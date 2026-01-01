Community Fibre broadband deals

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Why choose Community Fibre?
Full fibre for Londoners: Get gigabit broadband speeds for really competitive prices.
Consistent connection: Stream and download at the same time with no drop in speed.
Connect your home hassle-free: Get a free powerful router with installation included.
*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.
We’ve highlighted some recent Uswitch Award winners on our table.
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Exclusive deals are only available through RVU brands.
Community Fibre has met our standards for broadband accreditation. Expect powerful peak-time performance and reliable support.
Community Fibre is a broadband provider that offers full fibre internet in various areas of southern England at very competitive prices.
Its packages come with the same download and upload speeds, along with unlimited data and free routers.
Community Fibre's full fibre service is now available to over 1.5 million homes, with the majority of its connections set up in London.
Community Fibre has built its dedicated fibre optic network with the most advanced technology. Broadband is delivered straight into your home using end-to-end fibre optic cable, known as FTTP (fibre-to-the-premise). FTTP is the fastest type of broadband connection available. It connects fibre-optic cables directly to your home and doesn’t rely on a copper phone line to connect to your property.
Its advantages are:
Read our expert reviews of all of the UK's biggest broadband providers.
You can choose from a range of broadband speeds from Community Fibre, depending on the demand for internet in your household and the amount you’re willing to pay. Provided you live within one of its coverage areas, here are the different options you have:
You can choose from a range of broadband speeds from Community Fibre, depending on the demand for internet in your household and the amount you’re willing to pay. Provided you live within one of its coverage areas, here are the different options you have:
The lowest speed on offer from Community Fibre is still pretty decent. This plan is ideal for smaller households wanting to enjoy HD streaming and web browsing. But you might strain it if more than a couple of devices are used at once for high-quality streaming.
This is great for medium-sized households with moderate use of multiple devices at the same time, including streaming 4K TV, browsing and occasional online gaming.
This package is designed for heavy use on multiple devices, including streaming 4K content, large downloads and online gaming.
Like its 300Mbps package, the 500Mbps option will help ensure maximum household use. But this extra speed could handle even larger households with dozens of devices on the go at once.
With this amount of bandwidth, even the largest households shouldn’t hit any speed bumps, no matter how many devices are in use. This plan is good for large, heavy-use households that stream 4K content on multiple devices, play games online, and work or study from home.
Part of Community Fibre's 'Premium' speed range, this option unlocks complete efficiency for anything you do at home. It's perfect for people who rely heavily on the internet for a home-based job, like creatives and streamers who need guaranteed speed.
Community Fibre’s broadband routers, provided at no extra cost, help to unlock the ultrafast and gigabit connections on its network. The provider uses advanced Linksys Velop routers with intelligent mesh technology for full-home coverage, and the quality upgrades as you choose faster Community Fibre speeds.
Each router learns where each device is located around your house and focuses the Wi-Fi signal strength on each particular area. This will help eliminate any ‘not-spots’ in the home.
Community Fibre has a friendly customer service team, available 8am-10pm, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
You can also contact its customer service team by visiting the Community Fibre contact us page.
Search on Uswitch to find the right broadband package for you and save up to £395 a year.