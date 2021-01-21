How to get Sky Cinema

Drama, comedy, musicals, action, horror, cartoons... With over 1,000 films available on-demand and a new one premiering every day, Sky Cinema has movies to please everyone.

What can I get on Sky Cinema?

Sky Cinema stands out for the size of its catalogue of films, as well as its early access to movie premieres.

Sky Cinema has 11 cinema channels, the titles of which change throughout the year, while some channels like Premiere, Action and Comedy are fairly consistent.

Sky Cinema Premiere

Sky Cinema Hits

Sky Cinema Greats

Sky Cinema Disney

Sky Cinema Action

Sky Cinema Comedy

Sky Cinema Drama

Sky Cinema Thriller

Sky Cinema Select

Sky Cinema Animation

Sky Cinema Sci-fi Horror

Sky Cinema Family

Each month, one or more channels may change their theme to reflect a new collection of films, often timed to new film releases or seasonal events. For example:

Sky Cinema Christmas

Sky Cinema Women in Film

Sky Cinema Monsters

Sky Cinema Superheroes

Sky Cinema Harry Potter

Sky Cinema Star Wars

Sky Cinema on demand

Sky's backlog of on-demand films is impressive, and because Sky premieres a new film every day, you can access over a thousand movies on-demand at any time.

If you're signed up to Sky Cinema through Sky, you can watch these films on the go with the Sky Go app or, if you subscribe through a different provider, you can often access these through their apps or through the Sky Cinema app.

How can I get Sky Cinema?

You can get Sky Cinema either through your provider or through NOW TV.

What TV providers offer Sky Cinema?

You can obviously get Sky Cinema through Sky, but pretty much every major TV provider offers a Sky Cinema package or option every month. Virgin Media, BT and TalkTalk all offer monthly add-ons so you can get Sky Cinema, although the latter two do so via a NOW TV Sky Cinema pass.

Sky Cinema on NOW TV

You can also sign up for a 30-day Sky Cinema pass on NOW TV. This gives you access to all 11 Sky Cinema channels as well as Sky's on-demand film catalogue so you can get Sky Cinema without a fixed-term TV contract.

