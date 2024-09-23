TNT Sports vs Sky Sports
For many years, Sky Sports was the main destination for live televised sport. However, following the rebranding of BT Sport to TNT Sports and continued investment in major rights such as the UEFA Champions League and dozens of Premier League matches, the choice is no longer clear-cut.
Below, we outline what TNT Sports and Sky Sports offer to help you decide which is best for your viewing needs.
TNT Sports and Sky Sports: What's the difference?
Both TNT Sports and Sky Sports broadcast a wide range of high-profile events, particularly football, so both are strong options for sports fans. To watch the full range of competitions, however, you will usually need access to both services.
What channels are on TNT Sports?
There are four TNT Sports channels included when you subscribe:
- TNT Sports 1
- TNT Sports 2
- TNT Sports 3
- TNT Sports 4 - formerly BT Sport ESPN
Additional streams and events may be available via interactive or red button services.
TNT Sports Ultimate is also available for selected events in higher picture quality, depending on your provider and device.
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What’s on TNT Sports?
TNT Sports subscribers will get access to 52 Premier League fixtures each season, all 351 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches, as well as FA Cup, Gallagher Premiership Rugby, Ultimate Fighting Championship, MotoGP™ and so much more.
Football
- Premier League (part coverage)
- Champions League
- Europa League
- Europa Conference League
Cricket
- Various international tests, one-day and T20 matches
- International tournaments
Rugby Union
- Gallagher Premiership
- Champions Cup
- Challenge Cup
Tennis
- Roland-Garros (French Open)
- Australian Open
Olympics
- All Olympic and Winter Olympic games shown will be broadcast in the UK on TNT Sports until at least 2032.
And others include:
- MotoGP
- UFC
- Major boxing titles
- International hockey
- Major League Baseball
What channels are on Sky Sports?
Sky Sports includes 12 dedicated sports channels, each featuring a different sport so you can watch as much of each sport as you like. Sky Sports channels include:
- Sky Sports Main Event
- Sky Sports Premier League
- Sky Sports Football
- Sky Sports Cricket
- Sky Sports Tennis
- Sky Sports Golf
- Sky Sports Racing
- Sky Sports F1
- Sky Sports Action
- Sky Sports Arena
- Sky Sports News
- Sky Sports Mix
Sky also offers ultra-HD versions of its channels that you can usually add to your package for an additional monthly charge.
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What's on Sky Sports?
Sky Sports still holds the lion's share of Premier League matches, with by far the most live games per season.
Football
- Premier League (215+ live matches and a dedicated Premier League channel)
- English Football League, including the EFL Cup
- SPFL
- Women’s Super League
- La Liga
- Bundesliga
- ...and every match featuring Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland.
Cricket
- The Ashes (for games held in England)
- ICC tournaments
- County matches
- Indian Premier League
Rugby
Rugby Union
- Rugby Championship
- United Rugby Championship
- Super Rugby Pacific
Rugby League
- Super League + play-offs
Racing
- Formula One
Tennis
- US Open
- ATP World Tour
- WTA
Golf
- The Masters
- Ryder Cup
- The Open Championship
- All Women’s majors
- US Open
- PGA Championship + Tour
- LGPA Tour
- DP World Tour
TNT Sports or Sky Sports: Who has the best pundits?
Football punditry is a divisive topic amongst fans. Everyone has their favourite commentator, as well as that one pundit who drives you mad.
From intelligent analysis to sensational rants, football punditry comes in many forms, all of which have a vital place in the game. Preferences tend to come down to personal taste, with both channels offering a mix of analysis, commentary and entertainment
Sky Sports pundits
Sky Sports’ team of pundits includes a host of English football’s most famous names, such as:
- Gary Neville
- Jamie Carragher
- Jamie Redknapp
- Roy Keane
- Micah Richards
- Karen Carney
- Daniel Sturridge
- Izzy Christiansen
- Shay Given
- Michael Dawson
- Paul Merson
As well as these regulars, you can also expect many special guests and big names from the world of football.
TNT Sports pundits
TNT Sports’ team of experts includes:
- Steven Gerrard
- Joe Hart
- Joleon Lescott
- Karen Carney
- Peter Crouch
- Joe Cole
- Glenn Hoddle
- Owen Hargreaves
Both channels have a good selection of pundits, but it’s up to you to decide who’s your favourite.
How can I get TNT Sports?
The price and ease of watching TNT Sports depends largely on which broadband and TV provider you currently take services from.
TNT Sports for EE TV (formerly BT TV) customers
TNT Sports is included in EE TV’s Sport and Big Sport packages, as well as its top-tier Full Works subscription.
If you're not on an EE TV plan but have BT broadband, you can still subscribe to TNT Sports and watch it through the app or web player.
TNT Sports for Sky customers
Sky TV customers can sign up for TNT Sports, and if they get their broadband from BT, the same rule as above applies. Both companies know that many fans want access to as much sport as possible, so they make it quite easy to subscribe to both services.
However, you can't get a TNT Sports and Sky Sports package separately. You'll need to subscribe to a TV provider, then add either TNT Sports or Sky Sports to your plan.
TNT Sports channels on Sky:
- TNT Sports 1 – Sky channel 410
- TNT Sports 2 – Sky channel 411
- TNT Sports 3 – Sky channel 413
- TNT Sports 4 – Sky channel 414
- TNT Sports Box Office – Sky channel 490
- TNT Ultimate – Sky channel 493
How much is TNT Sports on Sky?
Currently, you can usually add TNT Sports to your Sky TV subscription for between £25-30 extra per month on a rolling 31-day contract, at the time of writing.
TNT Sports for Virgin Media customers
Virgin Media TV subscribers automatically get TNT Sports if they’re on either the Bigger Bundle or Ultimate Bundle, which includes broadband, TV and home phone. Otherwise, you can choose the TNT Sports Collection channel pack on a monthly rolling contract.
How can I get Sky Sports?
You can sign up for Sky Sports no matter who your provider is, and you can access Sky Sports either through a digital TV subscription or via streaming.
On Sky TV
The most comprehensive digital TV packages that include Sky Sports will be with Sky itself. You can add Sky Sports to your subscription for £21 per month on a 24-month contract (accurate at the time of writing).
The Sky Go app for smartphones and tablets lets you watch all Sky Sports channels you’re subscribed to while you're on the move. If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can watch Sky Sports in a limited fashion through the dedicated Sky Sports app.
On EE TV (formerly BT TV)
All 11 Sky Sports channels are included in the EE TV package that includes TNT Sports Big Sport, as well as its VIP package. Both of these also automatically give you access to TNT Sports channels, so you won't have to worry about ever missing a game.
On Virgin Media TV
You can add Sky Sports to any Virgin Media TV package or select Virgin’s Maxit TV bundle from £31.75 a month.
On TalkTalk TV
To watch Sky Sports on TalkTalk TV, you just need to subscribe to a NOW Sports membership (details below).
On NOW TV
If you don't have a TV provider or don't want to commit to a longer-term Sky Sports add-on, you can sign up for a Sky Sports TV pass from NOW.
With NOW TV memberships, you can get a day or a month pass to view Sky Sports, then cancel with no penalty. There are no contracts involved and no need to subscribe to anything.
Sky Sports can be viewed in standard definition, HD or even UHD/4K, depending on your package and TV.
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