 1% difference for broadband with advertised speeds of 300Mbps or higher (10% actual vs 11% advertised).

A breakdown of advertised UK download speeds and actual download speeds by month/year between 2019 and 2023

Incidentally, it was for broadband of slower speed where the results were reversed. In March 2023, only 7% of UK broadband provision was advertised with speeds of 10-30Mbps–a drop of 17% over the previous four years. In March 2023, the actual download speed for this category of broadband was delivered in 9% of cases.

Broadband speeds of less than 10Mbps were advertised at 0% in March 2023. However, in terms of actual download speed, this was provided in 3% of situations in the same month. This represents a 10% reduction over the last four years, down from 13% in 2019.

Enter your details into our broadband speed test to find out your current internet speed in seconds.

Average fibre broadband download speed statistics by broadband package and provider

In terms of FTTC fibre broadband connections of all packages included in Ofcom’s study, Sky’s Superfast broadband deal offered median average download speeds. With median speeds of 64.6Mbps, Sky’s package was narrowly ahead of Plusnet (64.2Mbps), TalkTalk (62.6Mbps), and Vodafone (60Mbps).

These four packages were around twice as fast as the advertised median download speeds for EE’s 38Mbps service, which was the slowest in Ofcom’s study from March 2023. The Ofcom study covers all of the major providers in the UK, but does not include packages from some of the smaller providers.

A breakdown of UK fibre broadband download speed statistics by FTTC broadband provider and package

In terms of mean average download speeds, BT’s 67Mbps package came out fastest (63.4Mbps). Vodafone’s variance of 1.9Mbps between its mean and median speeds was the smallest in Ofcom’s analysis, suggesting customers on this service are likely to get more consistent speeds compared to the other FTTC packages.

A breakdown of UK fibre broadband download speed statistics by cable broadband provider and package

Of the five Virgin Media cable packages included in Ofcom’s 2023 study, Virgin’s 1.13Gbps service recorded the fastest mean (1,123.9Mbps) and median (1,137.1Mbps) download speeds. These figures were around twice as fast as their 516Mbps package, and around three times quicker than the 362Mbps package.

As the advertised speed of the broadband package increases, so does the gap between median and mean download speeds. Virgin’s 108Mbps service, while being the slowest of the five broadband deals, also had the smallest variance between median and mean average download speeds (just 2.6Mbps), compared to 20.4Mbps for 516Mbps broadband.

This trend reverses slightly for the highest package, with the gap between mean and median speeds standing at 13.2Mbps for Virgin’s 1.13Gbps connection.

A breakdown of UK fibre broadband download speed statistics by FTTP broadband provider and package

In terms of FTTP fibre broadband packages, BT’s 900Mbps service registered the fastest median and mean download times (891.6Mbps and 925.7Mbps, respectively).

However, the difference of 34.1Mbps was greater than any other package in Ofcom’s analysis from March 2023, suggesting customers with this deal could experience some inconsistency in their actual download speeds.

Conversely, BT’s next fastest FTTP connection–the BT broadband deal offering 300Mbps–had median (304.2Mbps) and mean (301.5Mbps) average download speed results that were much closer together (just 2.6Mbps), suggesting a greater consistency for its customers.

A breakdown of mean average fibre broadband download speed statistics in the UK by broadband provider and package

According to Ofcom’s recent fibre broadband statistics report, Virgin Media’s 1.13Gbps service registered the highest median and mean average 24-hour download speeds, from those providers analysed in March 2023.

At 1,137.1Mbps, Virgin Media’s 1.13Gbps service recorded download speeds that were almost a quarter (23%) quicker than the BT broadband deal offering 900Mbps (the fastest FTTP package with a median average download speed of 925.7Mbps). This was also 17 times quicker than the fastest FTTC connection, BT’s 67Mbps package, at a median average of 67.1Mbps.

Around half of the customers on the Virgin Media cable service advertising speeds of 1.13Gbps will receive actual download speeds of 1,137.1Mbps (the median average). However, with a lower mean average value of 1,123.9Mbps, this indicates that some customers will not receive such speeds.

Average fibre broadband upload speed statistics by broadband provider and package

For FTTC fibre broadband, the quickest average upload speeds were from TalkTalk’s 250Mbps G.fast service, with a median speed of 50.1Mbps and a mean of 46.8Mbps.

TalkTalk’s equivalent 150Mbps service had the next fastest upload speeds with a median speed of 30.7Mbps–around 38% slower than the 250Mbps service.

A breakdown of average UK fibre broadband upload speed statistics by FTTC broadband provider and package

BT’s 67Mbps service had the quickest upload speeds outside of TalkTalk’s G.fast packages, with a median of 18.5Mbps and a mean of 16.7Mbps. This means that BT customers on the 67Mbps service can expect upload speeds around three times faster than those on their 36Mbps package.

A breakdown of average UK fibre broadband upload speed statistics by cable broadband provider and package

The fastest cable service in Ofcom’s study from March 2023 for upload speeds was from Virgin (1.13Gbps).

With a median average upload speed of 51.2Mbps, and a mean average upload speed of 52.1Mbps, this was around 42%% quicker than both the 362Mbps and 516Mbps cable fibre broadband packages available from Virgin Media.

The 1.13Gbps service also had the smallest difference between mean and median speeds, suggesting customers on this plan can expect greater consistency with their upload times.

A breakdown of average UK fibre broadband upload speed statistics by FTTP broadband provider and package

In terms of FTTP fibre broadband packages, Gigaclear’s 300Mbps service provided the fastest average upload speeds in Ofcom’s study, at between 313.7-336.5Mbps. This was around three times faster than the next quickest FTTC service. However, this was the largest variation (22.8Mbps) between the four packages included in Ofcom’s 2023 study.

By contrast, BT’s 900Mbps plan (the next quickest service) only had a variation of 1Mbps between mean and median speeds, with speeds of 109Mbps and 110Mbps, respectively.

Both BT’s 300Mbps and Sky’s 145Mbps deals recorded variations of less than 1Mbps between upper and lower recordings, while BT’s 74Mbps package only registered a difference of 0.4Mbps. This suggests customers of these services should experience greater consistency in the actual upload speeds they receive.

A breakdown of mean UK fibre upload speed statistics by broadband provider and package

As of March 2023, Gigaclear’s 300Mbps FTTP full fibre broadband package had the highest median and mean average upload speeds, at 336.5Mbps and 313.7Mbps, respectively. This was more than 15 times faster than the slowest FTTP service (BT 74Mbps) in Ofcom’s analysis, with an average median speed of 20.5Mbps, and mean average of 20.1Mbps.

Average fibre broadband latency statistics by broadband provider and package

Of the packages included in Ofcom’s research, Gigaclear’s 300Mbps full fibre service had the lowest median average for 24-hour latency recorded in March 2023, at 4.9ms. This makes Gigaclear’s package the only service with median latency speeds below 6ms.

Latency speed refers to the time taken for data to travel to a third-party server, and back again.

Most online activities require a response time of less than 100ms to provide a satisfactory experience. A broadband connection with low latency will make certain tasks, such as web browsing and video-calling , but especially online gaming, feel more responsive. In fact, according to recent online gaming statistics , some apps do require a response time of less than 50ms, in order to achieve optimal functionality.

A breakdown of average UK fibre broadband latency speed statistics by broadband provider and package

Sky’s 145Mbps and 500Mbps services had the next shortest median latency speeds, at 6.6ms – around a third (34%) longer than Gigaclear’s service.

FTTP packages generally performed better in this experiment, compared to providers of FTTC and cable fibre broadband. In terms of having the least delays, the best FTTC broadband service was Plusnet’s 66Mbps package, with median average latency speeds of 10.1ms followed by BT’s 67Mbps deal at 10.2ms.

Conversely, for cable broadband , Virgin's 516Mbps service produced the lowest latency speeds, with a median average of 12.5ms–almost three times the median average latency speed for the best-performing package in Ofcom’s 2023 study (Gigabit’s 300Mbps FTTP fibre broadband).

A breakdown of mean average fibre broadband latency statistics in the UK by broadband provider and package

In terms of mean average latency speeds, the best-performing package from Ofcom’s 2023 analysis was Gigabit’s 300Mbps service, at just 5.4ms, followed by Sky’s 500Mbps package at 7ms.

Generally, FTTP fibre broadband produced less latency compared to FTTC and cable broadband, with all seven packages registering less than 9ms.

Mean average latency speeds for FTTC ranged from 11.1ms (Plusnet 66Mbps) up to 13.6ms (Vodafone 67Mbps). Cable broadband services had a smaller variation between its packages and providers, yet registered some of the slowest latency speeds in this study.

Virgin’s 516Mbps deal recorded the fastest mean average latency speed for cable broadband (13.1ms) compared to 15ms for their 1.13Gbps package –more than three times as slow as the best-performing service in Ofcom’s study.

Which UK region has the fastest average fibre broadband speeds?

London has the highest average download speed in the UK for FTTC broadband services at 45.5Mbps, outperforming Northern Ireland’s 40.1Mbps, as of 2024.

Average UK regional fibre broadband download speed statistics

The vast majority of the UK registered average download speeds between 40-41Mbps for FTTC broadband, with the lowest speeds found in Yorkshire and the Humber (39.3Mbps).

A breakdown of average fibre broadband download speed statistics by UK region

63-67Mbps FTTC 300-330Mbps FTTP 1.13Gbps cable London 45.5 163.9 249.4 South East 41.5 291.7 264.4 West Midlands 42.5 246.7 284.7 South West 42.4 238.2 117.2 East Midlands 41 273.9 278.8 Yorkshire and the Humber 39.3 259.5 142.5 Wales 43.6 250.8 215.3 North West 41.4 267.9 271 North East 40.8 148.7 252.6 Scotland 40.4 248.7 284.8 Northern Ireland 40.1 201 263.2 East of England 41 269.6 268.4

(Source: Think Broadband)

For FTTP broadband, the South East recorded the fastest average download speeds at 291.7Mbps, followed by the East Midlands at 273.9Mbps. By contrast, the slowest speeds, on average, were registered in the North East (148.7Mbps), with the rest of the UK falling somewhere between 163-291Mbps.

In terms of cable broadband, each region recorded an average speed ranging from 117.2 to 284.7.

Check out how the UK’s regional broadband statistics compare to the USA in our recent US broadband index .

Average UK regional fibre broadband upload speed statistics

Cable broadband services with an advertised download speed of 1.13Gbps experienced the fastest average peak-time upload speeds across all types of broadband packages surveyed by Ofcom in March 2023.

London stands out with the highest upload speed in FTTC (12Mbps) and FTTP (179,6Mbps). In contrast, Scotland records the lowest FTTC speed at 9.4Mbps, Northern Ireland the lowest FTTP at 53Mbps, and the South West the lowest Cable at 35.8Mbps.

A breakdown of average fibre broadband upload speed statistics by UK region

63-67Mbps FTTC 300-330Mbps FTTP 1.13Gbps cable London 12 179.6 37 South East 10.5 150.1 37.9 West Midlands 10.7 42.5 37.7 South West 10.2 95 35.8 East Midlands 10 115.8 39.4 Yorkshire and the Humber 9.7 103.3 42.3 Wales 10.6 62.6 36.6 North West 10.3 90 39.3 North East 10.4 139.8 36 Scotland 9.4 79.5 38.2 Northern Ireland 10.5 53.2 38.6 East of England 10.4 127.9 37.8

(Source: Think Broadband)

These findings highlight London’s exceptional broadband performance compared to other regions, and underscore significant regional variations in upload speeds across the UK.

According to Think Broadband’s study from 2023, when broken down to street level, residents of Moriston Close in Watford, were only able to manage average speeds of 0.6Mbps. By contrast, those in Meadway, Northampton, were able to obtain an average of 896.3Mbps (3,567 times faster than Wistaston Road).

For the full results of our study into residential, check out our guide into UK streets with the slowest broadband speeds .

Reliability of UK fibre broadband

UK fibre outage statistics

Fibre broadband stats from Ofcom surrounding UK broadband outages show that, in March 2023, those with a 516Mbps connection had the least amount of disruption.

The distribution of average daily disconnections lasting 30 seconds or more shows that more than a quarter (27%) of those with 516Mbps cable broadband reported no disruptions at all–the highest percentage in the study. This is contrasted by less than 1% for 33-38Mbps FTTC services and 145-160Mbps FTTP plans.

That said, the overwhelming majority of disconnections for 145-160Mbps FTTC were reported on just one occasion (95%) during March 2023, and 90% for 33-38Mbps FTTC.

Conversely, just under three-quarters (72%) of users with a 516Mbps cable connection experienced a single outage lasting at least 30 seconds during the month, which is the lowest percentage reported for number of disruptions.

A breakdown of UK fibre broadband outages by connection type and speed

At the other end of the scale, 362Mbps cable and 300-330Mbps full fibre broadband both registered more than three disconnections lasting 30 seconds or more on 4% of occasions. Despite this being less than half the amount compared to ADSL broadband (10%), it was double the amount compared to most other forms of fibre internet connection.

Contrastingly, 63-67Mbps FTTC, 362Mbps cable, and 66-74Mbps full fibre broadband all registered 0% for three or more 30-second-plus outages during March 2023. The latter also registered 0% for >2 to 3 disruptions in the same month, making it one of the most reliable types of broadband in the UK for this given period.

If you’re experiencing outages and issues with your internet connection, then you could be entitled to some money back. Check out our guide on how to claim compensation when your broadband services are down .

Alternatives to fibre broadband - satellite broadband statistics

Satellite broadband is an alternative way of getting internet into your home, much in the same way as homes that receive satellite TV.

While older satellites can only manage average broadband speeds of around 10Mbps, companies like SpaceX and OneWeb are revolutionising the technology market. Their satellites are capable of providing internet speeds of up to 300Mbps—almost five times as fast as the UK’s average speed (69.4Mbps).

300Mbps is comparable to speeds from a fixed-line full fibre broadband network, and could be a potential solution for those premises located in some of the UK’s hardest-to-reach places.

Starlink’s high-speed low-latency broadband internet costs around £75 per month, with a one-time hardware cost of £460.

To find out if Starlink is available in your area, put your address into the Starlink availability checker .

As an alternative, OneWeb is a UK-based satellite internet brand that has, so far, launched 634 Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, compared to more than 2,000 from Starlink.

Reasons why people get fibre broadband

One of the main benefits of having fibre broadband in your property or premises is the associated faster, more efficient speeds that come with it, and the reasonable prices that some superfast fibre deals are now available for.

The best broadband for streaming will provide somewhere between 1.5Mbps and 25Mbps, depending on the picture quality you are watching your content in. This is also per device, so speeds will need to account for multiple users streaming on different devices in the same household.

On the other hand, broadband for gaming may require a larger minimum bandwidth and faster speeds, in order to achieve better performance in competitive multiplayer modes and avoid loading issues such as lagging and latency.

In addition, according to our TV streaming report , over a quarter (26%) of UK households in our survey stated they only watched online TV, and almost half (44%) admitted they subscribed to more than one service.

The global streaming index indicates that subscribers can access over 15,000 titles in the UK alone from Netflix and Amazon Prime, making them one of the best value streaming services in the country.

This is another reason why people get fibre broadband, with its ability to serve multiple users, platforms, and devices at once without affecting the user experience.

Are you frequently working from home and finding your broadband is not as reliable as it could be? Check out our guide on working from home and how to get the most out of your broadband.

Average download and upload speed statistics for different online activities (exclusive data)

Our data shows an expected increase in average download speeds for faster, more modern fibre broadband options.

The biggest percentage increase in average download speeds is between FTTP (330Mbps) and FTTP (1,000Mbps), which nearly tripled from 287.45Mbps to 785.53Mbps. This increase is further evidence of the profound impact gigabit broadband is likely to wield on average download speeds, as it becomes more accessible throughout the UK.

A breakdown of average download and upload speed statistics across different Fibre broadband options

FTTC (38Mbps) FTTC (52Mbps) FTTC (76Mbps) FTTP (160Mbps) FTTP (330Mbps) FTTP (1,000Mbps) Cable (200Mbps) Cable (350Mbps) Cable (600Mbps) Average download speed (Mbps) 28.34 45.11 58.2 146.35 287.45 785.53 212.36 371.56 595.12 Average upload speed (Mbps) 6.2 8.26 15.35 29.77 47.76 751.85 20.54 35.35 41.11

(Source: Uswitch via Ofcom)

While none of the cable connections in this study could match the average download speeds of gigabit broadband, the speeds recorded by the two fastest cable connections (350Mbps and 600Mbps) were faster than all other FTTP connections.

After a drop-down to 212.36Mbps for the first cable connection in our study (200Mbps), average download speeds would rise by a third to 317.56Mbps for the 350Mbps cable connection. This was followed by a jump of almost 50% to 596.12Mbps for the 600Mbps cable connection.

Unsure on which fibre broadband package to get? Check out our guide to find out which broadband is best for you and your internet needs.

The trajectory of average upload speeds mirrors the download rankings, with average speeds sharply rising with every fibre connection, before peaking with FTTP (1,000Mbps) at over 750Mbps. These figures reduce slightly with the introduction of cable connections. The fact that some providers offer ‘symmetrical’ upload and download speeds, that provide the same speed for both services, may have been a factor in these results.

Upload speeds for FTTC fibre broadband peak with the 76Mbps package, at 15.35Mbps—almost 50 times slower than FTTP (1,000Mbps) broadband. By comparison, the fastest upload speeds for cable fibre broadband are with the 600Mbps package, at 41.11Mbps (18 times slower than FTTP 1,000Mbps).

Comparatively, the biggest increases in upload speeds could be found from FTTP (330Mbps) to FTTP (1,000Mbps) where speeds increased by over 1,500%. This indicates the significant impact that gigabit broadband has had on upload speeds since the introduction of fibre broadband.

Check out our download time calculator to discover how long it will take you to download a file of any size on your current internet download speed.

A breakdown of download times for different online activities across different types of fibre broadband

Type of broadband Download two-hour film (1080p) (2.6GB) Download two-hour film (4K) (42GB) Download video game - God of War: Ragnarok for PS5 (84.1GB) Upload 100 photos (200MB) Download 100 songs (720MB) Download iOS update (263MB) FTTC (38 Mbps) 00:12:14 03:17:36 06:35:40 00:04:18 00:15:29 00:05:39 FTTC (52Mbps) 00:07:41 02:04:08 04:08:35 00:03:14 00:11:37 00:04:15 FTTC (76 Mbps) 00:05:57 01:36:13 03:12:40 00:01:44 00:06:15 00:02:17 FTTP (160Mps) 00:02:22 00:38:16 01:16:37 00:00:54 00:03:13 00:01:11 FTTP (330Mbps) 00:01:12 00:19:29 00:39:01 00:00:34 00:02:01 00:00:44 FTTP (1,000Mbps) 00:00:26 00:07:08 00:14:16 00:00:02 00:00:08 00:00:03 Cable (200Mbps) 00:01:38 00:26:22 00:52:48 00:01:18 00:04:40 00:01:42 Cable (350Mbps) 00:00:56 00:15:04 00:30:11 00:00:45 00:02:43 00:01:00 Cable (600Mbps) 00:00:35 00:09:24 00:18:49 00:00:39 00:02:20 00:00:51

(Source: Uswitch via Ofcom)

According to our study, the average download and upload speeds are reflected in the average time it takes to complete various online activities. Everything from film and game downloads, to uploading photos, are characterised by sharp increases in speeds that peak with the FTTP (1,000Mbps), before reducing with the introduction of cable connections.

These specified lists also provide further evidence of the power of gigabit broadband, with the average time for a two-hour film download (4K) more than halving from 0:19:29 to 0:07:08. The time taken to download 100 songs dropped hugely too, from over two minutes to just eight seconds.

Other key findings from our study show that, when compared to FTTC, having an FTTP fibre broadband connection means that:

Downloading a two-hour movie (either 1080p or 4K) or a video game = almost 14 times faster.

Uploading 100 photos = 52 times faster.

Downloading 100 songs = almost 47 times faster.

Downloading an iOS update = more than 45 times faster.

Video game download data also suggests that there is significant variation between games, with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War taking, on average, around four-and-a-half hours, compared to just over an hour for FIFA 23.

Find out how long it will take you to download a file of any size with our download time calculator .

Average download times by region (exclusive data)

Our full fibre broadband statistics for download speeds by region found that London had the fastest download speeds compared to anywhere else in the UK.

With average download speeds of 148.77Mbps, the capital was found to be more than 13% faster than the next fastest region (the North East), and more than 60% faster than Wales – the slowest region of the UK for download speeds.

London was followed by the North East and West Midlands, which recorded the second and third fastest average download speeds, respectively. This suggests that high-speed internet connections are common across the whole of England and not just in the south.

This increased speed is reflected in the film and game download statistics, with a download time of 37 minutes and 38 seconds for a 4K movie – around 5 minutes faster than the next quickest region, the North East, at 42 minutes and 38 seconds.

A regional breakdown of the average download times for various online activities

Region Average download speed (Mbps) Time to download a 4K film (hours) Time to download a video game (God of War: Ragnarok on PS5) East Midlands 126.83 0:44:09 1:28:25 East of England 119.67 0:46:48 1:33:42 London 148.77 0:37:38 1:15:22 North East 131.35 0:42:38 1:25:22 North West 118.09 0:47:25 1:34:57 Northern Ireland 123.71 0:45:16 1:30:39 Scotland 114.15 0:49:03 1:38:14 South East 121.46 0:46:06 1:32:19 South West 105.69 0:52:59 1:46:06 Wales 92.71 1:00:24 2:00:57 West Midlands 129.78 0:43:09 1:26:24 Yorkshire and The Humber 117.00 0:47:52 1:35:50

(Source: Uswitch via Ofcom)

By contrast, it would take, on average, just 1 hour and 15 minutes to download God of War: Ragnorak on PS5 in London, compared to a little more than 1 hour and 25 minutes in the North East, and around 1 hour and 26 minutes in the West Midlands.

Wales and Scotland recorded the lowest and third-lowest average download speeds across the UK, respectively. Wales recorded the lowest average download speed across the UK, with a download time of over two hours, making it about 45 minutes slower than London (the fastest region). Therefore, Wales is about 22 minutes slower than Scotland.

This suggests that more work is needed in these countries to bring internet speeds up to the same levels enjoyed by much of England and Northern Ireland.

To find out more about which broadband providers are considered the best, check out our broadband customer survey 2022 , to see how UK consumers rated theirs.

Setting up broadband when moving home

For those moving home, sorting out an internet connection isn’t always top of the priority list. Changing your broadband when moving house is now easier than ever, but there is always an associated delay while your provider sets up your service in your new home.

In 2020, we found that one million Brits who recently moved had to wait an average of eight days for their broadband to be connected. In addition, one in three were forced to use up all of their mobile data allowance while they waited to be connected.

A breakdown of UK broadband providers and the average number of days customers went without a connection (exclusive data)

Provider Average days without a connection Plusnet 9.9 TalkTalk 9.4 BT 8.6 EE 8.1 Sky Broadband 7.7 Vodafone 7.3 Virgin Media 6.6

(Source: Uswitch)

According to our research, virtually all of the major UK broadband providers had customers waiting at least a week until they were connected.

Virgin Media provided the best service, at an average of 6.6 days without a connection, whereas Plusnet took the longest time, at almost 10 days.

Changing your internet provider can also be a challenging time, partly because there are a number of myths with switching your broadband . One of these is the time it takes and the associated hassle. However, Ofcom found that 93% of customer broadband orders were completed on time, taking an average of 15 days to complete a switch.

Many are also worried about the additional cost associated with swapping your broadband provider. However, thanks to the UK’s ever-developing superfast broadband infrastructure, many fibre broadband deals are becoming available to the market, from around £23 a month.

Check out our broadband provider reviews , as we take an in-depth look into the services and products offered by different UK broadband providers.

According to our research, broadband customers usually experience a price hike when their contract ends. Most broadband contracts last between 12-18 months, after which the average price rise is 62% for existing customers, with some increasing by 82%.

This works out around £162 a year more if you stay with your current provider once your contract ends. New regulation means that broadband providers are obliged to inform you when your contract is coming to an end, so that you can either negotiate a new contract with your current provider, or seek an alternative option with another company, thus saving you money on your broadband bill .

If you are not happy with the service from your internet company, then check out our guide on how to complain to your broadband provider .

What are the benefits of fibre broadband?

Fibre broadband is now available to more than 97% of UK households, yet only around 60% of those with access have signed up for this service.

In a 2021 Businessnews.org survey of 4,000 broadband customers, 25% said they still have standard ADSL broadband, while 75% have chosen to upgrade to a fibre broadband package.

A breakdown of a broadband customer survey results about the benefits of fibre broadband

When these 3,000 fibre customers were asked about the benefits of fibre broadband:

More than three-quarters (78%) observed an improvement in their connection after they switched to fibre broadband.

Almost two-thirds (63%) noticed that their fibre service was faster than standard ADSL broadband.

Half (50%) stated it was quicker to download and upload files by using fibre.

Less than half (45%) reported that their fibre connection was more reliable, with fewer dropouts.

Less than half (43%) of fibre broadband customers had a smoother streaming experience with less glitches/lagging.

Just over a third (36%) had fewer outages since moving to a fibre connection.

So, not only is fibre broadband faster and more reliable, it’s less prone to dropouts and less likely to suffer from interference. Standard ADSL broadband uses copper wires, which are susceptible to interference from extreme weather. Also, the longer the line, the slower the connection speed, which is why those in rural settings tend to suffer from slower broadband connections.

You can also choose broadband only deals without line rental, meaning it’s possible for you to receive broadband without a landline to your premises.

Choosing your broadband package and provider will largely depend on what service you are looking for, your intended internet usage, and the speed you require.

Fibre broadband primarily offers you faster speeds, ranging from 30Mbps up to 512Mbps for partial-fibre broadband. Compared to ADSL, the best you can expect is 24Mbps—although in reality, it is normally closer to 10Mbps. full fibre broadband deals can now offer speeds of up to 1,000Mbps (or 1Gbps).

An additional bonus is that Openreach’s superfast fibre broadband now covers most UK providers on the market. This means, unless you’re changing the type of broadband at your premises, you’ll likely be able to switch broadband providers without an engineer visit and self-install your broadband .

If you opt for a basic ADSL broadband package, chances are you’ll receive a basic router that simply connects you to the internet. However, if you sign up for fibre broadband, then you can expect a higher end, wireless router with more features, such as a greater range of Wi-Fi signals, faster speeds, and multi-devices use.

The benefits of faster fibre broadband include:

Higher-quality streaming: Platforms like YouTube and Netflix will often automatically adjust their streaming quality based on your broadband connection speed.

Better video calls: The better upload and download speeds result in improved video and audio quality with fewer dropouts.

Multiple devices can be connected at once: Having a faster connection means you can have more smart home devices (such as virtual assistants, security measures, household appliances, and entertainment systems) simultaneously connected to your network.

Large files can be downloaded quicker: Saving you time and bandwidth for other activities.

Benefits of business fibre broadband

Business broadband is a dedicated broadband connection that is set up for an office or workspace that has a higher demand for the internet than a standard home.

It’s usually designed for an environment where 10 or more people will be accessing the internet at the same time.

With fibre connections, average speeds are usually around 76Mbps, with some services offering up to 1Gbps. Virgin Media business broadband runs its own advanced cable broadband network, providing speeds of up to 500Mbps wherever your office premises are located in the UK.

When considering business broadband vs home broadband , the former is supplied with a more powerful router, which provides coverage across 1,500-2,000 square feet, as well as over multiple storeys. Business broadband is also regarded as a safer option, with higher levels of security, including a VPN server, firewall, and filter content.

Impact of fibre broadband on the UK property market

The Guardian recently reported that access to reliable, fast broadband was one of the key priorities for UK homeowners, as working from home has become a more permanent arrangement for many people up and down the country.

Four in 10 (41%) homeowners ranked internet speed as an important priority when purchasing a property—more important than proximity to schools, or being close to pubs and restaurants.

Two-thirds of people also think fast broadband is more important than having access to the outdoors, being near a tube station, or having the ability to extend their property.

According to the UK Government, their UK-wide superfast broadband programme will improve broadband speeds for around 5.5 million homes across the country. The £2.6 billion government scheme—which sees superfast broadband rolled out to ‘commercially unviable’ parts of the UK—sparked a surge in house values of up to £3,500 between 2012 and 2019. This equated to a rise of 1.16% in house prices, worth an additional £1.52 billion for home sellers.

Back in 2020, a survey of potential buyers found that, should they come across a property with poor broadband, they would expect the house price to be reduced by 16%, on average. Half of buyers said they would avoid the area completely, if the broadband speeds were insufficient.

A good internet connection was listed by more than half (51%) as one of their top priorities when looking for a house. One in seven potential home buyers stated they would be willing to give up a bath in their future property in exchange for good broadband. 15% claimed they would give up a garden, if it meant a more reliable internet connection.

Timeline of UK fibre broadband statistics

The history of broadband has taken many steps in its development since the inception of dial-up internet in the 1990s. Broadband only became available in the UK in 2000, and since then the country’s infrastructure has continued to grow and develop.

2020 saw a global pandemic which forced millions of people to work from home, yet highlighted the number of households who didn’t have proper access to the web.

During 2022, the UK Government has continued to pledge billions of pounds to help expand the UK’s full fibre broadband network. This has led to significant increases in UK full fibre availability throughout 2023.

The full fibre coverage has reached 62% (18.7 million homes), which is a substantial increase of five percentage points in the four months between September 2023 and January 2024.The Project Gigabit Voucher Scheme has been extended to 2027-2028, offering vouchers of up to £4,500 to encourage the development of Gigabit Infrastructure. It will benefit communities across various regions in the UK.

Ofcom’s Connected Nations report showed continued rises in full fibre access across Great Britain. The report found that around 15.4 million UK homes (52%) were fibre accessible as of May, an increase of approximately 3 million from September 2022.

London based alt-net Community Fibre surpassed the 1 million premises mark for full fibre connections provided in the capital. As a result, Community Fibre claimed to have overtaken Openreach in becoming “the largest 100% full-fibre provider in London”.

Think broadband announces that the UK has surpassed the 50% mark for full fibre access. As of the 12th April 2023, full fibre was available to 50.02% of premises, marking the first time that more than half of UK homes had access to the high-speed service.

The Welsh government stated it’s intention to join England in ensuring all new-build homes are built with Gigabit capability. The proposed plans would ensure all new-build homes in Wales would be installed with a Gigabit connection, subject to a £2,000 cost cap per dwelling.

Should Gigabit not be feasible under this cost cap, then the next fastest conneciton would be installed.

The Scottish Government announced a £36 million expansion in the R100 project—a target to have 100% access to faster broadband across the country. The UK Government’s Project Gigabit will fund an additional £16 million worth of investment, with £20 million coming from the Scottish Government.

The Welsh Government reached an agreement with Openreach to extend the Superfast Cymru Project to the end of March 2023. This will provide superfast broadband to more than 37,000 Welsh homes (slightly fewer than the proposed 39,000 target).

Fibre broadband FAQs What is full fibre broadband? Full fibre broadband is a fibre internet connection designed to increase speeds from traditional forms of broadband connection like copper ADSL. Also known as ‘fibre to the premises’ (FTTP), this type of connection sees fibre cables connect directly to your home to provide faster internet access. Depending on the package, full fibre broadband can provide download speeds of anything from around 100Mbps to over 1,000Mbps (or 1Gbps). What is superfast broadband? Superfast (or partial-fibre) broadband is currently the most popular type of broadband in the UK, and is available to approximately 97% of homes. It’s deemed ‘partial fibre’ as only part of the connection relies on fibre cables that stretch to your local street cabinet, with copper wires used for the remaining journey from the street cabinet to your home. As such, this type of internet can provide speeds that are higher than traditional copper ADSL connections but lower than full fibre broadband services. Superfast broadband typically provides speeds of around 30-70Mbps. What is ultrafast broadband? Ultrafast broadband is a type of full fibre broadband connection. This type of connection typically provides speeds of more than 100Mbps, but less than 1,000Mbps (or 1Gbps). When will ultrafast broadband be in my area? While the rollout of full fibre services like ultrafast broadband continues to accelerate, the time when these services will be available to you will depend upon the region and area you live in. By entering your postcode into the Openreach full fibre broadband build plans , you can find out if your area has been included in their most recent ultrafast broadband building plans. What is gigabit broadband? Gigabit broadband is a type of high-speed internet that offers download speeds of 1Gbps or more. Because of these unrivalled speeds, these connections are typically only available in areas currently offering full fibre broadband. As of May, gigabit internet services were available to approximately 75% of UK homes. What are the benefits of fibre broadband? Fibre broadband offers substantially higher download speeds than traditional copper connections meaning you can expect increased speeds for web browsing, downloading, and streaming, as well as a more reliable internet connection. While for minimal internet users, fibre broadband may seem like an unnecessary expense, the increasing uptake in fibre services suggests that more people than ever require these enhanced speeds. Plus, slower fibre speeds are now priced very similarly to older copper connections.

What is a good fibre broadband speed? While a good internet speed is dependent on your personal requirements, a speed of 30Mbps is considered a good superfast fibre connection, and 100Mbps would be considered a good speed for a full fibre broadband connection. This speed should allow multiple people in your home to stream apps like Netflix and YouTube, while still attending Zoom meetings on multiple devices without having to worry about outages When will I get fibre to the property? The UK is currently undergoing a significant full fibre rollout, which has seen fibre to the premises (FTTP) services become available to more than half (52%) of UK homes. This figure is likely to accelerate over the next few years, with Openreach planning to connect 25 million homes by the end of 2026. To check the developments of full fibre availability in your area, visit Openreach’s fibre broadband checker.

