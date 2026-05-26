Compare travel insurance for over 70s
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How to compare over 70s travel insurance
Compare travel insurance for over 70s from a wide panel of UK providers
Find cover that can include pre-existing medical conditions, depending on the insurer
Get quick quotes with options that include emergency medical cover and cancellation protection
What type of over 70s travel insurance should I get?
Whether you travel once a year or take regular holidays, choosing the right policy can help you avoid paying for cover you don’t need.
Single trip cover is often suitable for one-off holidays or longer stays abroad, while annual multi-trip policies can offer better value for frequent travellers.
It’s also important to check the maximum trip duration, as some holiday insurance for over 70s policies may only cover trips up to 31 days.
If you only travel within Europe, you’ll need European cover. If you travel further abroad - particularly to the USA or Canada - you’ll need worldwide cover instead, and these policies typically cost more due to higher medical expenses overseas.
Whichever policy you choose, make sure it includes key protection such as emergency medical expenses, medical repatriation, cancellation cover, and legal expenses.
What does over 70s travel insurance cover?
Most travel insurance for over-70s policies include essential protection for unexpected costs before and during your trip.
When comparing policies for your trip, look for cover that includes:
- Emergency medical expenses: Covers emergency treatment, hospital stays, and medical care abroad - including for any declared pre-existing conditions. Limits are often £2 million or more.
- Cancellation and curtailment: Covers costs if you need to cancel or cut your trip short due to illness, injury, or other covered reasons.
- Baggage and personal possessions: Covers loss, theft, or damage to luggage and personal items.
- Medical repatriation: Covers the cost of returning you to the UK if medically necessary.
Cover limits, exclusions, and medical terms vary between insurers, so always remember to check the policy wording before you buy.
"If you’re choosing an annual multi-trip policy, check the maximum trip length for each holiday.
Many policies for over 70s have lower limits, so it’s important to make sure your trip fits within the number of days covered. It’s a small detail, but one that can affect whether you’re fully protected while you’re away."
What are some optional extras?
Standard travel insurance for over 70s may not include everything you need for your trip.
Depending on what you’re planning, you can usually add optional extras for an additional cost.
Some common add-ons include:
Gadget cover
Extra protection for phones, tablets, laptops, and cameras if they’re lost, stolen, or damaged.
Cruise cover
Designed for cruise holidays and can include cover for missed ports, cabin confinement, and medical treatment at sea.
Golf cover
Covers golf equipment, green fees, and equipment hire if you’re unable to play due to illness or injury.
Find cover for pre-existing medical conditions
If you have a medical condition, it’s important to declare it when getting a quote.
This includes anything you’re currently being treated for or taking regular medication, as failing to declare it could affect any claim. When you get a quote with us, you can tell us about your conditions during the process.
Many insurers can cover travellers with pre-existing conditions, including common ones such as diabetes, heart conditions, and high blood pressure, depending on how they are managed.
Older travellers may sometimes find it harder to get cover, as insurers may see them as higher risk. In these cases, specialist travel insurance may be needed.
If we’re unable to offer you cover, there are still options available. The Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) provides a travel insurance directory via MoneyHelper, which can help you find specialist providers.
How to get cheaper travel insurance for over 70s
It may be possible to reduce the cost of cover by making a few choices when setting up your policy.
- Increasing your voluntary excess can lower your premium, but make sure it’s still affordable if you need to claim
- If you only have one trip planned, a single-trip policy is usually cheaper than annual cover
- Only choose the area you’re travelling to, as European cover is typically cheaper than worldwide cover
- Compare quotes from different providers using a comparison tool like Uswitch
- Avoid adding optional add-ons unless you need them, as including cover for activities you’re unlikely to do can increase the cost unnecessarily.
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