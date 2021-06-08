Home phone & landline deals

You can still switch broadband with confidence. The majority of broadband switches are unaffected by COVID-19. For the few installations that are affected, you can find out more here.
Sign up for home phone and landline deals and you’ll benefit from cheap domestic, international and mobile calls, potentially cutting hundreds of pounds off of your monthly bills. You’ll also be able to access a raft of handy calling features, including a block on sales calls and free voicemail.
Below is all the information you need to compare phone deals at our website, including our best phone line rental and home phone deals from all the major providers.
BT was once the UK’s sole home telephone operator, but a number of rivals in the telecoms space have joined BT in the landline provider sector, including Virgin Media and TalkTalk.
The heightened levels of competition for your business mean that the market is now awash with excellent deals. Here we’ll look at what some providers offer to give you a better idea of what you can expect if you sign up for a home phone and landline as a standalone option or add one to your existing services.
Take a BT landline for 12 months and you'll have the option of signing up for the unlimited weekend calling plan or the unlimited anytime calling plan.
With the unlimited weekend calling plan, you get unlimited calls to UK landlines and inclusive calls to 0845 and 0870 numbers at weekends. The unlimited anytime calling plan lets you make unlimited calls to UK landlines, as well as 0870 and 0845 numbers, at any time of day. You'll also qualify for half-price calls to mobile phones.
See the full range of BT broadband and home phone and standalone landline deals by heading to our BT page.
Vonage isn't a conventional home phone provider. Instead, it uses VoIP technology to let you make phone calls over your broadband connection, which can work out much cheaper.
Vonage also stands out for its commitment-free one-month contracts.
Taking multiple services from a single provider will get you substantial discounts on your monthly expenditure. But not only is broadband and home phone bundle a great way to save money, you’ll also get a single bill so you’ll be able to keep track of your outgoings more easily.
To find out more about adding the home phone option to your broadband and digital TV bundle, See our broadband bundles page for more bestselling broadband bundle packages.
Need more information about home phone and broadband offers? Head to our best phone deals page.
