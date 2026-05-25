Student travel insurance
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What is student travel insurance?
Student travel insurance, sometimes known as study abroad travel insurance, is a specialist form of cover. It often offers cover for an extended duration and other features tailored to students.
Your university or college may require that you take out travel insurance. And, for some countries, it’s compulsory to have medical cover as part of your visa application.
There are a few key differences compared to standard single-trip or annual travel insurance policies. These include:
- Longer trip lengths
- Academic dereferral
- Potential educational equipment cover
Student travel insurance is designed for study abroad trips, gap years, volunteering, and work placements. It provides cover for students on long international trips and helps protect against common travel and medical risks while they’re overseas.
What does student travel insurance cover?
Student travel insurance is designed to cover the same events as a standard travel insurance policy, but with a few tailored differences. Student travel insurance covers:
- Emergency medical expenses: This is essential for any long-term trip and is especially important for international students. It provides cover for hospital stays, repatriation, and emergency dental treatment.
- Cancellation or curtailment: This provides cover if the trip is cancelled or cut short (e.g., due to illness or family emergency).
- Baggage and personal belongings: Important for students travelling with laptops, phones, and course materials.
- Legal liability: Cover if the student accidentally injures someone or damages property abroad.
- Adventure/sports cover: Students may participate in common activities or sports (e.g., ski trips, hiking), and policies should offer this as an optional add-on.
Student travel insurance doesn't cover:
- Injuries or damage caused while under the influence of alcohol or drugs
- Travelling against medical advice. If you travel against your doctor's advice, your insurance might not cover related claims
- Travelling against Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) advice
- Theft, loss or damage of items left unattended and not secure
- Claims due to some types of work, like manual labour, working at heights or underground
How can I find cheap student travel insurance?
Students often need a budget-friendly option when it comes to travel insurance. Here are some ways to reduce the cost of student travel insurance:
- Increasing the voluntary excess: This is the amount you agree to pay in the event of a claim. Always make sure this amount is in your budget.
- Avoiding unnecessary add-ons: If they aren't relevant.
- Comparing quotes: Uswitch can help you compare a range of travel insurance providers to find cover that suits your needs and budget.
- Shopping around well in advance of the travel date: Purchase insurance when you book your trip to cover cancellations.
- Check if you already have cover: Sometimes cover will be included with a parent's premium bank account or home insurance policy.
Comparing providers can help you find cheaper cover that still meets your needs. Using Uswitch is quick and simple and helps you find the right policy.
"Students planning a year abroad often forget that standard annual policies rarely cover the full trip length. Look for long-stay or student travel insurance and check that it covers the full duration of your study or work placement. Repatriation and high emergency medical cover should be included."
What's the best travel insurance for a gap year?
The best travel insurance for a gap year depends on the length of your trip, what activities you'll be doing, and how many destinations you plan to visit. Gap year travel insurance policies often cover working holidays or volunteering, which are common for students.
This type of insurance is often called backpacker travel insurance and covers trips lasting up to 18 months or more. It's worth noting that gap year insurance is different from annual travel insurance, which often limits you to 90 days.
Gap year insurance is also designed to provide cover for a wider range of types of travel and activities. You'll need to declare sports or activities like skiing or scuba diving, as these count as high-risk activities that may need extra cover.
Types of insurance for studying abroad
There are a number of insurance options for studying abroad:
- Single-trip insurance: This covers you for one trip that lasts for a set amount of time, usually up to 31 days. Some student single-trip policies will cover you for much longer than this, though, as long as you don't return to the UK during this time.
- Multi-trip/ annual insurance: This is a cost-effective option if you're planning multiple trips in a single year. This type of cover is ideal if you'll be taking multiple trips abroad for your studies or if you're taking a gap year and plan to take lots of individual trips to different destinations.
- Backpacker/gap year insurance: This gives continued cover for a longer single trip that can last several months, usually up to 2 years. This type of policy often includes cover for adventure sports and working abroad. Many policies will also cover you if you plan to take one or two trips home during the holidays, but always check your policy's terms and conditions first.
- Volunteer insurance: If you're planning to take part in volunteer work, you'll need to ensure you have adequate cover. Sometimes this type of cover is included as standard (typically with backpacker travel insurance), so check the policy details and get in touch with the insurer if not. You might be able to upgrade your cover for an additional cost.
You may also want to consider long-stay travel insurance, which can offer cover for up to 12 months and, in some cases, 18 months. Unlike backpacking insurance (focused on high-risk, multi-country leisure travel), it is designed to support longer study trips abroad.
It's worth noting that if you're looking for student travel insurance in the USA, you might see a higher premium due to high medical costs. Comparing quotes can help you find cheaper cover that still suits your needs.
Make sure you know your exact travel dates and destinations before comparing, as you'll need to know these to get a quote.
Are my laptop and valuables covered with student travel insurance?
Yes, student travel insurance typically covers laptops and valuables, but you're typically restricted by a 'single item limit.' This is the maximum amount that a single item can be covered for. These limits might be lower than the value of a MacBook or a high-end phone, so you may need more in-depth cover.
If this is the case, you may need to buy gadget cover, which offers more comprehensive cover for expensive tech and other valuables.
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