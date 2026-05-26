What type of over 70s travel insurance should I get?

Whether you travel once a year or take regular holidays, choosing the right policy can help you avoid paying for cover you don’t need.

Single trip cover is often suitable for one-off holidays or longer stays abroad, while annual multi-trip policies can offer better value for frequent travellers.

It’s also important to check the maximum trip duration, as some holiday insurance for over 70s policies may only cover trips up to 31 days.

If you only travel within Europe, you’ll need European cover. If you travel further abroad - particularly to the USA or Canada - you’ll need worldwide cover instead, and these policies typically cost more due to higher medical expenses overseas.

Whichever policy you choose, make sure it includes key protection such as emergency medical expenses, medical repatriation, cancellation cover, and legal expenses.