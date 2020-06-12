What does your travel insurance cover?

Get travel insurance

For many people, the promise of a holiday abroad after lockdown is a welcome relief. But don’t forget to buy travel insurance, which is more important now than ever.

After a brief period of refusing cancellation claims due to Covid at the height of the pandemic, most insurers (38 out of the 40 on our panel) will now cover cancellations if you contract Covid or are forced to isolate. Some have a short – 48-hour – Covid cancellations cooling off period, to avoid fraudulent claims straight after taking out the insurance. All travel insurers will cover you if you are taken seriously ill while on holiday.

It is easy to see the exact Covid policies of each insurer on our comparison tool so you can be confident before you buy.

Post-Brexit it is vital you have travel insurance even in Europe. Some basic medical treatment will be covered by the UK Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC), which replaced the EHIC card when we left the EU – make sure you get one before you travel.

But unscrupulous companies will hire private ambulances and book you into expensive clinics that the GHIC will not cover. You could be left with a hefty bill if you are not insured.

Travel insurance will also cover the costs of additional transport home if you are delayed or need to be medically transported.

The one big travel insurance exclusion is if you travel against government advice. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office issues advice not to travel to certain countries where there are geo-political or environmental risks. Other governments also issue advice to travellers not to visit or to avoid key towns or regions. If you travel against this advice, your insurer has the right to refuse any claim.

Can I get travel insurance with a pre-existing medical condition?

If you have a pre-existing condition, you can still get a travel insurance quote. These conditions could include cancer, stroke, serious heart, respiratory and terminal conditions.

The Uswitch travel insurer panel will cover 80% of people with pre-existing medical conditions. You may be advised to take a single trip policy. Understandably, insurers are less likely to offer annual travel policies for conditions that could worsen within that year.

Some insurers might not cover you if you already have a serious medical condition, or if you have a number of conditions. Others might only offer insurance at a much higher price. The problem conditions for insurers include dementia and motor neurone disease.

If you're unable to find suitable cover, the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) has access to the British Insurance Brokers’ Association directory of specialist insurance brokers who can find cover for customers with pre-existing medical conditions.

You can contact the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) or you can telephone 0800 138 7777.

Will my passport be valid for me to travel?

It’s safest to have a passport that has at least six months still to run from the last day of your holiday (three months minimum) and that was issued less than 10 years ago (some have been extended but the EU does not like that).

The government is advising it can take 10 weeks to process passport applications. You can apply using a guaranteed service through the Post Office, at an additional cost of £9.50. And there is a fast-track service that involves a personal visit to a Passport Office.

The Passport Office offers a telephone number if you require an urgent passport for compassionate reasons, such as a death in the family or government business.

Waiting for essential travel documents can delay you travelling, so it’s best not to book a new holiday until you have received a new passport, if your current one has expired or is due to expire.

If I have to cancel my flight, can I get my money back?

Legally, airlines have a duty to refund your cash if they cancel your flight. As a result of millions of flights being cancelled because of the coronavirus, there were reports of airlines refusing to give refunds or telling customers to rebook flights for later or receive travel vouchers instead.

You are legally entitled to compensation, but it can be a struggle to get through to many airline help desks.

If you cancel your flights, you may not be entitled to any refund. This is where travel insurance would step in. If the reason you had to cancel was due to illness, injury, personal family circumstances, a change in the travel rules or a range of other insured events, your insurer would refund you, less your policy excess.