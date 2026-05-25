What is student travel insurance?

Student travel insurance, sometimes known as study abroad travel insurance, is a specialist form of cover. It often offers cover for an extended duration and other features tailored to students.

Your university or college may require that you take out travel insurance. And, for some countries, it’s compulsory to have medical cover as part of your visa application.

There are a few key differences compared to standard single-trip or annual travel insurance policies. These include:

Longer trip lengths

Academic dereferral

Potential educational equipment cover

Student travel insurance is designed for study abroad trips, gap years, volunteering, and work placements. It provides cover for students on long international trips and helps protect against common travel and medical risks while they’re overseas.