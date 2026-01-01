EE TV deals

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Why choose EE TV?
Discounts across broadband and TV packages for 18 months
Entertainment on 70 free channels in HD
Pause and rewind live TV or watch catch-up programmes on apps like NOW TV
Order online or call on 0800 079 0446
*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.
We’ve highlighted some recent Uswitch Award winners on our table.
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Exclusive deals are only available through RVU brands.
Offering Freeview, on-demand, streaming apps and pay TV — including Sky Sports and Sky Cinema — EE TV gives you lots of TV options for a great price.
EE's TV package comes with over 70 free channels, plus 11 in HD. Find out what you can get on Freeview channels with our Freeview TV guide.
You can also add pay TV options like Sky Sports and Sky Cinema for an additional monthly fee.
EE TV is also compatible with NOW TV, so you can watch Sky Atlantic and other pay TV channels if you add the NOW TV Entertainment Pass.
Using the EE TV set-top box, you can record up to four programmes at once and store up to 600 hours of standard TV or 300 hours of HD TV.
The set-top box integrates well with EE's TV app. You can watch up to four different programmes around your home, live or recorded, on your TV and compatible devices. You can also 'flick' or 'fetch' programmes back and forth between your device and TV.
You can also create personal TV profiles on your devices, so you can access the series you were watching, and you can immediately see the channels and series you love.
In order to get EE TV you'll need:
EE Home Broadband with at least 4Mbps
A TV with an HDMI or SCART socket
A TV aerial