Design and build

I received the 65-inch model in Alpine White, and while the Glass Air is lighter in weight than other Glass models, it’s no lightweight in terms of technical specs.

At 65 inches, the screen is enormous. I’m a big TV fan, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen a TV this big in real life. When it was delivered, which had to be lifted by two drivers, I worried it would be overwhelming in my home. But honestly, after some slight manoeuvring and moving of house plants, it fits perfectly in my living room, and now I can’t imagine how anyone has a TV that isn’t 65 inches.

All joking aside, the unit weighs 20.15 kg with its stand. So it’s not a delicate little screen, but it’s a solid 10kg lighter than the fully decked-out Gen 2 model. While it can be wall-mounted, the model I received was easily clipped into a two-pronged stand and sits comfortably on any suitably sized TV unit.

There are plenty of inputs, all of which are easily hidden behind that luxurious screen. The Sky Glass Air has three HDMI ports (one of which is an ARC, so you can connect your own sound bar), two USB ports (one type A and one type C), an Ethernet port for wired internet access, a TV aerial port and one optical port.

Using Sky Glass Air

Here's a rundown of our experience once I started using Sky Glass Air on a daily basis.

Interface: Sky OS

The Sky OS interface shows a combination of premium Sky content and content from most streaming services, and I love this.

Titles from Sky, Netflix, Paramount Plus and Disney Plus are all shown in the same place, making it easy to keep track of the shows you’re watching and where to pick up without going in and out of individual apps.

The home screen is divided into playlists such as “continue watching” and “favourites” as well as recommendations and trending shows. The more you watch and add things to your playlist, the more Sky OS learns and can give you better recommendations.

One feature that is missing is profiles. So households will receive shared recommendations and watch histories, but you can set up up to five playlists per account, giving everyone a chance to have their own.