Annual travel insurance | Is multi-trip travel insurance for you?

Read our guide to learn more about annual travel insurance, and how to get the best Uswitch deal.

Annual travel insurance is sometimes called yearly travel insurance, or yearly holiday insurance, because it covers any travel within the 12-month period for which you are insured. The alternative, single trip travel insurance, will only cover you for one specific trip.

Who buys annual travel insurance?

The market for yearly travel insurance is quite wide – it could be couples who want cover for multi trip travel insurance because they enjoy short breaks in European cities. Or it could be annual family travel insurance for families who like to go on a couple of foreign holidays a year.

Bear in mind that the best annual travel insurance or annual multi trip insurance is not necessarily the cheapest. It's the best option for the trips that you are planning to make and provide the convenience of knowing you are covered for all your holidays.

For example, if you're looking for worldwide annual travel insurance, then you need to ensure that there is sufficient medical cover included in your policy. Visits to countries, such as the United States, can lead to high medical bills if you need medical care, which can cost tens of thousands of pounds.

If you're only travelling within Europe, then you can specify you want a European only annual travel insurance policy when you are comparing cover. This will be cheaper than worldwide cover.

You can find good value, cheap annual travel insurance by using an insurance comparison service, which shows you deals from a panel of different multi trip travel insurance providers.

Is it worth buying an annual travel insurance policy?

Annual travel insurance is great for people who made a lot of short trips abroad – for example a couple of foreign holidays and some long weekend breaks. There are limits on just how many days per trip and in total you can spend abroad but they suit most holidaymakers.

It also means that you know you have travel insurance in place each time you want to travel. That means your travel plans could be spontaneous and you could book a holiday at the last minute or change your travel plans mid-trip.

Will annual travel insurance cover me for Covid?

If you are fully vaccinated and buy a new annual travel insurance policy it will cover you for cancellation or disruption due to Covid. It will also pay out and help you if you are taken ill on holiday with Covid that needs medical treatment.

If you have chosen not to be vaccinated, the risk of you getting Covid and of your symptoms being much worse is so great, insurers will not cover you for any Covid risks. You would be covered for any other illnesses and risks, just not Covid.

Our comparison tool for travel insurance quickly shows what each insurer’s policy is towards Covid so you can compare and be sure you get the appropriate cover for you and your family.

How do I buy an annual travel insurance policy?

If you're using a travel insurance comparison site, you will be shown a number of options.

Once you have this series of annual travel insurance quotes, you can buy your annual travel insurance by clicking through to the provider who best meets your needs.

Bear in mind that when you are buying annual travel insurance, you need to declare any pre-existing medical conditions that might affect your policy. These are medical conditions for which you're currently receiving treatment or medication, or from which you are recovering.

If you're looking for annual travel insurance over 65, or annual travel insurance over 70, you may find that your options for cover are more limited, and the number of insurers who are willing to offer you an annual travel insurance policy may be smaller.