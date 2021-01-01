 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content

Boiler and heating guides

New boiler: What's the cost of a new boiler?

New boilers are pricey, but what are gas boiler prices? Find out how much a new boiler costs, if it's worth the money and whether or not you really need one.

Carbon monoxide in the home: safety tips

Carbon monoxide poisoning can be fatal - what should you look out for, and how can you prevent it from happening?

Gas leaks: how to prevent and detect a leak

With multiple deaths and injuries attributed to gas-related issues every year, leaks and malfunctions should always be taken seriously.

Boiler types — which boiler is best for your home?

Read our boiler guide to find out everything you need to know about boilers. A comprehensive guide to combi, condensing and conventional boilers.

The different types of boiler

When it comes to replacing your boiler, improving the energy efficiency of your home, or saving a bit of money, it pays to know what your boiler options are

Boiler cover and boiler maintenance contracts

Which boiler cover provider's for you? Find out about your heating cover options, how to make an informed choice and the best deals on boiler cover.

Heating cover: top tips for choosing your heating cover

Heating cover is important, so make sure you make an educated choice by following our top tips for choosing heating cover and compare pices to find a great deal.

Boiler maintenance guide

These basic tips for condensing boiler maintenance could help you keep your boiler running effectively and ensure cheap boiler service.

Central heating systems

Learn about central heating systems are available with Uswitch's go-to guide and decide what type of central heating system is best for your home.

Gas safety - 10 tips that could save your life

Gas safety | 10 tips that could save your life like how to spot an illegal gas worker or carbon monoxide poisoning & how to keep your home gas safe.

Boiler and central heating cover

Find out which central heating cover is right for you and your boiler

Questions and answers on heating cover

Looking for heating cover to protect your boiler and heating system? Use the Uswitch.com comparison service to compare plans and switch!

Boiler problems - when is it time to call the experts?

Having boiler problems? Falling pressure, strange noises, no heat at all? Find out more about common boilers and their problems and when it's time to call in the experts.

Boiler cover

Cheap boiler insurance and cover

Find out how to choose boiler insurance and avoid an unexpected bill.

British Gas HomeCare Range - British Gas Boiler Cover

What is the British Gas Homecare boiler cover range from British Gas?

