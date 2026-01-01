Home phone & landline deals

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With a home phone and landline deal, you’ll benefit from domestic, international and mobile calls, potentially cutting hundreds of pounds off of your monthly bills. You’ll also be able to access a raft of handy calling features, including a block on sales calls and free voicemail.
Below is all the information you need to compare phone deals at our website, including our best phone line rental and home phone deals from all the major providers.
BT was once the UK’s sole home telephone operator, but a number of rivals in the telecoms space have joined BT in the landline provider sector, including Virgin Media and TalkTalk.
The heightened levels of competition for your business mean that the market is now awash with excellent deals. Here we’ll look at what some providers offer to give you a better idea of what you can expect if you sign up for a home phone and landline as a standalone option or add one to your existing services.
Take a BT landline for 12 months, and you'll have the option of signing up for the unlimited weekend calling plan or the unlimited anytime calling plan.
With the unlimited weekend calling plan, you get unlimited calls to UK landlines and inclusive calls to 0845 and 0870 numbers at weekends. The unlimited anytime calling plan lets you make unlimited calls to UK landlines, as well as 0870 and 0845 numbers, at any time of day. You'll also qualify for half-price calls to mobile phones.
See the full range of BT broadband and home phone and standalone landline deals by heading to our BT page.
Taking multiple services from a single provider will get you substantial discounts on your monthly expenditure. But not only is broadband and home phone bundle a great way to save money, you’ll also get a single bill, so you’ll be able to keep track of your outgoings more easily.
To find out more about adding the home phone option to your broadband and digital TV bundle, See our broadband bundles page for more bestselling broadband and TV bundle packages.
Need more information about home phone and broadband offers? Head to our best phone deals page.
The majority of landline services in the UK are run by BT, but you don't have to get your home phone services direct from the company, as other providers will include these services in their own offers. There are now also some providers who avoid BT landlines entirely in favour of technology like VoIP.
Almost all broadband providers also offer home phone services — in fact, the majority will require you to have a BT landline in order to provide internet services. However, as there is strong competition in this market, there are always great deals on offer.
Yes. The vast majority of deals include an option to bundle these services together. Packaged broadband and home phone deals aren't just more convenient, they can often work out much cheaper than getting separate contracts for each.