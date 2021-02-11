 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
<Uswitch.com

James Andrews

Articles and guides written by James Andrews

James Andrews Senior personal finance editor

James has spent the past 15 years writing and editing personal finance news, specialising in consumer rights, pensions, insurance, property and investments - picking up a series of awards for his journalism along the way.

His past roles include money editor for Mirror Online, editor of Yahoo Finance UK and content editor at MSN Money and he has been a regular contributor to national radio shows including TalkRadio and the BBC World Service on money matters.

Compare employers' liability insurance

Compare quotes for employers' liability insurance from a range of providers to find the right policy for your business

Learn more

Compare Professional Indemnity Insurance

Compare quotes for professional indemnity insurance to see if you could save money on cover that protects you from customers or clients suing you as a result of a mistake you've made in your work.

Learn more
A landlord or estate agent signing a property contract

Compare Landlord Insurance

If you have a rental property, it makes sense to insure it - but when you compare quotes to find a cheap deal there are a few things you need to be aware of. Read our guide to find out how landlord insurance works, what it costs and what it includes.

Learn more
Buy to let mortgages

Properties selling faster than ever before as house prices hit new record high

Even 145,000 new homes coming onto the market in April wasn’t enough to meet demand as Rightmove saw properties selling faster than it ever has while asking prices hit a new all-time high of £327,797.

Learn more
Header showing campaign title 'how well do Brits understand financial terms?'

How well do Brits understand financial terms?

Know your CHAPS from your AER? Uswitch test Brits knowledge to find out how well they know key financial terms and which ones they struggle with the most

Learn more
Disney pixar Cars

The most popular fictional cars around the world

Uswitch have collected Google data to find out what the most Googles fictional cars are across the world.

Learn more
Woman driving

Famous women in the motoring industry

To mark International Women’s Day, we decided to look into the impact this has had on women’s confidence around driving and delve into the history books to find out the true role women have played throughout motor history.

Learn more
Woman driving

What your car reveals about your personality

Exploring colours, models, and brands, we teamed with expert psychologist Lee Chambers to find out what your choice of car reveals about your personality traits.

Learn more
GB Number plate

How to read the secret language of number plates

In recent weeks, Australian celebrity barrister, Peter Lavac, hit the headlines after the controversial number plate ‘LGOPNR’ on his canary yellow Lamborghini was banned by Transport NSW for being too offensive.

Learn more