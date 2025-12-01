Rise Fibre broadband deals
* Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider's website - this may be different to what we show.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
Who is Rise Fibre?
Rise Fibre is a relatively new full fibre alternative broadband provider closely linked with the existing broadband provider 4th Utility. Its goal is to deliver fast and reliable full fibre connectivity with transparent pricing and strong customer support.
As with any provider, it’s a good idea to make sure you know all the details when you’re thinking of switching providers. So let’s break down what Rise Fibre has to offer, and we’ll see why it stands out among others in the altnet industry.
Key features of Rise Fibre
Uswitch-accredited for Broadband Excellence
100% full fibre broadband, with no landline required
Access to Openreach and CityFibre, plus its own independent network
Upload and download speeds of up to 1Gbps on some networks
Flexible 30-day rolling contracts available
£19.99 activation fee and free standard installation
Monthly price will rise by £3 every March
Why choose Rise Fibre for broadband?
If you’re looking for a full fibre broadband package and Rise Fibre is an option, it might be worth a closer look. Since it offers 100% full fibre connections, you can generally rely on fast and reliable connections.
Plus, if you’re already connected to either Openreach or CityFibre’s full fibre networks, setting up can be entirely remote and won’t require an engineer visit. Otherwise, if you own your property (or have permission from the landlord), its team will arrange an engineer to visit and get full fibre installed directly to your home.
One standout feature of Rise Fibre is its flexibility. Unlike some providers that only offer fixed-term contracts, Rise Fibre offers 30-day rolling contracts that are perfect for renters, students, or anyone who doesn’t want to be tied into a long contract. Just keep in mind that rolling contracts tend to be more expensive per month.
What speeds are offered by Rise Fibre?
Rise Fibre offers a good variety of speeds, so it’s easy to choose the one that best suits you. However, not all speeds are available everywhere. Here are the speeds currently available, along with the ones you can get on Uswitch:
- 30Mbps Full Fibre Broadband
- 50Mbps Full Fibre Broadband
- 100Mbps Full Fibre Broadband
- 150Mbps Full Fibre Broadband - available on Uswitch
- 200Mbps Full Fibre Broadband
- 250Mbps Full Fibre Broadband - available on Uswitch
- 300Mbps Full Fibre Broadband - available on Uswitch
- 500Mbps Full Fibre Broadband - available on Uswitch
- 900Mbps Full Fibre Broadband - available on Uswitch
- 1Gbps Full Fibre Broadband
Since Rise Fibre is 100% full fibre, its internet service never relies on the less reliable copper wiring that can limit download speeds and make your connection less reliable. However, even if you choose a lower speed, Rise Fibre broadband at, say, 200Mbps means you could stream high-resolution video on multiple devices without buffering.
Does Rise Fibre have mid-contract price rises?
Yes. Unlike some alternative providers, Rise Fibre does mention that your monthly fee will go up by £3 every March / April.
This is pretty standard when it comes to most larger providers, but it’s not as common with altnets.
How does Rise Fibre customer service compare to other broadband providers?
Rise Fibre has earned many 5-star reviews on Trustpilot, earning an average of 4.5 stars as of November 2025, which is no small feat. Compare this with other, larger providers like Virgin Media or Sky Broadband, both of which currently have a rating of 1.3 out of 5.
The most common mentions among positive reviews are the smooth switching process, professional engineers, and helpful support team.
What types of contract are offered by Rise Fibre?
Rise Fibre offers contracts that are either 12 months or 24 months, and as expected, the best deals are the longer contracts. Rise Fibre also offers 30-day rolling contracts that are perfect for renters, students, or anyone who doesn’t want to be tied into a long contract. Just remember that rolling contracts are usually more expensive per month.
Since it’s a relatively new network, the additional features that are offered by Rise Fibre are fairly different from other networks that are more established. For example, it’s not clear whether it offers a VoIP service or a mesh network for enhanced Wi-Fi in your home. Nowadays, it’s not too difficult to find these services separately, but it’s worth keeping in mind when you sign up.
Which areas of the country does Rise Fibre cover?
Rise Fibre uses three networks: Openreach, CityFibre, and its own independent network. This means it can reach a large portion of the UK, which is nice to see for an alternative provider.
Openreach, for example, currently connects to 19 million premises in the UK and has plans to expand its network to 25 million premises by the end of 2026.
This means that whether you’re in a city or a more rural area, there’s a good chance Rise Fibre is available to you. Use our postcode checker to find out.
Is it easy to switch to Rise Fibre?
It is. Thanks to the new One Touch Switch process introduced in 2024, switching to an alternative provider is now easier than ever. You no longer have to contact your old provider to cancel your contract if you’re moving to a new provider on a different network.
How to contact Rise Fibre
If you’d like to learn more about Rise Fibre broadband from the provider itself, you can reach its customer team on 0333 2200 550.
For existing customers, logging into your account on Rise Fibre’s website is the best way to get in touch.
