The final saw a crowd of 87,000 at Wembley along with a global TV audience of a whopping 50 million people. England’s top tier is the Women’s Super League (WSL).

Since turning professional in 2018, the league has attracted big interest from broadcast companies and is now shown on both the BBC and Sky. Want to find out how to watch?

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in.

Where can I watch WSL matches?

All WSL matches are shown either free to air on the BBC, the online streaming service The FA Player, or on Sky Sports.

The season runs until May 2023. Not all matches have been allocated to a broadcaster yet. But here are the fixtures for the rest of the month along with where to watch them.

Saturday 15 October 2022 12.30pm Aston Villa Women vs West Ham Women The FA Player

Sunday 16 October 2022 12.00pm Man Utd Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women BBC Two

Sunday 16 October 2022 1.00pm Everton Women v Chelsea Women The FA Player

Sunday 16 October 2022 2.00pm Man City Women v Leicester City Women The FA Player

Sunday 16 October 2022 2.00pm Tottenham Hotspur Women v Liverpool Women The FA Player

Sunday 16 October 2022 6.45pm Reading Women v Arsenal Women Sky Sports Football

Saturday 22 October 2022 11:30am Tottenham Hotspur Women v Man City Women Sky Sports Premier League

Saturday 22 October 2022 12.30pm Aston Villa Women v Everton Women The FA Player

Sunday 23 October 2022 12.00pm Liverpool Women v Arsenal Women BBC Two

Sunday 23 October 2022 3.00pm Leicester City Women v Man Utd Women The FA Player

Sunday 23 October 2022 3.00pm West Ham United Women v Reading Women The FA Player

Sunday 23 October 2022 6.45pm Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Chelsea Women Sky Sports Football

Sunday 30 October 2022 2.00pm Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women The FA Player

Sunday 30 October 2022 2.00pm Chelsea Women v Aston Villa Women The FA Player

Sunday 30 October 2022 2.00pm Everton Women v Man Utd Women BBC One

Sunday 30 October 2022 2.00pm Man City Women v Liverpool Women The FA Player

Sunday 30 October 2022 2.00pm Reading Women v Leicester City Women The FA Player

Sunday 30 October 2022 6.45pm Arsenal Women v West Ham United Women Sky Sports Football

Sky is now in the second year of its three-year deal with the WSL. The broadcaster has committed to screening at least 35 matches for the 2022/3 season. To watch, you’ll need a Sky Sports subscription. This starts at £44 per month, or £18 a month if you’re already a Sky subscriber.

That gets you access to Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League, which are the two channels Sky uses to show WSL games (along with Premier League, EFL and Scottish Premiership games). If you want the other Sky Sports channels to watch sports like cricket and golf it’ll cost you £25 extra a month.

If you don’t want to install a satellite dish, Sky is now available over broadband. Choose from either Sky Glass (which builds Sky into a new TV that you have to buy), or Sky Stream (available from 18 October), which is the streaming puck from Sky Glass that’s available standalone for the first time.

Yes, you can. That’s because you can access the very same sports channels through Sky’s NOW streaming platform, and without signing up for a long contract. A NOW Sports day membership costs £11.98, while a monthly pass is £25 (down from £33.99).

You can watch NOW through most internet-connected devices, including computers, smart TVs, smartphones, consoles and tablets. Just search for the NOWTV app in your app store.

The BBC shows its WSL games on either BBC One or BBC Two. They’re also available to watch for free on the BBC Sport website, and via the iPlayer catch-up service (available on smartphones, tablets, consoles and smart TVs).

And those matches not shown on TV can still be watched online thanks to The FA Player. This also hosts all sorts of extra features, like player profiles, documentaries (such as Lionesses – Their Story Special) and season previews.