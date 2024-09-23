What's on Sky Sports?

Sky Sports still holds the lion's share of Premier League matches, with by far the most live games per season.

Football

Premier League (215+ live matches and a dedicated Premier League channel)

English Football League, including the EFL Cup

SPFL

Women’s Super League

La Liga

Bundesliga

...and every match featuring Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland.

Cricket

The Ashes (for games held in England)

ICC tournaments

County matches

Indian Premier League

Rugby

Rugby Union

Rugby Championship

United Rugby Championship

Super Rugby Pacific

Rugby League

Super League + play-offs

Racing

Formula One

Tennis

US Open

ATP World Tour

WTA

Golf

The Masters

Ryder Cup

The Open Championship

All Women’s majors

US Open

PGA Championship + Tour

LGPA Tour

DP World Tour

TNT Sports or Sky Sports: Who has the best pundits?

Football punditry is a divisive topic amongst fans. Everyone has their favourite commentator, as well as that one pundit who drives you mad.

From intelligent analysis to sensational rants, football punditry comes in many forms, all of which have a vital place in the game. Preferences tend to come down to personal taste, with both channels offering a mix of analysis, commentary and entertainment

Sky Sports pundits

Sky Sports’ team of pundits includes a host of English football’s most famous names, such as:

Gary Neville

Jamie Carragher

Jamie Redknapp

Roy Keane

Micah Richards

Karen Carney

Daniel Sturridge

Izzy Christiansen

Shay Given

Michael Dawson

Paul Merson

As well as these regulars, you can also expect many special guests and big names from the world of football.

TNT Sports pundits

TNT Sports’ team of experts includes:

Steven Gerrard

Joe Hart

Joleon Lescott

Karen Carney

Peter Crouch

Joe Cole

Glenn Hoddle

Owen Hargreaves

Both channels have a good selection of pundits, but it’s up to you to decide who’s your favourite.

How can I get TNT Sports?

The price and ease of watching TNT Sports depends largely on which broadband and TV provider you currently take services from.

TNT Sports for EE TV (formerly BT TV) customers

TNT Sports is included in EE TV’s Sport and Big Sport packages, as well as its top-tier Full Works subscription.

If you're not on an EE TV plan but have BT broadband, you can still subscribe to TNT Sports and watch it through the app or web player.

TNT Sports for Sky customers

Sky TV customers can sign up for TNT Sports, and if they get their broadband from BT, the same rule as above applies. Both companies know that many fans want access to as much sport as possible, so they make it quite easy to subscribe to both services.

However, you can't get a TNT Sports and Sky Sports package separately. You'll need to subscribe to a TV provider, then add either TNT Sports or Sky Sports to your plan.

TNT Sports channels on Sky:

TNT Sports 1 – Sky channel 410

TNT Sports 2 – Sky channel 411

TNT Sports 3 – Sky channel 413

TNT Sports 4 – Sky channel 414

TNT Sports Box Office – Sky channel 490

TNT Ultimate – Sky channel 493

How much is TNT Sports on Sky?

Currently, you can usually add TNT Sports to your Sky TV subscription for between £25-30 extra per month on a rolling 31-day contract, at the time of writing.

TNT Sports for Virgin Media customers

Virgin Media TV subscribers automatically get TNT Sports if they’re on either the Bigger Bundle or Ultimate Bundle, which includes broadband, TV and home phone. Otherwise, you can choose the TNT Sports Collection channel pack on a monthly rolling contract.

How can I get Sky Sports?

You can sign up for Sky Sports no matter who your provider is, and you can access Sky Sports either through a digital TV subscription or via streaming.

On Sky TV

The most comprehensive digital TV packages that include Sky Sports will be with Sky itself. You can add Sky Sports to your subscription for £21 per month on a 24-month contract (accurate at the time of writing).

The Sky Go app for smartphones and tablets lets you watch all Sky Sports channels you’re subscribed to while you're on the move. If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can watch Sky Sports in a limited fashion through the dedicated Sky Sports app.

See our latest Sky deals

On EE TV (formerly BT TV)

All 11 Sky Sports channels are included in the EE TV package that includes TNT Sports Big Sport, as well as its VIP package. Both of these also automatically give you access to TNT Sports channels, so you won't have to worry about ever missing a game.

On Virgin Media TV

You can add Sky Sports to any Virgin Media TV package or select Virgin’s Maxit TV bundle from £31.75 a month.

On TalkTalk TV

To watch Sky Sports on TalkTalk TV, you just need to subscribe to a NOW Sports membership (details below).

On NOW TV

If you don't have a TV provider or don't want to commit to a longer-term Sky Sports add-on, you can sign up for a Sky Sports TV pass from NOW.

With NOW TV memberships, you can get a day or a month pass to view Sky Sports, then cancel with no penalty. There are no contracts involved and no need to subscribe to anything.

Sky Sports can be viewed in standard definition, HD or even UHD/4K, depending on your package and TV.