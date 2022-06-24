Community Fibre broadband deals

About Community Fibre

Community Fibre is a London-based broadband provider that offers 100% full fibre broadband across the capital (up to 3Gbps for residential homes) at competitive prices.

Its packages come with the same download and upload speeds, along with unlimited data and free routers.

Community Fibre's 100% full fibre service is available to over 300,000 homes across 23 London boroughs. It aims to reach one million London-based households and businesses by 2023.

What type of broadband does Community Fibre offer?

Community Fibre has built its own dedicated fibre optic network, with the most advanced technology around. Broadband is delivered straight into your home, using end-to-end fibre optic cable, known as FTTP (fibre-to-the-premise). FTTP is the fastest type of broadband connection available. It connects fibre-optic cables directly to your home and doesn’t rely on a copper phone line to connect to your property.

Its advantages are:

Speeds of up to 3Gbps (3,000 Mbps).

Same download and upload speed.

Very low latency (time to react). This is mostly relevant for heavy users, like gamers, is it means content starts loading faster.

No landline needed for the connection to work.

Community Fibre broadband offers

You can choose from a range of broadband speeds from Community Fibre, depending on the demand for internet in your household and the amount you’re willing to pay. Provided you live in London, here are the different options you have:

35Mbps Fibre Broadband: The lowest speed on offer from Community Fibre is still pretty fast. This plan is ideal for small households wanting to enjoy HD streaming and web browsing. But you might strain it if more than a few devices are in use at once.

50Mbps Fibre Broadband: 50Mbps is plenty of broadband speed for regular users. If you live in a small household you'll be able to work online and even stream content without any trouble.

150Mbps Fibre Broadband: This is great for moderate use on multiple devices, including streaming HD TV, browsing and occasional online gaming.

300Mbps: This package is designed for heavy use on multiple devices, including streaming 4K content, large downloads and gaming.

1Gbps Fibre Broadband: Even the largest households shouldn’t hit any speed bumps with this amount of bandwidth, no matter how many devices are in use. This plan is good for large, heavy-use households that stream 4K content on multiple devices, play games online and work or study from home.

3Gbps Fibre Broadband: You can work uninterrupted with business-grade home broadband. This plan lets you download a 10GB file under 30 seconds. And you don’t need to worry about speed, even when lots of devices are connected.

Reasons to choose Community Fibre

Community Fibre operates exclusively on its own network to achieve maximum speed.

Its prices are competitive.

Unlimited data.

Fully symmetrical download and upload speeds thanks to full fibre technology.

No line rental.

Rated as Excellent on Trustpilot.

Which router does Community Fibre provide?

Community Fibre’s broadband routers help to unlock the gigabit connections on its network. The routers, provided with no additional cost, are all MESH enabled, which means that you can add additional routers for extra coverage in large properties or across different floors. MESH routers deliver far better coverage and throughput than cheaper Wi-Fi extenders.

Linksys Velop routers with Intelligent Mesh™ technology are supplied as standard with all Community Fibre’s current broadband packages. Its 35Mbps and 50Mbps packages are supplied with a Linksys Velop Dual-Band Intelligent Mesh™ router, while the 150Mbps, 200Mbps, 300Mpbs and 500Mbps packages come with a Linksys Velop Tri-Band Intelligent Mesh™ router.

The Gigafast package comes with a Velop Tri-Band Intelligent Mesh™ routers for even better coverage over big distances, but you can also add additional routers for just £5 a month if you need them.

The routers learn where each device is located around your house and focus the Wi-Fi signal strength to each particular area. This will help get rid of any ‘not-spots’ in the home.

Tri-Band gives you three channels to access the internet on the router, so you shouldn’t have any issues with devices in your home clogging up the signal.

Its 3 Gigafast deals will come with a Zyxel WiFi6 multi-gigabit router.

Community Fibre customer service

Community Fibre has a friendly London based Customer Service Team, available 8am-10pm, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

If you'd like more information about Community Fibre’s broadband, call plans or TV product, there is a wealth of information on its FAQ pages at www.communityfibre.co.uk/help.

You can also contact Community Fibre’s customer service team by tweeting a question or request to the company’s Twitter page, send a message via the contact form.

In addition to service in English, we can offer a call back service in Spanish, French, Portuguese, Italian, Romanian, Hindi, German, Greek, Latvian, Bengali, Urdu, Hindi, Somali and Arabic.