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Community Fibre broadband deals

Enter your postcode to start comparing Community Fibre deals available to you:

Why choose Community Fibre?

  • Full fibre for Londoners: Get gigabit broadband speeds for really competitive prices.

  • Consistent connection: Stream and download at the same time with no drop in speed.

  • Connect your home hassle-free: Get a free powerful router with installation included.

10 of 19 results 
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10 of 19 results 
Community Fibre
Sorted by: Uswitch rated
  • Community Fibre
    Community Fibre 1Gbps Full Fibre Broadband
    920
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £20.00
    a month
    No price rise
    during contract
    no setup cost
    24 month contract
  • Community Fibre
    Community Fibre 2Gbps Full Fibre Broadband
    2200
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £25.00
    a month
    No price rise
    during contract
    no setup cost
    24 month contract
  • Community Fibre
    Community Fibre 150Mbps Full Fibre Broadband
    150
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £15.00
    a month
    No price rise
    during contract
    no setup cost
    24 month contract
  • Community Fibre
    Community Fibre 500Mbps Full Fibre Broadband
    550
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £16.00
    a month
    No price rise
    during contract
    no setup cost
    24 month contract
  • Community Fibre
    Community Fibre 100Mbps Full Fibre Broadband
    100
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £14.00
    a month
    No price rise
    during contract
    no setup cost
    24 month contract
  • Exclusive
    Community Fibre
    Community Fibre 5Gbps Premium Full Fibre Broadband
    5000
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £63.00
    a month
    No price rise
    during contract
    no setup cost
    24 month contract
  • Community Fibre
    Community Fibre 1Gbps Full Fibre Broadband - 12 Months
    920
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £30.00
    a month
    No price rise
    during contract
    no setup cost
    12 month contract
  • Community Fibre
    Community Fibre 150Mbps Full Fibre Broadband + Unlimited Landline & Mobile Calls
    150
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £27.00
    a month
    No price rise
    during contract
    no setup cost
    24 month contract
  • Community Fibre
    Community Fibre 75Mbps Full Fibre Broadband
    75
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £20.00
    a month
    No price rise
    during contract
    no setup cost
    24 month contract
  • Community Fibre
    Community Fibre 500Mbps Full Fibre Broadband - 18 Months
    550
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £26.00
    a month
    No price rise
    during contract
    no setup cost
    18 month contract

About these results

*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.

Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.

Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.

§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.

We’ve highlighted some recent Uswitch Award winners on our table.

How our site works

Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. This helps to keep our site free for you to use. Sometimes we have commercial agreements with providers to highlight deals that we think are worth your consideration. These deals are labelled 'sponsored'.

Exclusive deals are only available through RVU brands.

Broadband industry recognition

Community Fibre: Uswitch-accredited provider

Community Fibre has met our standards for broadband accreditation. Expect powerful peak-time performance and reliable support.

About Community Fibre

Community Fibre is a broadband provider that offers full fibre internet in various areas of southern England at very competitive prices.

Its packages come with the same download and upload speeds, along with unlimited data and free routers.

Community Fibre's full fibre service is now available to over 1.5 million homes, with the majority of its connections set up in London.

What type of broadband does Community Fibre offer?

Community Fibre has built its dedicated fibre optic network with the most advanced technology. Broadband is delivered straight into your home using end-to-end fibre optic cable, known as FTTP (fibre-to-the-premise). FTTP is the fastest type of broadband connection available. It connects fibre-optic cables directly to your home and doesn’t rely on a copper phone line to connect to your property.

Its advantages are:

  • Speeds of up to 5Gbps (5,000Mbps).
  • Symmetrical upload and download speeds.
  • Very low latency (time to react). This is mostly relevant for heavy users, like gamers, as it means content starts loading faster.
  • No landline is needed for the connection to work.

Uswitch broadband provider reviews

Read our expert reviews of all of the UK's biggest broadband providers.

Read our broadband reviews

Community Fibre broadband offers

You can choose from a range of broadband speeds from Community Fibre, depending on the demand for internet in your household and the amount you’re willing to pay. Provided you live within one of its coverage areas, here are the different options you have:

Community Fibre broadband offers

You can choose from a range of broadband speeds from Community Fibre, depending on the demand for internet in your household and the amount you’re willing to pay. Provided you live within one of its coverage areas, here are the different options you have:

75Mbps

The lowest speed on offer from Community Fibre is still pretty decent. This plan is ideal for smaller households wanting to enjoy HD streaming and web browsing. But you might strain it if more than a couple of devices are used at once for high-quality streaming.

150Mbps

This is great for medium-sized households with moderate use of multiple devices at the same time, including streaming 4K TV, browsing and occasional online gaming.

300Mbps

This package is designed for heavy use on multiple devices, including streaming 4K content, large downloads and online gaming.

500Mbps

Like its 300Mbps package, the 500Mbps option will help ensure maximum household use. But this extra speed could handle even larger households with dozens of devices on the go at once.

1Gbps

With this amount of bandwidth, even the largest households shouldn’t hit any speed bumps, no matter how many devices are in use. This plan is good for large, heavy-use households that stream 4K content on multiple devices, play games online, and work or study from home.

5Gbps

Part of Community Fibre's 'Premium' speed range, this option unlocks complete efficiency for anything you do at home. It's perfect for people who rely heavily on the internet for a home-based job, like creatives and streamers who need guaranteed speed.

  • Community Fibre
    Community Fibre 150Mbps Full Fibre Broadband - 12 Months
    150
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £26.00
    a month
    No price rise
    during contract
    no setup cost
    12 month contract
  • Community Fibre
    Community Fibre 500Mbps Full Fibre Broadband - 18 Months
    550
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £26.00
    a month
    No price rise
    during contract
    no setup cost
    18 month contract
  • Community Fibre
    Community Fibre 1Gbps Full Fibre Broadband
    920
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £20.00
    a month
    No price rise
    during contract
    no setup cost
    24 month contract

    • Reasons to choose Community Fibre

    • Community Fibre operates exclusively on its own network to achieve maximum speed.
    • Its prices are competitive.
    • Unlimited data.
    • Fast upload speeds as well as download speeds, thanks to full fibre technology.
    • No line rental.
    • Rated as Excellent on Trustpilot.
    2026 Uswitch Telecoms Awards winners

    Which router does Community Fibre provide?

    Community Fibre’s broadband routers, provided at no extra cost, help to unlock the ultrafast and gigabit connections on its network. The provider uses advanced Linksys Velop routers with intelligent mesh technology for full-home coverage, and the quality upgrades as you choose faster Community Fibre speeds.

    • 100-500Mbps: Linksys MX20
    • 500Mbps - 2.5Gbps: Linksys Wi-Fi 6 Dual Band MX57
    • 5Gbps+ (Premium): Technicolor Wi-Fi 6 FGA5330 (supports up to 10Gbps speeds)

    Each router learns where each device is located around your house and focuses the Wi-Fi signal strength on each particular area. This will help eliminate any ‘not-spots’ in the home.

    Community Fibre customer service

    Community Fibre has a friendly customer service team, available 8am-10pm, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

    You can also contact its customer service team by visiting the Community Fibre contact us page.

    Compare our best broadband deals

    Search on Uswitch to find the right broadband package for you and save up to £395 a year.

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