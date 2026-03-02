Sports travel insurance

Knowing what won’t be included in your cover is equally important. Even if you opt for a specialist extreme sport travel insurance plan, there are some common exclusions to consider.

For example, if you choose to travel against Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advice, you won’t be covered. And the same goes if you have a pre-existing health condition that you don’t disclose to your provider before you travel.

It’s good to be mindful of your possessions while you’re away, as leaving valuable items somewhere that isn’t secure will be seen as negligence and could invalidate your claim. It’s also worth being cautious of excessive drug and alcohol consumption, as this would also affect your travel claim.

Finally, it’s likely that your cover won’t extend to unforeseeable events, such as natural disasters, if they happen during your trip