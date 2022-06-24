Community Fibre broadband deals

Why choose Community Fibre?
No price hikes. Your bill stays the same throughout your contract.
Consistent connection. Stream and download at the same time with no drop in speed.
Connect your home hassle-free. Get a free powerful router with installation included.
Want to avoid overpaying and get a reminder when your contract ends?
Please note: Broadband providers may increase monthly prices in line with the retail or consumer price index each year during the length of your contract. Please refer to individual broadband provider's terms and conditions before signing up.
To find out more about the Uswitch Awards and how they are selected, please visit our awards homepage.†If you shared information on how much you pay for your broadband, your results will highlight deals with an annual saving of £5 or more. Annual savings show what you could save in the first 12 months. Your savings are the difference between the annual cost you entered for your current deal and the deal you could switch to. The annual savings amount does not include:
*The "average" speed displayed in Mb represents the speed available to 50% of customers with this product during peak time (between 8pm and 10pm). The actual speed you will get depends on your cabling, your area and (with non-fibre optic products) time of day and how far you are from the telephone exchange. Most providers will tell you the likely speed you will receive when you begin your online sign up — this may differ from the average speed displayed on our table.
The deals available at your postcode are subject to local availability. The provider will confirm availability for your line.
We aim to take the strain out of broadband comparison. Good broadband deals aren't just about the price, it's also about what's included in the product, the speeds offered and any extra incentives providers are offering. To balance all of these, we have developed a ranking formula that takes into account deals that are proving to be popular with our customers, that are competitive in the market and have a smooth buying process.
If you prefer, you can sort deals by monthly cost, speed or contract length. You can also choose to show costs as monthly or full contract, which lets you see the total spend over the contract period, including any setup costs.
Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to.
Community Fibre is a London-based broadband provider that offers 100% full fibre broadband across the capital (up to 3Gbps for residential homes) at competitive prices.
Its packages come with the same download and upload speeds, along with unlimited data and free routers.
Community Fibre's 100% full fibre service is available to over 300,000 homes across 23 London boroughs. It aims to reach one million London-based households and businesses by 2023.
Community Fibre has built its own dedicated fibre optic network, with the most advanced technology around. Broadband is delivered straight into your home, using end-to-end fibre optic cable, known as FTTP (fibre-to-the-premise). FTTP is the fastest type of broadband connection available. It connects fibre-optic cables directly to your home and doesn’t rely on a copper phone line to connect to your property.
Its advantages are:
You can choose from a range of broadband speeds from Community Fibre, depending on the demand for internet in your household and the amount you’re willing to pay. Provided you live in London, here are the different options you have:
35Mbps Fibre Broadband: The lowest speed on offer from Community Fibre is still pretty fast. This plan is ideal for small households wanting to enjoy HD streaming and web browsing. But you might strain it if more than a few devices are in use at once.
50Mbps Fibre Broadband: 50Mbps is plenty of broadband speed for regular users. If you live in a small household you'll be able to work online and even stream content without any trouble.
150Mbps Fibre Broadband: This is great for moderate use on multiple devices, including streaming HD TV, browsing and occasional online gaming.
300Mbps: This package is designed for heavy use on multiple devices, including streaming 4K content, large downloads and gaming.
1Gbps Fibre Broadband: Even the largest households shouldn’t hit any speed bumps with this amount of bandwidth, no matter how many devices are in use. This plan is good for large, heavy-use households that stream 4K content on multiple devices, play games online and work or study from home.
3Gbps Fibre Broadband: You can work uninterrupted with business-grade home broadband. This plan lets you download a 10GB file under 30 seconds. And you don’t need to worry about speed, even when lots of devices are connected.
Community Fibre’s broadband routers help to unlock the gigabit connections on its network. The routers, provided with no additional cost, are all MESH enabled, which means that you can add additional routers for extra coverage in large properties or across different floors. MESH routers deliver far better coverage and throughput than cheaper Wi-Fi extenders.
Linksys Velop routers with Intelligent Mesh™ technology are supplied as standard with all Community Fibre’s current broadband packages. Its 35Mbps and 50Mbps packages are supplied with a Linksys Velop Dual-Band Intelligent Mesh™ router, while the 150Mbps, 200Mbps, 300Mpbs and 500Mbps packages come with a Linksys Velop Tri-Band Intelligent Mesh™ router.
The Gigafast package comes with a Velop Tri-Band Intelligent Mesh™ routers for even better coverage over big distances, but you can also add additional routers for just £5 a month if you need them.
The routers learn where each device is located around your house and focus the Wi-Fi signal strength to each particular area. This will help get rid of any ‘not-spots’ in the home.
Tri-Band gives you three channels to access the internet on the router, so you shouldn’t have any issues with devices in your home clogging up the signal.
Its 3 Gigafast deals will come with a Zyxel WiFi6 multi-gigabit router.
Community Fibre has a friendly London based Customer Service Team, available 8am-10pm, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
If you'd like more information about Community Fibre’s broadband, call plans or TV product, there is a wealth of information on its FAQ pages at www.communityfibre.co.uk/help.
You can also contact Community Fibre’s customer service team by tweeting a question or request to the company’s Twitter page, send a message via the contact form.
In addition to service in English, we can offer a call back service in Spanish, French, Portuguese, Italian, Romanian, Hindi, German, Greek, Latvian, Bengali, Urdu, Hindi, Somali and Arabic.