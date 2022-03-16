With more digital TV options available than ever before, Sky TV is still one of the biggest providers on the market. If you want to know what channels are on Sky TV, we have a complete list below, but here are some of the most popular channels, some of which you can only get directly from Sky TV.

Sky TV most popular channels

Sky Atlantic

Sky Atlantic is the home of some of the best new content available and can only be accessed by either Sky TV customers or NOW subscribers, featuring the best content from Sky, HBO and Showtime. Sky Atlantic is the only place to watch HBO shows in the UK, making it the home of US blockbusters like Succession, Westworld, Watchmen, Big Little Lies, True Detective, Billions, and Game of Thrones in the good old days.

Sky Showcase

Sky Showcase recently replaced Sky's first channel, and the UK's oldest non-terrestrial TV channel, Sky One. Sky Showcase is now the new home of the best content in Sky's portfolio. Sky Showcase airs all sorts of documentaries, comedies and films, including everything from Blacklist to Modern Family and The Simpsons.

Sky Max

Sky Max is another newly launched channel which will be the home of original Sky TV shows such as COBRA and A League Of Their Own, as well as panel shows like Never Mind The Buzzcocks, The Russell Howard Hour and DC Superheroes shows.

Syfy

As the name suggests, Syfy is the home of all things science fiction, including Killjoys, Krypton, Battlestar Galactica, Futurama, and The Twilight Zone. With plenty of its own original content, there will always be a new weird and wonderful show for you to geek out over.

Fox

Fox is one of the biggest networks in the US, producing lots of high-quality shows. There’s an eclectic mix of action, comedy and drama from the likes of Family Guy and American Dad, War of the Worlds, The Walking Dead, The Mentalist and The Fix.

Sky Sports

The 11 Sky Sports channels aren’t part of Sky’s Signature TV package but can be added either altogether or individually. These include Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Formula 1.

Sky Cinema

Sky Cinema channels can also be added to your Sky TV package, with 11 movie channels and on-demand access to over 1,000 movies.

Netflix

The streaming giant is now fully integrated into the Sky TV viewing experience, allowing you to search and stream Netflix content seamlessly via your Sky Q set-top box. You can either connect an existing Netflix account to your Sky Q box or sign up directly through your Sky TV subscription.

Disney Plus

Sky has been the Disney destination for UK audiences for years, and the launch of Disney Plus threatened to change that. However, Sky customers can now stream the wonderful world of Disney through their Sky Q boxes, while Sky Cinema Disney remains the first place to see Disney movies after they’ve appeared in cinemas.

Freeview channels on Sky TV

You can access all of the 250 Freeview channels directly through your Sky TV set-top box, including BBC One, BBC Two, ITV, and Channel 4 (including HD) as well as Dave, Yesterday and Challenge and movie channels like Film4 and TCM.

Sky TV full channel list:

Get access to all the Sky TV channels listed below when you switch to Sky TV.

Entertainment channels

Sky Cinema channels

Sky Cinema will often change the names of its channels to match seasonal trends. e.g. Sky Cinema Christmas, Sky Cinema Horror, Sky Cinema Super Heroes, etc.

Music channels

Sky Sports channels

Also Includes

There are also a number of on-demand channels and apps you can access with Sky TV subscription.

60+ Catch-up channels

500+ Box Sets

Sky Go App

Kids TV & App

Sky 3D

Multiscreen

Sky Go Extra

