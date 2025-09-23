Sky Glass Air review
Sky has introduced a new model to its all-in-one streaming TV with Sky Glass Air. Positioned as a more streamlined and affordable option to the existing Sky Glass range (including the recent Gen 2), it aims to deliver a streaming experience without some of the premium extras.
I spent a few weeks trying it out — here’s how it stacks up.
Sky Glass Air specifications
- Price: From £6/mth for 48 months
- Setup cost: £20
- Display: Ultra HD Quantum Dot with HDR
- Display technology: QLED
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160 4K
- Screen sizes: 43, 55, 65-inch
- Refresh rate: 60Hz
- Sound: Dolby Audio
- TV channels: 140+ (inc. Sky Entertainment, Discovery and Freeview)
- On-demand apps: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Discovery+, Paramount+, Apple TV+, Hayu, Fiit, YouTube, Spotify, BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4, My5, and others
- Storage: 1000 hours in the cloud
- Weight: 20.1kg (with stand)
Sky Glass Air pros and cons
Pros
Sleek design and light build
Streamlined interface for all the best streaming content with voice control, playlists and content suggestions
Cost of TV and TV channels all included in your monthly subscription.
The Quantum Dot display makes for vibrant colours
Good value for money - ideal for those who want Sky + streaming services + a big screen with minimal extra hardware.
Cons
No built-in soundbar
60Hz refresh rates make it less suitable for gaming
Lacks the HDR capabilities of higher-end smart TVs
What is Sky Glass Air?
Similar to how Apple launched its MacBook Air range all those years ago, Sky Glass Air is a slimmed-down version of the already popular Sky Glass TV. While Sky Glass Gen 2 offers an all-in-one viewing experience for Sky customers, Sky Glass Air removes some of the higher-end features to make the product more affordable without compromising on quality.
Think of it as “Sky Glass, streamlined.”
First impressions and delivery
When the Sky Glass Air arrives, you’ll notice the packaging is more compact and lighter than the Sky Glass Gen 2 — because there’s no built-in soundbar chunk. The packaging remains relatively eco-friendly; Sky uses recyclable materials and minimal plastic waste where possible.
The stand is simple but solid; the TV materials feel sturdy and of professional quality (though not ultra-premium). Just be aware that if you want the display wall-mounted, you’ll need to provide your own mount and possibly helpers, depending on the screen size.
Setup process
Getting up and running with Sky Glass Air is very straightforward:
- Plug in, connect to Wi-Fi (or via Ethernet cable if available)
- Log into your Sky account (if you want Sky channels / live content) + sign into streaming apps (Netflix, Disney+, etc.)
- Check for any initial software updates
- Choose display preferences (brightness, HDR mode, etc.)
- Optional settings like voice control, ambient light adaptation
Sky Glass Air broadband setup
Now that Sky TV is delivered entirely via the internet—farewell, Sky dishes—it’s a good idea to check your broadband speed to ensure you have enough bandwidth to stream all your favourite content comfortably.
As with other 4K smart TVs, we recommend you have a download speed of at least 50Mbps. That way, other devices in your home won’t be slowed down too much when you stream your favourite shows in Ultra HD.
Design and build
I received the 65-inch model in Alpine White, and while the Glass Air is lighter in weight than other Glass models, it’s no lightweight in terms of technical specs.
At 65 inches, the screen is enormous. I’m a big TV fan, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen a TV this big in real life. When it was delivered, which had to be lifted by two drivers, I worried it would be overwhelming in my home. But honestly, after some slight manoeuvring and moving of house plants, it fits perfectly in my living room, and now I can’t imagine how anyone has a TV that isn’t 65 inches.
All joking aside, the unit weighs 20.15 kg with its stand. So it’s not a delicate little screen, but it’s a solid 10kg lighter than the fully decked-out Gen 2 model. While it can be wall-mounted, the model I received was easily clipped into a two-pronged stand and sits comfortably on any suitably sized TV unit.
There are plenty of inputs, all of which are easily hidden behind that luxurious screen. The Sky Glass Air has three HDMI ports (one of which is an ARC, so you can connect your own sound bar), two USB ports (one type A and one type C), an Ethernet port for wired internet access, a TV aerial port and one optical port.
Using Sky Glass Air
Here's a rundown of our experience once I started using Sky Glass Air on a daily basis.
Interface: Sky OS
The Sky OS interface shows a combination of premium Sky content and content from most streaming services, and I love this.
Titles from Sky, Netflix, Paramount Plus and Disney Plus are all shown in the same place, making it easy to keep track of the shows you’re watching and where to pick up without going in and out of individual apps.
The home screen is divided into playlists such as “continue watching” and “favourites” as well as recommendations and trending shows. The more you watch and add things to your playlist, the more Sky OS learns and can give you better recommendations.
One feature that is missing is profiles. So households will receive shared recommendations and watch histories, but you can set up up to five playlists per account, giving everyone a chance to have their own.
Picture quality
Sky Glass Air’s picture performance is great for everyday use. The 4K Quantum Dot panel gives vivid colours and strong clarity for both streaming content and live TV under normal lighting.
Its auto-enhance setting adjusts the picture and sound based on what you’re watching, but there are a number of dedicated picture modes, including: Entertainment, Sports, Movies, Music, Vivid, and Extra Vivid.
For casual viewing, I left the viewing mode on Auto, but while finally catching up on HBO’s The Penguin—set on the dark, gritty streets of Gotham—I switched to Vivid mode to really see the full range of colours and make full use of the show's Ultra-High-Definition quality.
Sound quality
Audio is probably the most significant compromise that the Sky Glass Air makes in comparison to the Gen 2. While it lacks the built-in soundbar of its big brother, it still has Dolby Audio and a two-speaker stereo system inside that auto-optimises sound based on what you’re watching.
In my daily viewing, I experienced clear dialogue, solid mid-ranges, and bass. However, if you’re used to a more immersive sound experience, you won’t get that with just the Glass Air. Luckily, you can easily stream Dolby Atmos to a compatible soundbar via HDMI eARC if you want the full cinema experience.
Price and subscriptions
While you can buy the Sky Glass Air outright for the prices below, you'd probably want to get it as part of your Sky TV bundle, as you'll need a broadband connection and a Sky TV package to make it worthwhile
- 43-inch – £309
- 55-inch – £509
- 65-inch – £649
When shopping for Sky Glass Air deals, keep in mind that the price you see will include the cost of the TV, the cost of the Sky TV package, and often the cost of a broadband connection.
These are the additional costs of the Sky Glass Air as part of a 24-month contract with a £20 upfront fee:
- 43-inch – £12 per month (+ Sky subscription + broadband)
- 55-inch – £20 per month (+ Sky subscription + broadband)
- 65-inch – £26 per month (+ Sky subscription + broadband)
You might want to add some additional subscriptions to get the full viewing experience. These include fees for Ultra HD, Sky Sports or Cinema channels, and additional streaming services (other than Netflix, which is included).
Sky channels
You’ll need a Sky TV subscription to use your Sky Glass, although once your contract is over, you’re free to use it as a standard smart TV.
The Sky Essentials package is Sky’s most basic bundle. It includes 90 free-to-air channels, Sky Atlantic, Netflix, and Discovery Plus.
Verdict: Should you buy Sky Glass Air?
Sky Glass Air’s biggest selling point is that it offers a more affordable option than previous Sky Glass models.
Tie-in the fact that you could pay for your new TV in interest-free installments alongside your Sky TV subscription, it’s a great option for those not wanting to pay a huge amount upfront to upgrade their TV setup.
If you want access to the best TV available in the UK; want a unified TV interface that combines high-end Sky content with a number of streaming services; and want a sleek, good-looking TV that delivers a great audio/visual experience at a reasonable price point, Sky Glass Air is ideal for your household.
However, if you’re a gamer or take your home cinema experience very seriously, you might want to consider splashing out on the Sky Glass Gen 2 to get the higher refresh rate and built-in soundbar.
