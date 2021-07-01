EE TV deals

Offering Freeview, on-demand, streaming apps and pay TV — including Sky Sports and Sky Cinema — EE TV gives you lots of TV options for a great price.

EE TV channels

EE's TV package comes with over 70 free channels, plus 11 in HD. Find out what you can get on Freeview channels with our Freeview TV guide.

You can also add pay TV options like Sky Sports and Sky Cinema for an additional monthly fee.

EE TV is also compatible with NOW TV so you can watch Sky Atlantic and other pay TV channels if you add the NOW TV Entertainment Pass.

EE TV Box

Using the EE TV set-top box, you can record up to four programmes at once and store up to 600 hours of standard TV or 300 hours of HD TV.

EE TV app

The set-top box integrates well with EE's TV app. You can watch up to four different programmes around your home, live or recorded, on your TV and compatible devices. You can also 'flick' or 'fetch' programmes back and forth between your device and TV.

You can also create personal TV profiles on devices so you can access the series you were watching, and you can immediately see the channels and series you love.